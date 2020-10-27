Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Cars Alliance Auto Leases France Master

EUR 474 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of French auto leases

Milan, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive ratings to Notes issued by Cars Alliance Auto Leases France Master:

....EUR 150M Class A2020-1 Notes due 21 January 2021, Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 150M Class A2020-2 Notes due 22 February 2021, Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 174M Class A2020-3 Notes due 22 March 2021, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 58.9M Class B Fixed Rate Notes due 2038.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's may also assign ratings to future senior notes issued by Cars Alliance Auto Leases France Master (the Class A 20xx-y Notes). The issuance of subsequent series of Class A 20xx-y will be subject to compliance with a number of Conditions Precedent as per the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (such as maintaining minimum credit enhancement levels). The Class A 20xx-y legal final maturity date is October 2038.

The sum of all Class A 20xx-y Notes will not exceed a maximum amount of EUR 5,000,000,000 at any one time.

This transaction is the second French auto leases securitisation program sponsored by RCI Banque since 2002. Under this 4 years revolving cash securitisation program, the issuer securitises a pool of leases granted by DIAC S.A. ("DIAC") (NR), ultimately owned by RCI Banque (Baa2/P-2, Baa1(cr)/P-2(cr)), to individuals residing in France, in order to finance the purchase of new (92.76% at closing) and used (7.24% at closing) vehicles branded mainly Renault, Nissan and Dacia.

At closing, the portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto leases distributed through Renault-Nissan franchised auto dealers. As of September 30, 2020, the definitive portfolio consists of non-delinquent contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 16.62 months and an outstanding discounted principal balance of approximately EUR 532.8 million. The lease instalments of the lease contracts are securitized but not the residual value cash flow.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on: (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of leases and its possible evolution overtime; (ii) historical performance information of the total book and past ABS transactions; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by the dynamic subordination and the reserve fund; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of the reserve fund; and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio, credit enhancement provided through subordination, excess spread, and an amortising general reserve sized at 1% of Class A and B Notes balance. The general reserve will be available to cover senior costs and Class A Notes interest. At the final payment date the general reserve will also be available to cover losses on the notes of the transaction.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) an unrated servicer; (ii) a long revolving period (4 years) and (iii) various complexities in the structure, for example the possibility to issue short-term notes during the replenishment period. Various mitigants to operational risk are in place in the transaction, such as: (i) a dedicated servicer account isolating the money from the servicer bankruptcy estate (French "Compte a Affectation Speciale"); (ii) daily sweep of collections from the servicer account to the Issuer collection account; (iii) a separate cash manager; and (iv) an amortising liquidity reserve in place to potentially cover around 6 months of senior costs and interest coupons on the rated Notes. Performance triggers are also in place to stop the revolving period, if the deal's performance deteriorates. Certain conditions need to be satisfied in order to issue new series of notes, among them: (i) Class B Notes need to provide a minimum credit enhancement based on the pool composition; and (ii) the weighted average interest rate on Class A Notes cannot exceed 1.75%.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 2.75% for receivables financed to purchase new cars and 4.5% for used cars, expected recoveries of 45% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 9% and 13.5% for receivables originated to finance new cars and used cars respectively. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak French economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Portfolio expected defaults of 2.75% for new cars and 4.5% for used cars are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations, like the 4 years revolving period and related revolving criteria.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 45% are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the originator's book; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 9% for new cars and 13.5% for used cars are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator; (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market; and (iii) other qualitative considerations. The PCE level at closing results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 49.92%.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:

Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations. Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives. The securitised portfolio is at low risk due to the exposure to 43.7% diesel engines.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

