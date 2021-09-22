London, 22 September 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2021-1ST1 PLC:

....GBP283.03M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2063, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP7.95M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2063, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....GBP11.13M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2063, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

....GBP11.13M Class X Floating Rate Notes due July 2063, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

The rating action takes into account the final Notes' spreads which are meaningfully lower than assumed at the initial provisional rating date. This had a positive impact on the rating of the Class C Notes.

The Class X Notes are excess spread notes and are not collateralised.

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP15.90M Class Z Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due July 2063 and the Residual Certificates.

The portfolio backing this transaction consists of first lien UK non-conforming residential loans originated by Together Personal Finance Limited ("TPFL", NR) , Together Commercial Finance Limited ("TCFL", NR), Blemain Finance Limited ("BFL", NR) and Harpmanor Finance Limited ("HARP", NR).

On the closing date TPFL, TCFL, BFL and HARP will sell the portfolio to Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2021-1ST1 PLC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss of 4.5% and the MILAN CE of 16% serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.

The portfolio expected loss is 4.5% and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation taking into account: (i) 48.0% of the loans in the pool are secured by non-owner occupied properties; (ii) 52.3% of the loans are interest-only mortgages; (iii) the current macroeconomic environment and our view of the future macroeconomic environment in the UK; and (iv) benchmarking with similar transactions in the UK non-conforming sector.

The MILAN CE for this pool is 16% and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the historical performance and the following key drivers: (i) the relatively low weighted-average current LTV of 56.3%; (ii) the presence of 42.7% loans where the borrower is self-employed; (iii) borrowers with adverse credit history with 14.5% of the pool containing borrowers with CCJ's; (iv) the presence of 52.3% of interest-only loans in the pool; and (v) the low weighted-average seasoning of the pool of 2.3 years.

At closing, the mortgage pool balance consists of GBP 318.0 million of loans. At closing a non-amortising general reserve fund will be funded with the proceeds of the Class Z notes. The general reserve fund will be equal to 2.50% of the initial balances of Classes A to C notes (2.375% of the total collateral balance). The general reserve fund will be split into two components, a credit component and a liquidity component. The latter will form the amortising Liquidity Reserve Fund, equal to 1.5% of the principal outstanding of Class A Notes and will be floored at 1.0%. Any release amount from the Liquidity Reserve Fund will form part of the credit component of the General Reserve Fund. The Liquidity Reserve Fund will stop amortising if cumulative defaults are higher than 5.0% or if the Notes are not called on the step-up date falling in October 2025. The credit component of the General Reserve Fund will be used to cover shortfalls on PDLs and also interest shortfalls and other senior fees. The liquidity component of the Reserve Fund is replenished after interest on Class A Notes while the General Reserve Fund will be replenished junior to the PDL of Class C Notes.

Operational Risk Analysis: TPFL, TCFL, BFL and HARP are acting as servicers and are not rated by Moody's. In order to mitigate the operational risk, the transaction has a back-up servicer. CSC Capital Markets UK Limited (NR) will be acting as back-up cash manager facilitator and will find a replacement cash manager in case the cash manager, Together Financial Services Limited (NR), stops performing its duties under this role. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime the transaction documents incorporate estimation language whereby the cash manager can use the most recent servicer reports to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. At closing Class A Notes benefit from approximately 10 months of liquidity. Also, the most senior Notes outstaning benefit from a principal to pay interest mechanism.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: At closing, 51.0% of the loans in the pool are fixed rate loans reverting to monthly BBR. The Notes are floating rate securities with reference to compounded daily SONIA. To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between the fixed-rate asset and floating liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional fixed-floating interest rate swap provided by Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc (A1(cr)/P-1(cr)).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the Notes include, significantly higher losses compared to our expectations at closing, due to either, performance factors related to the originator and servicer, or a significant, unexpected deterioration of the housing market and the economy.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Son Nguyen

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

