Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC

London, 23 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive long-term
credit ratings to Notes issued by Together Asset Backed Securitisation
2020-1 PLC:
....GBP 291M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....GBP 23.8M Class B Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
....GBP 14.6M Class C Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned
A3 (sf)
....GBP 9.2M Class D Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
....GBP 9.2M Class E Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
....GBP 12.8M Class X Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP 11M Class R Fixed Rate Notes
due December 2061, the GBP 18.3M Class Z Mortgage Backed
Fixed Rate Notes due December 2061 and the Residual Certificates.
The portfolio backing this transaction consists of first lien and second
lien UK non-conforming residential loans originated by Together
Personal Finance Limited ("TPFL") (not rated) and Together Commercial
Finance Limited ("TCFL") (not rated).
On the closing date TPFL and TCFL sold the portfolio to Together Asset
Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage
loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement
(CE) and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction
structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss
of 7.0% and the MILAN CE of 24.0% serve as
input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on
a probabilistic lognormal distribution.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in the UK economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The portfolio expected loss of 7.0%: this is higher
than other recent UK non-conforming securitisations and is based
on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation taking into account:
(i) 28.43% of the pool consists of second lien mortgages;
(ii) 46.64% of the loans in the pool are secured by non-owner
occupied properties; (iii) 51.77% of the loans are
interest-only mortgages; (iv) the current macroeconomic environment
and in particular the fact that at closing 19.2% of the
pool has suspended its payment according to coronavirus-related
payment holidays; and (v) benchmarking with similar transactions
in the UK non-conforming sector.
The MILAN CE for this pool is 24.0%: this is in line
with other recent UK non-conforming transactions and follows Moody's
assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account
the historical performance and the following key drivers: (i) the
relatively low weighted-average current LTV of 57.4%;
(ii) the presence of 56.33% loans where the borrower is
self-employed; (iii) borrowers with bad credit history with
8.2% of the pool containing borrowers with CCJ's; (iv)
the presence of 51.77% of interest-only loans in
the pool; and (v) the low weighted-average seasoning of the
pool of 1.07 year.
At closing the mortgage pool balance consists of GBP 366.03 million
of loans. At closing a non-amortising general reserve fund
will be funded with the proceeds of the Class R notes. The general
reserve fund will be equal to 3.16% of the initial balances
of Class A to E notes (3% of the total collateral balance) and
will be the aggregate of the Standard Reserve Fund Required Amount (2.5%)
and the COVID-19 Reserve Fund Required Amount (0.66%).
The general reserve fund will be split into two components, a credit
component and a liquidity component. The latter will form the amortizing
Liquidity Reserve Fund, equal to 1.5% of the principal
outstanding of Class A Notes and will be floored at 1.0%.
Any release amount from the Liquidity Reserve Fund will form part of the
credit component of the General Reserve Fund. The Liquidity Reserve
Fund will stop amortizing if cumulative defaults are higher than 5.0%
or if the Notes are not called on the step-up date falling in June
2024. The credit component of the General Reserve Fund will be
used to cover shortfalls on PDLs and also interest shortfalls and other
senior fees. The liquidity component of the Reserve Fund is replenished
after interest on Class A Notes while the General Reserve Fund will be
replenished junior to the PDL of Class E Notes.
Operational Risk Analysis: TPFL and TCFL are acting as servicers
and are not rated by Moody's. In order to mitigate the operational
risk, the transaction has a back-up servicer, Link
Mortgage Services Limited (not rated). CSC Capital Markets UK Limited
(not rated) will be acting as back-up cash manager facilitator
and will find a replacement cash manager in case the cash manager,
Together Financial Services Limited (not rated), stops performing
its duties under this role. To ensure payment continuity over the
transaction's lifetime the transaction documents incorporate estimation
language whereby the cash manager can use the most recent servicer reports
to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available.
At closing Class A Notes benefit from approximately 12 months of liquidity.
Also, the most senior Notes outstanding benefit from principal to
pay interest mechanism.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: At closing, 59.22%
of the pool balance is linked to SVR, the remaining portion of the
pool pays a fixed rate. The SVR-linked loans will not be
swapped and there is the risk of spread compression. 40.77%
of the pool pays a fixed rate. To mitigate the mismatch between
the fixed-rate assets and the variable-rate liabilities
the Issuer will enter an fixed-floating interest rate swap.
We took the interest rate risk into account in our cash flow analysis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating
for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes include
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the Notes include, significantly
higher losses compared to our expectations at closing, due to either,
performance factors related to the originator and servicer, or a
significant, unexpected deterioration of the housing market and
the economy, including the negative effects of a prolonged coronavirus
outbreak.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model
that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and
therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that
stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account
the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions
of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
