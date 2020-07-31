Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Economic Master Issuer PLC

London, 31 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive long-term credit ratings to Notes issued by Economic Master Issuer PLC Series 2020-1:

....GBP 350.0 M Series 2020-1 Class A1 Notes due June 2072, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 500.0 M Series 2020-1 Class A2 Notes due June 2072, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's does not rate the GBP 115.91 M Class Z(S) VFN Notes due July 2100, the GBP 12.75 M Class Z(R) VFN Notes due July 2100 and the GBP 140.42 M Seller's Note due July 2100.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The subject transaction is the first issuance from a revolving cash securitisation of prime residential mortgages granted by Coventry Building Society (CBS, A2/P-1; Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) to obligors in the UK using a master issuer structure. The portfolio consists of loans secured by mortgages on residential owner-occupied properties in the UK extended to 7,341 prime borrowers and the pool balance is equal to GBP1,152,617,860 as of the provisional pool cut-off date (31st May 2020).

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity. From the assessment of the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, Moody's determined the portfolio expected loss of 0.80% and MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 6.5%.

Portfolio expected loss of 0.8%: this is lower than the UK Prime sector average of 1.3% and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the collateral performance of CBS originated loans to date, as provided by the originator; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK; (iii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the UK market; and (iv) the potential drift in the pool's asset quality since loans can be substituted.

MILAN Credit Enhancement of 6.5%: this is lower than the UK Prime sector average of 9.2% and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the historic collateral performance as described above; (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-value of 60.6% which is lower than the average seen in the sector; (iii) compliance with Moody's Portfolio Variation Test when adding new loans to the pool; and (iv) potential drift in asset quality through new loans being added as described above.

Offset mortgage loans: A unique structural feature relates to the 8.96% of offset mortgage loans in the pool, whereby the amount of interest charged on the loans is reduced in proportion to the amount of savings held in a linked account at CBS. Risk arising from this type of loans is mitigated by the minimum Seller's Note amount feature.

Link to the originator: CBS is the originator of the loans in the pool. It also acts as the servicer, issuer account bank, cash manager and the interest rate swap counterparty in the transaction. To mitigate this risk a back-up servicer facilitator has been appointed at closing. There are also suitable triggers to nominate further back-up parties, however contrary to other UK RMBS master trusts there is no minimum rating level linked to the servicer, which increases the linkage to CBS.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: At closing, the interest rates on the loans are comprised of 98.4% fixed rate reverting to standard variable rate (SVR), 0.30% SVR, 1.16% Flexx rate mortgage, and 0.16% linked to Bank of England rate loans. To mitigate the fixed-floating interest rate mismatch between interest on the loans and the coupons on the Notes linked to SONIA there is a balance guaranteed swap provided by CBS covering the fixed funding exposure. The floating portion of the portfolio is unhedged; the difference between the floating rate on the assets and the SONIA linked liabilities was taken into account in the stressed margin vector used in the cash flow modelling.

Minimum Seller's Note amount: Contrary to standard UK Master trust, the Seller's exposure is represented by an actual note, the Seller's Note. The Seller's Note has to comply with the minimum Seller's Note required amount which is sized as the higher off:

» the Seller's Note liquidity amount which relates to further protection for Bullet Notes

» the retention risk requirement; and

» the portion of the offset balance which is in excess to the GBP85,000 deposit protection

Currently the minimum Seller's Note requirement is sized at 5% to meet the risk retention requirements.

Subordination: Class Z(S) VFN notes provide the main source of credit enhancement to the Class A notes. They are currently at their minimum, 12% for both Class A notes to be issued. Subordination requirement is based on the original balance of Class A notes outstanding, Additionally, the Class Z(R) VFN notes are used at closing to fund the amortising reserve fund; which is sized to represent 1.5% of the Class A notes, and can be used to cover senior fees, interests and PDL on the Class A notes.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in UK economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in worse-than-expected performance of the underlying collateral, deterioration in the credit quality of the counterparties and unforeseen legal, or regulatory changes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1239089.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carmen Brunetti Llavona

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Olga Gekht

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

