Moody's assigns definitive ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1 Related Research SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1 Deal v1.1 Compared To RMBS v4.0 Rating Action: Moody's assigns provisional ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1 SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust (NRMLT) 2020-1 Deal v1.0 Compared To RMBS v4.0 Pre-Sale Report: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1: Pre-sale – New Residential issues first seasoned transaction in 2020 Rating Action: Moody's assigns definitive ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1 14 Jan 2020 New York, January 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to 32 classes of notes issued by New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1 ("NRMLT 2020-1"). The NRMLT 2020-1 transaction is a $523 million securitization of 5,910 first lien, seasoned performing and re-performing fixed-rate mortgage loans with weighted average seasoning of 187 months, a weighted average updated LTV ratio of 47.3% and a non-zero weighted average updated FICO score of 681. Based on the OTS methodology, 83.6% of the loans by scheduled balance have been continuously current for the past 24 months. Approximately 47.8% of the loans in the pool (by scheduled balance) have been previously modified. Mr. Cooper Group Inc, PHH Mortgage Corporation FKA OCWEN, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (SMS) and Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc (SPS) are the top four servicers who will service approximately 46.0%, 41.6%, 6.5% and 3.9% of the loans (by scheduled balance), respectively. Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar) will act as master servicer and successor servicer and Shellpoint will act as the special servicer. The complete rating action is as follows: Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1 Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Cl. A-1A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Cl. A-1B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Cl. A-1C, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Cl. A-1D, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf) Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf) Cl. B-1A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf) Cl. B-1B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf) Cl. B-1C, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf) Cl. B-1D, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf) Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf) Cl. B-2A, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf) Cl. B-2B, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf) Cl. B-2C, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf) Cl. B-2D, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf) Cl. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf) Cl. B-3A, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf) Cl. B-3B, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf) Cl. B-3C, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf) Cl. B-3D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf) Cl. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf) Cl. B-4A, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf) Cl. B-4B, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf) Cl. B-4C, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf) Cl. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf) Cl. B-5A, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf) Cl. B-5B, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf) Cl. B-5C, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf) Cl. B-5D, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf) Cl. B-7, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE Our losses on the collateral pool equal 4.50% in an expected scenario and reach 22.00% at a stress level consistent with the Aaa ratings on the senior classes. We based our expected losses for the pool on our estimates of (1) the default rate on the remaining balance of the loans and (2) the principal recovery rate on the defaulted balances. The final expected losses for the pool reflect the third-party review (TPR) findings and our assessment of the representations and warranties (R&Ws) framework for this transaction. Also, the transaction contains a mortgage loan sale provision, the exercise of which is subject to potential conflicts of interest. As a result of this provision, we increased our expected losses for the pool. To estimate the losses on the pool, we used an approach similar to our surveillance approach. Under this approach, we apply expected annual delinquency rates, conditional prepayment rates (CPRs), loss severity rates and other variables to estimate future losses on the pool. Our assumptions on these variables are based on the observed performance of seasoned modified and non-modified loans, the collateral attributes of the pool including the percentage of loans that were delinquent in the past 36 months. For this pool, we used default burnout assumptions similar to those detailed in our "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" for Alt-A loans originated pre-2005. We then aggregated the delinquencies and converted them to losses by applying pool-specific lifetime default frequency and loss severity assumptions. Collateral Description NRMLT 2020-1 is a securitization of 5,910 seasoned performing and re-performing fixed-rate residential mortgage loans which the seller, NRZ Sponsor VIII LLC, has purchased in connection with the termination of various securitization trusts. Similar to prior NRMLT transactions we have rated, nearly all of the collateral was sourced from terminated securitizations. Approximately 47.8% of the loans had previously been modified. The updated value of properties in this pool were provided by a third-party firm using a home data index (HDI) and/or an updated broker price opinion (BPO). BPOs were provided for a sample of 1,265 out of the 5,910 properties contained within the securitization. HDI values were provided for all but two properies contained within the securitization. The weighted average updated LTV ratio on the collateral is 47.3%, implying an