Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Paragon Mortgages (No. 27) PLC

Paris, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Paragon Mortgages (No. 27) PLC:

....GBP 648.307M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due April 2047, Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 41.826M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due April 2047, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....GBP 22.814M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due April 2047, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 22.814M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due April 2047, Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Moody's does not rate the GBP 24.717 million Class Z Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due April 2047, the GBP 11.637 million Class S Floating Rate Notes due April 2047 and the GBP 4.175 million Class S Variable Funding Notes due April 2047.

Paragon Mortgages (No. 27) PLC is a static transaction being the latest securitisation in the UK by Paragon Banking Group plc ("Paragon Banking Group"), and the twenty-seventh under the 'Paragon Mortgages' label. The portfolio consists of UK first lien buy-to-let home loans, originated by Paragon Mortgages (2010) Limited ("PML") and Paragon Bank plc ("PB"), wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Paragon Banking Group.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss of 1.25% and the MILAN CE of 11.5% serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model and tranching model.

Portfolio expected loss of 1.25%: this is lower than the UK buy-to-let sector average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation taking into account: (i) the performance of Paragon Banking Group loans; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK; and (iii) benchmarking with prior Paragon transactions and similar UK buy-to-let transactions.

MILAN CE of 11.5%: this is lower than the UK buy-to-let sector average and in line with recent Paragon transactions. MILAN CE follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the historical performance and the pool composition including the weighted average current LTV for the pool of 73.25%, which is lower than in comparable transactions.

The transaction benefits from an amortising Class A and Class B Liquidity Reserve Fund sized at 1.5% of the Class A and Class B Notes at closing, an amortising General Reserve Fund sized at 1.5% of the Class C and Class D Notes at closing and subordination for the Aaa (sf) rated Classes A Notes of 14.75%. The Class A and Class B Liquidity Reserve Fund is only available to cover shortfalls in senior fees and interest payments on those Notes. However, the General Reserve Fund is available to cover shortfalls in senior expenses and all the rated Notes' interest once the Class A and Class B Liquidity Reserve Fund has been used up. A final source of liquidity is via the principal to pay interest mechanism which is available for Class A Notes and Class B Notes, as long as Class B PDL is not greater than 50% of Class B Notes outstanding balance.

The transaction further benefits from a covenant by the seller that the portfolio's weighted average margin over SONIA after taking into account swap payments stays at a minimum of 3.0%.

Operational Risk Analysis: PML is both servicer and cash manager in the transaction. In order to mitigate the operational risk, there will a back-up servicer facilitator, and Homeloan Management Limited (Not rated) as warm back-up servicer and warm back-up cash manager from close. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime the transaction documents incorporate estimation language whereby the cash manager can use the three most recent servicer reports to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. The transaction also benefits from the equivalent of 18 months liquidity assuming a SONIA of 5.7%.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc (A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) will provide a series of fixed-floating swaps in the transaction which mature in April 2025 once all fixed rate loans have rolled onto their reversionary rates. At closing 100% of the portfolio is fixed rate. The fixed rate loans will ultimately roll off onto Paragon Banking Group's SVR rate or Paragon Banking Group's SVR minus a 0.75% margin. If additional fixed-rate loans are added to the pool due to product switches, the transaction will enter into additional swaps to cover the increased exposure.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179948. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high, and far more severe scenarios are possible.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the ratings. Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the ratings, respectively.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vincent Verdier

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

