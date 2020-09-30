Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Lanebrook Mortgage Transaction 2020-1 plc

London, 30 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive credit ratings to the following Classes of Notes issued by Lanebrook Mortgage Transaction 2020-1 plc:

....GBP 200.0M Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 79.3M Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 18.2M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....GBP 13.2M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....GBP 9.9M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

....GBP 9.9M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....GBP 7.9M Class X Floating Rate Notes due 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the RC1 and RC2 Certificates.

The portfolio backing this transaction consists of UK buy-to-let mortgage loans originated by The Mortgage Lender Limited ("TML", NR). This represents the first rated BTL RMBS issuance from TML.

The portfolio current pool balance was approximately GBP 330.6 million as of 20 September 2020, the portfolio reference date. It consists of 2,069 loans, secured by first ranking buy-to-let mortgages on properties located in the UK.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss of 2.5% and the MILAN required CE of 16.0% serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model and tranching model.

Portfolio expected loss of 2.5%: This is higher than the UK Prime RMBS sector average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: the originator's limited historical performance data for buy-to-let loans and benchmarking with other UK BTL prime RMBS transactions. It also takes into account that all loans in the pool are current, our UK BTL RMBS outlook and the UK economic environment.

MILAN CE of 16%: This is higher than both the UK Prime RMBS and the UK BTL Prime RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account following key drivers: (i) the fact that the historical performance data is limited; (ii) the weighted average CLTV of 72.5%; (iii) the low seasoning of 1.2 year; (iv) the proportion of interest-only loans 93.0%; (v) a portfolio of buy-to-let loans; and (vi) the absence of shared equity, fast track or self-certified loans.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: As of the cut-off date, all loans in the pool are fixed rate loans with the majority reverting to 3M sterling LIBOR within a 5-year period on average. The floating rate on the Notes is linked to SONIA. To mitigate the fixed floating mismatch between the loans and the SONIA linked coupon on the Notes, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc (A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) will act as the swap counterparty. The swap is an interest rate swap based on the contracted amortisation of the pool without prepayments and defaults.

Linkage to the Originator: TML acts as servicer in the transaction. In order to mitigate the operational risk, Shawbrook Bank Limited (NR) acts as the replacement servicer. The transaction also benefits from a back-up servicer facilitator (Intertrust Management Limited (NR)). To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime, the transaction documents incorporate estimation language whereby the cash manager Citibank, N.A., London Branch (Aa3/(P)P-1/Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) can use the three most recent servicer reports to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available.

The deal benefits from two amortising reserve funds. The general reserve fund (2.0% of Class A to Class E at closing) will provide liquidity support and ultimately credit enhancement to Class A to Class E notes. The Class A and Class B liquidity reserve fund will cover liquidity and ultimately credit enhancement for Class A and Class B (1.5% of Class A and Class B). There is also principal to pay interest as an additional source of liquidity for Class A Notes with no condition, for Class B Notes if Class B PDL is below 25%, and for Class C to E notes once they become the most senior note outstanding.

Additionally, the deal benefits from a payment deferral reserve fund sized at 0.40% of the closing pool balance which will be fully funded on the closing date. On the first interest payment date, the cash manager will apply all amounts standing to the credit of the payment deferral reserve fund as available revenue receipts in accordance with the Pre-Enforcement Revenue Priority of Payments.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of buy-to-let assets from the current weak UK economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than expected resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

