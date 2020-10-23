Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Domi 2020-2 B.V.

EUR 267 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Dutch buy-to-let mortgage loans

London, 23 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Domi 2020-2 B.V.:

....EUR 227,624,000 Class A Mortgage Backed Notes due November 2052, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 13,580,000 Class B Mortgage Backed Notes due November 2052, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 6,467,000 Class C Mortgage Backed Notes due November 2052, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

....EUR 3,880,000 Class D Mortgage Backed Notes due November 2052, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....EUR 3,880,000 Class E Mortgage Backed Notes due November 2052, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

....EUR 11,640,000 Class X1 Notes due November 2052, Assigned Caa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the EUR 3,233,000 Class F Mortgage Backed Notes due November 2052, the EUR 2,587,000 Class X2 Notes due November 2052 and the Class Z Notes due November 2052.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of Dutch buy-to-let ("BTL") mortgage loans originated by Domivest B.V. This represents the third issuance of this originator.

The portfolio of assets amounts to EUR 258.7 million as of 30 September 2020. On the closing date part of the proceeds of the notes issuance was deposited in a separate account, and will be used prior to the first note payment date to finance the purchase by the issuer of additional loans. The additional pool consists of loans originated in September 2020. Moody's analysis of this transaction is based on the portfolio including the additional pool.

The Reserve Fund is funded at 0.75% of the Notes balance of Class A at closing with a target of 1.5% of Class A Notes balance until the step-up date. The total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes at closing will be 12.0% in addition to excess spread and the credit support provided by the reserve fund.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a static portfolio and an amortising reserve fund sized on aggregate at closing at 0.75% of Class A Notes' principal amount. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a small and unregulated originator also acting as master servicer and the focus on a small and niche market, the Dutch BTL sector. Domivest B.V. with its current size and set-up acting as master servicer of the securitised portfolio would not have the capacity to service the portfolio on its own. However, the day-to-day servicing of the portfolio is outsourced to Stater Nederland B.V. ("Stater", NR) as delegate servicer and HypoCasso B.V. (NR, 100% owned by Stater) as delegate special servicer. Stater and HypoCasso B.V. are obliged to continue servicing the portfolio after a master servicer termination event. The risk of servicing disruption is further mitigated by structural features of the transaction. These include, among others, the issuer administrator acting as a back-up servicer facilitator who will assist the issuer in appointing a back-up servicer on a best effort basis upon termination of the servicing agreement.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 2.5% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 17.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures the expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss the portfolio would be expected to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model.

Portfolio expected loss of 2.5%: This is higher than the average in the Dutch RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) that no historical performance data for the originator's portfolio is available; (ii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the Dutch owner-occupied market and the UK BTL market; (iii) peculiarities of the Dutch BTL market, such as the relatively high likelihood that the lender will not benefit from its pledge on the rents paid by the tenants in case of borrower insolvency; and (iv) the current economic conditions and forecasts in The Netherlands.

The MILAN CE for this pool is 17.0%: This is higher than that of other RMBS transactions in The Netherlands mainly because of: (i) the fact that no meaningful historical performance data is available for the originator's portfolio and the Dutch BTL market; (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-market value (LTMV) of approximately 70.0%; and (iii) the high interest only (IO) loan exposure (all loans are IO loans after being repaid to 60.0% LTV). Moody's also considered the high maturity concentration of the loans as more than 80% repay within the same year. Borrowers could be unable to refinance IO loans at maturity because of the lack of alternative lenders. Furthermore, while Domivest B.V. is using the market value in tenanted status in assessing the LTV upon origination, Moody's applied additional stress to the property values to account for the higher illiquidity of rented-out properties when being foreclosed and sold in rented state in a severe stress scenario. Due to the small and niche nature of the Dutch BTL market and the high tenant protection laws in The Netherlands Moody's considers likelihood that properties will have to be sold with tenants occupying the property higher than in other BTL markets, such as the UK.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak economic activity in the Netherlands and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of: (a) servicing or cash management interruptions; and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of the swap counterparty ratings; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

