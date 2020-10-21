Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Red & Black Auto Lease Germany S.A., Compartment 3

391.2 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto leases

Frankfurt am Main, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive ratings to Notes issued by Red & Black Auto Lease Germany S.A., linked to its Compartment 3:

....EUR 350M Class A Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 41.2M Class B Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the EUR 20.6M Class C Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2031 and the EUR 2.1M Senior Subordinated Loan due September 2031.

The transaction is a 12 months revolving securitisation of auto lease installment receivables. These auto leases are extended to corporates, small and medium enterprises ("SME"), and private individuals in Germany by ALD AutoLeasing D GmbH (NR, "ALD") ultimately owned by Societe Generale (A1/P-1).

As of 30 September 2020, the securitised portfolio consists of 72,196 non-delinquent vehicle lease contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 15 months. The securitised portfolio comprises lease installment cash flows. The present value of the outstanding lease receivables balance is approx. EUR 411.8 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction benefits from credit strengths such as experience of the originator, financial strength and securitisation experience of the originator's parent company, and good historical performance of the lease portfolio. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as more complex maintenance services and higher lessee concentration because of the fleet lease products that are securitized. Various mitigants have been put in place in the transaction structure, such as a back-up servicer facilitator and a back-up maintenance coordinator facilitator at closing as well as a rating trigger to nominate a back-up servicer, and a back-up maintenance coordinator at loss of investment grade of ALD and Societe Generale. The appointment of a back-up maintenance coordinator will mitigate maintenance service disruptions to lessees, thereby mitigating lease contract termination risk.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime mean default rate of 4.00%, a stochastic recovery rate of 50% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 16.0% related to the credit risk of lease installments. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its inverse normal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in our ABSROM cash flow model.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer and corporate/SME assets from the current weak German economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The portfolio expected mean default level of 4.00% is higher than other German auto transactions and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the higher borrower concentration; (ii) the historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (iii) benchmark transactions; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 50.0% in line with German auto average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) 100% new vehicles in the portfolio; (ii) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (iii) benchmark transactions; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

The PCE of 16.0% is slightly higher than the average of its German auto peers and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the historic performance of the loan book of the originator relative to its peers in the German auto markets. The PCE of 16.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 64.9%.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:

Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations. Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives. Despite the high exposure to vehicles with diesel engines (74.5%), the securitised portfolio is at low risk because the portfolio is backed by new vehicles (diesel or petrol; no AFVs) of which 99.7% adhere to Euro 6 emission standards. Only 0.3% adhere to Euro 5 or lower (or unknown). In addition, the portfolio will not be exposed to residual value risk as only lease instalments are securitized.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating on the Class B Notes include a significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings on the Class A and B Notes include a significant decline in the overall performance of the pool and a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

