Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Fingal Securities RMBS DAC

London, 22 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned definitive credit ratings to the Classes of Notes issued by Fingal Securities RMBS DAC:

....EUR 594.95M Class A Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 42.64M Class B Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 25.10M Class C Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

....EUR 11.16M Class D Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Moody's has not rated the EUR 123.14M Class Z Residential Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due July 2055, the EUR 10.11M Class R Residential Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due July 2055, the EUR 0.1M Class X1 Notes due July 2055 and the EUR 2.0M Class X2 Notes due July 2055.

The subject transaction is a static cash securitisation of residential mortgage loans, extended to obligors located in Ireland, originated by Bank of Scotland plc (Aa3/P-1 and Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr)). In September 2018 Erimon Home Loans Ireland Limited (a Special Purpose Vehicle), with Barclays Bank PLC as Sponsor, purchased approx. EUR 5bn of assets from Bank of Scotland plc of which c.16% are sold on to the issuer. The portfolio sold to the issuer consists of 4,516 mortgage accounts extended to 3,727 primary borrowers with the total pool balance of around EUR 797 million as of the Cut-Off Date (31 March 2020).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss of 5.5% and the MILAN CE of 19.0%, serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model and tranching model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.

The key drivers for the portfolio's expected loss of 5.5%, which is lower than the Irish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) sector average, are as follows: (i) the collateral performance of the loans to date, as provided by the sponsor; (ii) restructured loans accounting for 13.12% of the portfolio; (iii) seasoning of the pool with a WA seasoning of 13,4 years; (iv) the current macroeconomic environment in Ireland; (v) the negative outlook that we have on Irish RMBS; and (vi) benchmarking with other comparable Irish RMBS transactions.

The key drivers for the MILAN CE number of 19.0%, which is in line with the Irish RMBS sector, are as follows: (i) the WA LTV at around 58.8%; (ii) the restructured loans accounting for 13.12% of the portfolio; (iii) the well-seasoned portfolio of around 13.4 years; and (iv) benchmarking with other Irish RMBS transactions.

Transaction structure: the transaction benefits from an amortising Liquidity Reserve Fund and a General Reserve Fund, both funded at closing via a combination of the Class R and Class Z Notes. The Liquidity Reserve Fund Required Amount is equal to 1.5% of the outstanding balance of Class A and will be available to cover senior expenses and interest on Class A Notes and Class X1 Notes. The General Reserve Fund is equal to 1.5% of the rated Notes at closing, minus the Liquidity Reserve Fund Required Amount, and will be used to cover interest shortfalls and to cure PDLs on the rated Notes and the interest on Class X1 Notes. The transaction benefits from the equivalent of approx. 6 months of liquidity coverage provided by the Liquidity Reserve Fund and the General Reserve Fund. Principal is also available to provide liquidity support to the Notes, subject to PDL condition.

Operational risk analysis: Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC acts as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction. In addition, CSC Capital Markets UK Limited (unrated) acts as back-up servicer facilitator. Citibank, N.A., London Branch (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) was appointed as independent cash manager at closing. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime, the transaction documents incorporate estimation language according to which the cash manager will prepare the payment report based on estimates if the servicer report is not available.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: The portfolio is comprised of floating rate loans linked to standard variable rate (22.7%), loans linked to ECB Base Rate (77.3%) and fixed rate loans (0.02%), whereas, the rated Notes pay 3-month Euribor plus a spread. There is no swap in the transaction to hedge the fixed-floating rate risk and the basis risk. Moody's has taken those risks into consideration in deriving the portfolio yield.

Principal methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Significantly, different loss assumptions compared with our expectations at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in downgrade of the ratings. A deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in a downgrade of the ratings. Additionally, counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the ratings, due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Finally, unforeseen regulatory changes or significant changes in the legal environment may also result in changes of the ratings.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Irish economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kamran Sabir

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Olga Gekht

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