average of 52.7% borrower equity in the properties. Of note, the pool consists of 0.6% of mortgage loans by scheduled balance that have a zero percent interest rate as of closing. In addition, about 2.8% of the mortgage loans could potentially turn into zero-percent-interest-rate loans in the future. These mortgage loans were originated with a cap on maximum finance charges to be collected over the life of the loans. Such mortgage loans amortize like regular mortgage loans, except that the borrowers will not be obligated to pay more interest than the maximum finance charges set at origination. So long as the mortgage loans do not become delinquent they will not exceed the maximum finance charges and become zero-interest loans. However, if a borrower becomes delinquent or seeks a term extension then the total interest payment could reach the maximum finance charge before maturity date (because the loans accrue interest on the outstanding principal balance at any point in time) and at that point the respective mortgage loan will become a zero-interest loan. Of note, the coupon on the bonds are capped to Net WAC. However, we do not anticipate these zero interest rate loans to result in no interest payment to the bonds for an extended period of time as these loans only make-up about 3.4% of the total pool and also have a wide range of maturity date. On the closing date, the depositor will deposit $115,314 in reserve to cover trust expenses such as servicing fees and other fee payments for all zero-interest-rate loans in the pool. On any payment date, if the reserve is not sufficient to make required payments, the depositor will be required to remit an amount equal to such shortfall to the reserve account. Third-Party Review ("TPR") and Representations & Warranties ("R&W") Two third-party due diligence providers, AMC and Recovco, conducted a regulatory compliance review on a sample of 200 and 1,401 seasoned mortgage loans respectively for the initial due diligence pool. The regulatory compliance review consisted of a review of compliance with the federal Truth in Lending Act (TILA) as implemented by Regulation Z, the federal Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) as implemented by Regulation X, the disclosure requirements and prohibitions of Section 50(a)(6), Article XVI of the Texas Constitution, federal, state and local anti-predatory regulations, federal and state specific late charge and prepayment penalty regulations, and document review. AMC found that 33 out of 200 loans had compliance exceptions with rating agency grade C or D. Recovco reviewed 1,401 loans and 344 loans have ratings of C or D. Based on our analysis of the TPR reports, we determined that a portion of the loans with some cited violations are at enhanced risk of having violated TILA through an under-disclosure of the finance charges or other disclosure deficiencies. Although the TPR report indicated that the statute of limitations for borrowers to rescind their loans has already passed, borrowers can still raise these legal claims in defense against foreclosure as a set off or recoupment and win damages that can reduce the amount of the foreclosure proceeds. Such damages include up to $4,000 in statutory damages, borrowers' legal fees and other actual damages. We increased our losses for these loans to account for such damages. AMC and Recovco reviewed the findings of various title search reports covering 137 and 786 mortgage loans respectively in the preliminary sample population in order to confirm the first lien position of the related mortgages. Overall, AMC's review confirmed that 86 mortgages were in first lien position. For the 51 remaining loans reviewed by AMC the final title policy at loan origination was accepted to be proof of a first lien position. Recovco reported that the 785 out of 786 mortgage loans it reviewed were in first-lien position. For one mortgage loans, the results were pending. The seller, NRZ Sponsor VIII LLC, is providing a representation and warranty for missing mortgage files. To the extent that the master servicer, related servicer or depositor has actual knowledge, or a responsible officer of the Indenture Trustee has received written notice, of a defective or missing mortgage loan document or a breach of a representation or warranty regarding the completeness of the mortgage file or the accuracy of the mortgage loan documents, and such missing document, defect or breach is preventing or materially delaying the (a) realization against the related mortgaged property through foreclosure or similar loss mitigation activity or (b) processing of any title claim under the related title insurance policy, the party with such actual knowledge will give written notice of such breach, defect or missing document, as applicable, to the seller, indenture trustee, depositor, master servicer and related servicer. Upon notification of a missing or defective mortgage loan file, the seller will have 120 days from the date it receives such notification to deliver the missing document or otherwise cure the defect or breach. If it is unable to do so, the seller will be obligated to replace or repurchase the mortgage loan. Trustee, Custodians, Paying Agent, Servicers, Master Servicer, Successor Servicer and Special Servicer The transaction indenture trustee is Wilmington Trust, National Association. The custodian functions will be performed by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A and U.S. Bank National Association. The paying agent and cash management functions will be performed by Citibank, N.A. In addition, Nationstar, as master servicer, is responsible for servicer oversight, termination of servicers, and the appointment of successor servicers. Having Nationstar as a master servicer mitigates servicing-related risk due to the performance oversight that it will provide. Shellpoint will serve as the special servicer and, as such, will be responsible for servicing mortgage loans that become 60 or more days delinquent. Nationstar will serve as the designated successor servicer. Mr. Cooper Group Inc, PHH Mortgage Corporation FKA OCWEN, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (SMS) and Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc (SPS) are the top four servicers who will service approximately 46.0%, 41.6%, 6.5% and 3.9% of the loans (by scheduled balance), respectively. Nationstar will act as master servicer and successor servicer and Shellpoint will act as the special servicer.We consider the overall servicing arrangement to be adequate. Transaction Structure The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to increasingly receive principal prepayments after an initial lock-out period of five years, provided two performance tests are met. To pass the first test, the delinquent and recently modified loan balance cannot exceed 50% of the subordinate bonds outstanding. To pass the second test, cumulative losses cannot exceed certain thresholds that gradually increase over time. