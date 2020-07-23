Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC

London, 23 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive long-term credit ratings to Notes issued by Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC:

....GBP 291M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 23.8M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....GBP 14.6M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

....GBP 9.2M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....GBP 9.2M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

....GBP 12.8M Class X Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP 11M Class R Fixed Rate Notes due December 2061, the GBP 18.3M Class Z Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due December 2061 and the Residual Certificates.

The portfolio backing this transaction consists of first lien and second lien UK non-conforming residential loans originated by Together Personal Finance Limited ("TPFL") (not rated) and Together Commercial Finance Limited ("TCFL") (not rated).

On the closing date TPFL and TCFL sold the portfolio to Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss of 7.0% and the MILAN CE of 24.0% serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in the UK economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The portfolio expected loss of 7.0%: this is higher than other recent UK non-conforming securitisations and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation taking into account: (i) 28.43% of the pool consists of second lien mortgages; (ii) 46.64% of the loans in the pool are secured by non-owner occupied properties; (iii) 51.77% of the loans are interest-only mortgages; (iv) the current macroeconomic environment and in particular the fact that at closing 19.2% of the pool has suspended its payment according to coronavirus-related payment holidays; and (v) benchmarking with similar transactions in the UK non-conforming sector.

The MILAN CE for this pool is 24.0%: this is in line with other recent UK non-conforming transactions and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the historical performance and the following key drivers: (i) the relatively low weighted-average current LTV of 57.4%; (ii) the presence of 56.33% loans where the borrower is self-employed; (iii) borrowers with bad credit history with 8.2% of the pool containing borrowers with CCJ's; (iv) the presence of 51.77% of interest-only loans in the pool; and (v) the low weighted-average seasoning of the pool of 1.07 year.

At closing the mortgage pool balance consists of GBP 366.03 million of loans. At closing a non-amortising general reserve fund will be funded with the proceeds of the Class R notes. The general reserve fund will be equal to 3.16% of the initial balances of Class A to E notes (3% of the total collateral balance) and will be the aggregate of the Standard Reserve Fund Required Amount (2.5%) and the COVID-19 Reserve Fund Required Amount (0.66%). The general reserve fund will be split into two components, a credit component and a liquidity component. The latter will form the amortizing Liquidity Reserve Fund, equal to 1.5% of the principal outstanding of Class A Notes and will be floored at 1.0%. Any release amount from the Liquidity Reserve Fund will form part of the credit component of the General Reserve Fund. The Liquidity Reserve Fund will stop amortizing if cumulative defaults are higher than 5.0% or if the Notes are not called on the step-up date falling in June 2024. The credit component of the General Reserve Fund will be used to cover shortfalls on PDLs and also interest shortfalls and other senior fees. The liquidity component of the Reserve Fund is replenished after interest on Class A Notes while the General Reserve Fund will be replenished junior to the PDL of Class E Notes.

Operational Risk Analysis: TPFL and TCFL are acting as servicers and are not rated by Moody's. In order to mitigate the operational risk, the transaction has a back-up servicer, Link Mortgage Services Limited (not rated). CSC Capital Markets UK Limited (not rated) will be acting as back-up cash manager facilitator and will find a replacement cash manager in case the cash manager, Together Financial Services Limited (not rated), stops performing its duties under this role. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime the transaction documents incorporate estimation language whereby the cash manager can use the most recent servicer reports to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. At closing Class A Notes benefit from approximately 12 months of liquidity. Also, the most senior Notes outstanding benefit from principal to pay interest mechanism.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: At closing, 59.22% of the pool balance is linked to SVR, the remaining portion of the pool pays a fixed rate. The SVR-linked loans will not be swapped and there is the risk of spread compression. 40.77% of the pool pays a fixed rate. To mitigate the mismatch between the fixed-rate assets and the variable-rate liabilities the Issuer will enter an fixed-floating interest rate swap. We took the interest rate risk into account in our cash flow analysis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the Notes include, significantly higher losses compared to our expectations at closing, due to either, performance factors related to the originator and servicer, or a significant, unexpected deterioration of the housing market and the economy, including the negative effects of a prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Son Nguyen

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

