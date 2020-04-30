Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Paragon Mortgages (No. 27) PLC

Paris, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to Notes issued by Paragon Mortgages (No. 27) PLC:
....GBP 648.307M Class A Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due April 2047, Assigned Aaa (sf)
....GBP 41.826M Class B Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due April 2047, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
....GBP 22.814M Class C Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due April 2047, Assigned Aa3 (sf)
....GBP 22.814M Class D Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due April 2047, Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Moody's does not rate the GBP 24.717 million Class Z Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due April 2047, the GBP 11.637 million
Class S Floating Rate Notes due April 2047 and the GBP 4.175 million
Class S Variable Funding Notes due April 2047.
Paragon Mortgages (No. 27) PLC is a static transaction being the
latest securitisation in the UK by Paragon Banking Group plc ("Paragon
Banking Group"), and the twenty-seventh under the 'Paragon
Mortgages' label. The portfolio consists of UK first lien buy-to-let
home loans, originated by Paragon Mortgages (2010) Limited ("PML")
and Paragon Bank plc ("PB"), wholly-owned subsidiaries of
the Paragon Banking Group.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage
loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement
("MILAN CE") and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction
structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss
of 1.25% and the MILAN CE of 11.5% serve as
input parameters for Moody's cash flow model and tranching model.
Portfolio expected loss of 1.25%: this is lower than
the UK buy-to-let sector average and is based on Moody's
assessment of the lifetime loss expectation taking into account:
(i) the performance of Paragon Banking Group loans; (ii) the current
macroeconomic environment in the UK; and (iii) benchmarking with
prior Paragon transactions and similar UK buy-to-let transactions.
MILAN CE of 11.5%: this is lower than the UK buy-to-let
sector average and in line with recent Paragon transactions. MILAN
CE follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information
taking into account the historical performance and the pool composition
including the weighted average current LTV for the pool of 73.25%,
which is lower than in comparable transactions.
The transaction benefits from an amortising Class A and Class B Liquidity
Reserve Fund sized at 1.5% of the Class A and Class B Notes
at closing, an amortising General Reserve Fund sized at 1.5%
of the Class C and Class D Notes at closing and subordination for the
Aaa (sf) rated Classes A Notes of 14.75%. The Class
A and Class B Liquidity Reserve Fund is only available to cover shortfalls
in senior fees and interest payments on those Notes. However,
the General Reserve Fund is available to cover shortfalls in senior expenses
and all the rated Notes' interest once the Class A and Class B Liquidity
Reserve Fund has been used up. A final source of liquidity is via
the principal to pay interest mechanism which is available for Class A
Notes and Class B Notes, as long as Class B PDL is not greater than
50% of Class B Notes outstanding balance.
The transaction further benefits from a covenant by the seller that the
portfolio's weighted average margin over SONIA after taking into account
swap payments stays at a minimum of 3.0%.
Operational Risk Analysis: PML is both servicer and cash manager
in the transaction. In order to mitigate the operational risk,
there will a back-up servicer facilitator, and Homeloan Management
Limited (Not rated) as warm back-up servicer and warm back-up
cash manager from close. To ensure payment continuity over the
transaction's lifetime the transaction documents incorporate estimation
language whereby the cash manager can use the three most recent servicer
reports to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is
available. The transaction also benefits from the equivalent of
18 months liquidity assuming a SONIA of 5.7%.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc (A1(cr)/P-1(cr))
will provide a series of fixed-floating swaps in the transaction
which mature in April 2025 once all fixed rate loans have rolled onto
their reversionary rates. At closing 100% of the portfolio
is fixed rate. The fixed rate loans will ultimately roll off onto
Paragon Banking Group's SVR rate or Paragon Banking Group's SVR minus
a 0.75% margin. If additional fixed-rate loans
are added to the pool due to product switches, the transaction will
enter into additional swaps to cover the increased exposure.
Principal Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179948.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures, put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high, and far more severe scenarios are
possible.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations
at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our
central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead
to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions
be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities
resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability
and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the ratings.
Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in
the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a
downgrade of the ratings, respectively.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vincent Verdier
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
