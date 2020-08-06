Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Polaris 2020-1 plc

Up to GBP 353.6 million of Debt Securities affected
Madrid, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive long-term credit ratings to Notes issued by Polaris
2020-1 plc:
....GBP 294.5M Class A Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa
(sf)
....GBP 21.2M Class B Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3
(sf)
....GBP 12.3M Class C Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned A2
(sf)
....GBP 7.1M Class D Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3
(sf)
....GBP 5.3M Class E Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3
(sf)
....GBP 3.5M Class F Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned B3
(sf)
....GBP 9.7M Class X Floating Rate
Notes due May 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Caa3 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP 8.8M Class Z Notes
due May 2057 and to the Residual Certificates.
The Notes are backed by a static portfolio of UK non-conforming
residential mortgage loans originated by Pepper (UK) Limited (not rated)
and Pepper Money Limited (not rated). This is the second securitization
of this originator in the UK. The securitised portfolio consists
of mortgage loans granted to 1,953 borrowers with a current portfolio
balance of GBP 352.7 million in the pool-cut as of end of
June 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage
loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement
(CE) and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction
structure and legal considerations.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in UK's economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The expected portfolio loss of 4.0% and the MILAN CE of
16.0% serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model,
which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.
Portfolio expected loss of 4.0%: This is in line with
the UK Non-conforming sector average and is based on Moody's assessment
of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account:
(1) the static portfolio; (2) the above average percentage of loans
with an adverse credit history; (3) the share of owner-occupied
properties of 74.8% in the pool; (4) the current macroeconomic
environment in the UK and in particular the fact that at closing 33%
of the pool has suspended its payments, at some point in time,
according to coronavirus-related payment holidays; and (5)
benchmarking with similar UK Non-conforming RMBS.
MILAN CE of 16.0%: This is lower than the UK Non-conforming
sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan
information taking into account the following key drivers: (1) the
static portfolio; (2) the low WA current LTV of 70.6%
in comparison to other portfolios in this asset class; (3) the low
WA seasoning of 0.6 years; (4) high borrower concentration;
and (5) the fact that 25.2% of the pool are non-owner
occupied.
The transaction benefits from a liquidity reserve fund sized at 2.0%
of the Class A Notes balance at closing. The liquidity reserve
fund will be tracking the outstanding balance of the Class A Notes.
It covers senior fees, swap payments and only interest on Class
A Notes. However, the liquidity reserve does not cover any
other Class of Notes in the event of financial disruption of the servicer
and therefore limits the achievable ratings of Class B Notes. Credit
enhancement for Class A Notes is equal to 16.5% provided
by subordination.
Additionally, the transaction benefits from a payment holiday reserve
fund that will be fully funded at closing. Its level at closing
is 0.90% of the principal-backed-Notes and
it will be decreased gradually over the first 18 IPDs until reaching 0.0%.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: At closing, 99.9%
of the loans in the pool will be fixed rate loans reverting to 3M LIBOR.
To mitigate the fixed-floating rate mismatch between the loans
and the SONIA-linked coupon on the Notes, there is an interest
rate swap with a scheduled amortisation provided by NatWest Markets Plc
(A3/P-2 & A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) in place. The issuer
pays the swap rate of 0.69% in return for SONIA.
The swap notional is based on the pre-determined amortization schedule
for fixed-rate loans in the pool with 0% CPR assumption.
The risk of issuer becoming over-hedged, as well as the difference
between the LIBOR rate of the assets and the SONIA-linked liabilities
was taken into account in the stressed margin vector used in the cash
flow modelling. The swap collateral trigger is set at loss of A3(cr)
and there is no transfer trigger in place.
Linkage to the Servicer: Pepper (UK) Limited (NR) is the servicer
in the transaction. To help ensure continuity of payments in stressed
situations, the deal structure provides for: (1) a back-up
servicer facilitator (CSC Capital Markets UK Limited (NR)); (2) an
independent cash manager (Citibank, N.A., London
Branch (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr))); (3) liquidity for the Class A Notes;
and (4) estimation language whereby the cash flows will be estimated from
the three most recent servicer reports should the servicer report not
be available.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating
assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations
at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central
scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating
actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse
than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting
from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and
a weaker housing market could result in downgrade of the ratings.
Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in
the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a
downgrade of the ratings, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rodrigo Conde
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anthony Parry
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
