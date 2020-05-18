Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Strandhill RMBS Designated Activity Company

EUR 320.89 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Irish mortgage loans

London, 18 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Strandhill RMBS Designated Activity Company:

....EUR 221.30M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2065, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 33.19M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2065, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 22.13M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2065, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

....EUR 16.60M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2065, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....EUR 11.07M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2065, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

....EUR 16.60M Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2065, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Moody's did not rate the EUR 45.95M Class Z Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due January 2065 and the EUR 2.0M Class R Mortgage Backed Notes due January 2065.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of residential, buy-to-let, agricultural, commercial real estate, SME and other mortgage loans secured over properties located in Ireland. The mortgage loans were originated by ACC BANK plc a commercial lender specialized in the farming industry which surrendered its banking license in 2014 and which is fully owned by Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A. ("Rabobank" Aa3/P-1 LT Deposit). The portfolio of assets amounts to EUR 369 million as of 30 November 2019 cut-off date.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a static portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve fully funded at closing at 0.5% of the initial pool balance. The liquidity reserve is available to cover shortfall of senior fees and Class A interest payments; depending on the actual pool performance it can also increase from the initial 0.5% required amount by capturing excess spread. In addition, on the first interest payment date an amortising general reserve fund sized at 1.0% of the current pool balance will be funded by principal collections. The general reserve is available for senior fees and Class A to F interest, its excess amounts releases are available to cover principal deficiencies.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as limited historical data on defaults, losses and delinquencies, no data on original property values and high exposure to SME type of borrower highly concentrated in the farming industry. In addition, the portfolio has a large exposure to loans collateralized by rural land (32.6% of closing balance) which are mainly in favour of SME type of borrowers.

The day-to-day servicing of the portfolio is outsourced to Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC (NR) as servicer. The risk of servicing disruption is mitigated by structural features of the transaction. These include, among others, the issuer administrator acting as a back-up servicer facilitator, who will assist the issuer in appointing a back-up servicer on a best effort basis upon termination of the servicing agreement and liquidity coverage of more than 6 months for the two most senior tranches.

Moody's used a unified approach to analyze a 'mixed-pool' portfolio, which is a portfolio with two sub-pools of mortgage loans: one sub-pool made to individuals and another sub-pool made to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This approach combines the standard EMEA rating methodologies for assessing RMBS and ABS SME loan portfolios by splitting the portfolio into sub-components. Taking into account the prevailing debt for each single individual borrower, Moody's has identified the two sub-pool each representing 50% of the underlying portfolio.

For the RMBS sub-pool Moody's has determined the portfolio expected loss of 7.00% and MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 29%. RMBS Portfolio expected loss of 7.00% is higher than average in the Irish Prime RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) that no historical performance data for the originator's portfolio is available; (ii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the Irish market; and (iii) the current level of more than 90 days in arrears which at the end of April 2020 already is 1.46%. MILAN CE of 29%: This is higher than Irish Prime sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) lack of original property valuation; (ii) some exposure to borrowers which are prevalently residential but also have loans backed by commercial properties and rural land; (iii) 58% exposure to buy to let; and (iv) a qualitative adjustment based on the quality of the portfolio information provided.

For the SME sub-pool Moody's has determined the Portfolio Credit Enhancement ("PCE") of 51% which is derived by: (i) a mean default rate of 27% over a weighted average life of 4.1 years (equivalent to a B3/Caa1 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates); (ii) stochastic recoveries with a mean recovery rate of 45% and a standard deviation of 20%; and (iii) a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default) of 40%, as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors (i.e. 50% Food Beverage and Tobacco). The 27% mean default rate takes into account the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as the relatively high proportion of loans more than 30 days in arrears that as of April 2020 already stands at more than 7% of the sub-pool balance.

For the combined pool, Moody's determined the combined loss distribution by merging the loss distributions associated with the two sub-pools. The combined distribution assumes a portfolio expected loss of 11.4% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 40.0%.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Irish economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer and small businesses assets. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of a servicing or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