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds are exposed to tail risk, i.e., risk of back-ended losses when fewer loans remain in the pool. The transaction provides for a senior and subordination floor that helps to reduce this tail risk. Specifically, the subordination floor prevents subordinate bonds from receiving any principal if the amount of subordinate bonds outstanding falls below 5.75% of the cut-off date principal balance. There is also a provision that prevents subordinate bonds from receiving principal if the credit enhancement for the Class A-1 note falls below its percentage at closing, 26.00%. In addition, there are provisions that "lock out" certain subordinate bonds and allocate principal to more senior subordinate bonds if, for a given class, credit enhancement levels decline below their initial percentages or below 5.75% of the cut-off date principal balance. These provisions have been incorporated into our cash flow model and are reflected in our ratings Other Considerations The transaction contains a mortgage loan sale provision, the exercise of which is subject to potential conflicts of interest. The servicers in the transaction may sell mortgage loans that become 60 or more days delinquent according to the MBA methodology to any party in the secondary market in an arms-length transaction and at a fair market value. For such sale to take place, the related servicer must determine, in its reasonable commercial judgment, that such sale would maximize proceeds on a present value basis. If the sponsor or any of its subsidiaries is the purchaser, the related servicer must obtain at least two additional independent bids. The transaction documents provide little detail on the method of receipt of bids and there is no set minimum sale price. Such lack of detail creates a risk that the independent bids could be weak bids from purchasers that do not actively participate in the market. Furthermore, the transaction documents provide little detail regarding how servicers should conduct present value calculations when determining if a note sale should be pursued. The special servicer, Shellpoint, is an affiliate of the sponsor. The servicers in the transaction may have a commercial relationship with the sponsor outside of the transaction. These business arrangements could lead to conflicts of interest. We took this into account and adjusted our losses accordingly. When analyzing the transaction, we reviewed the transaction's exposure to large potential indemnification payments owed to transaction parties due to potential lawsuits. In particular, we assessed the risk that the indenture trustee would be subject to lawsuits from investors for a failure to adequately enforce the R&Ws against the seller. We believe that NRMLT 2020-1 is adequately protected against such risk primarily because the loans in this transaction are highly seasoned with a weighted average seasoning of approximately 187 months. Although some loans in the pool were previously delinquent and modified, the loans all have a substantial history of payment performance. This includes payment performance during the last recession. As such, if loans in the pool were materially defective, such issues would likely have been discovered prior to the securitization. Furthermore, third party due diligence was conducted on a significant random sample of the loans for issues such as data integrity, compliance, and title. As such, we did not apply adjustments in this transaction to account for indemnification payment risk. In addition, prior to closing, the collateral pool has approximately $2,421,859 of unreimbursed servicing advances such as taxes and insurance. The mortgage borrower is responsible for reimbursing the related servicer for the pre-existing servicing advances. The related servicer may choose to set the pre-existing advances as escrow to be repaid by the borrower as part of monthly mortgage payments. However, in the event the borrower defaults on the mortgage prior to fully repaying the pre-existing servicing advances, the related servicer will recoup the outstanding amount of pre-existing advances from the loan liquidation proceeds. The amount of pre-existing servicing advances only represents approximately 46 basis points of total pool balance. As borrowers make monthly mortgage payments, this amount would likely decrease. Moreover, our loan loss severity assumption incorporates reimbursement of servicing advances from liquidation proceeds. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Up Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from our original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments. Down Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above our original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. The methodologies used in these ratings were "Moody's Approach to Rating Securitizations Backed by Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loans" published in February 2019 and "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. For further details on the transaction, please check Moody's pre-sale report for this transaction. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1210077. The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Siva Ranjani Mettapalayam Pannir Selvam

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Padma Rajagopal

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​