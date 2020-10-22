Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by HARMONY FRENCH HOME LOANS FCT 2020-2

EUR 621.4 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of French prime residential home loans
Madrid, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive credit ratings
to the following Classes of Notes issued by HARMONY FRENCH HOME LOANS
FCT 2020-2:
....EUR 574.5 million Class A Asset-Backed
Floating Rate Notes due August 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....EUR 46.9 million Class B Asset-Backed
Floating Rate Notes due August 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Moody's does not rate the EUR 48.6 million Class C Asset-Backed
Fixed Rate Notes due August 2061.
The Classes A to C Notes are backed by home loans originated by Credit
Immobilier de France Developpement prior to its liquidity difficulties
and initiation of its wind-down process in 2013. The portfolio
is sold by Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (NR). The
assets supporting the Classes A to C Notes consist of French prime residential
home loans backed by first economic lien mortgages or equivalent third-party
eligible guarantees "prets cautionnes", hereafter called "caution-loans".
RATINGS RATIONALE
The portfolio of assets amount to approximately EUR 670 million as of
30 September 2020 pool cut-off date. The total credit enhancement
for the Class A Notes will be 14.25%.
The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular and seasoned portfolio and a static structure.
However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit
weaknesses such as limited historical information and the absence of a
backup servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction
structure such as liquidity reserve sized at 1.0% of portfolio
balance which covers up to 6 months of liquidity for the Class A and B
Notes. Also the management company, EuroTitrisation (NR),
acts as back-up servicer facilitator.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 1.7%
and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 6.5% based
on the pool's credit quality. The expected loss captures our expectations
of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the
MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event
of a severe recession scenario. Expected loss and MILAN CE are
parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution
curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario
in the cash flow model.
Portfolio expected loss of 1.7%: This is in line with
the French RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the total
book and transaction historical performance; (ii) benchmarking with
other French RMBS transactions; and (iii) the current and future
macroeconomic environment in France.
MILAN CE of 6.5%: This is lower than the French RMBS
sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan
information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the
static nature of the pool; (ii) the WA current loan-to-market-value
of around 78.3%, including a 5% Moody's haircut
to account for the fact that the purchase prices used for the LTV calculation
can include real estate agent fees; (iii) the rather high seasoning
of the pool of 11.4 years; and (iv) benchmarking with other
French RMBS transactions.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak French economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that could lead to a Downgrade of the Ratings:
Significantly, different loss assumptions compared with our expectations
at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our
central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead
to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions
be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities
resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability
and a weaker housing market could result in downgrade of the ratings.
A deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result
in a downgrade of the ratings. Additionally, counterparty
risk could cause a downgrade of the ratings, due to a weakening
of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Finally,
unforeseen regulatory changes or significant changes in the legal environment
may also result in changes of the ratings.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Juan Miguel Martin-Abde
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Olga Gekht
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454