Moody's assigns definitive ratings to NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2022-1 notes

Approximately $438 million of asset-backed securities rated

New York, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to the notes issued by NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2022-1 (NFMOT 2022-1). This is the first dealer floorplan transaction of the year for NextGear Capital, Inc. (NextGear; Not Rated). The notes will be backed by dealer floorplan loans on used auto and non-auto collateral extended by NextGear to independent dealers nationwide. NextGear is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, Inc. (CEI; Baa2, Stable).

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: NextGear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2022-1

Class A-1 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying auto and non-auto dealer floorplan receivables, the strength of the capital structure, and the experience and expertise of NextGear as the servicer and its predecessor entities in floorplan lending to independent dealerships, and the servicing guarantee of CEI.

Moody's loss at a Aaa stress for NFMOT 2022-1 is 22.5%. Moody's based the loss at a Aaa stress on an analysis of the quality of the floorplan receivables and the transaction's structural features. A primary consideration for assessing the quality of the floorplan receivables is the strength of the manufacturer and the vehicles to which the dealerships and the receivables have exposure. Moody's also considered the size of the dealership base that is part of NFMOT, the overall trust monthly payment rate, and the ability of NextGear to perform servicing functions. Other factors driving our analysis of NFMOT include the transaction's credit enhancement step-up trigger, early amortization trigger, and vehicle values under stressed scenarios.

At closing, the Class A notes and Class B notes are expected to benefit from 22.50% and 15.00% of hard credit enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a combination of overcollateralization, non-declining reserve account and subordination, except for the Class B notes, which do not benefit from subordination.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243793. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the subordinated notes if levels of credit enhancement are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of dealer defaults or appreciation in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally, a strengthening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could decrease expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on US economic performance. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally, a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on US economic performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction is available at www.moodys.com

