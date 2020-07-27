Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by Twin Bridges 2020-1 PLC

Frankfurt am Main, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Twin Bridges 2020-1 PLC:

....GBP 290,100,000 Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2054, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 22,800,000 Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2054, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....GBP 17,400,000 Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2054, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 8,800,000 Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2054, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....GBP 7,600,000 Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2054, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the GBP 10,600,000 Class Z1 Mortgage Backed Notes due December 2054 and the GBP 7,000,000 Class Z2 Mortgage Backed Notes due December 2054.

This transaction represents the fifth securitisation transaction rated by Moody's that is backed by buy-to-let ("BTL") mortgage loans originated by Paratus AMC Limited ("Paratus" as originator and seller, not rated). The portfolio consists of loans secured by first lien mortgages on properties located in the UK extended to 1,024 borrowers and the current pool balance is approximately equal to GBP 349.6 million as of May 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss of 2.2% and the MILAN required credit enhancement of 13.0% serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model and tranching model.

The expected loss is 2.2%, which is in line with other UK BTL RMBS transactions owing to: (i) the current weighted average (WA) LTV of around 71.6%; (ii) the performance of comparable originators; (iii) the expected outlook for the UK economy in the medium term and in particular the fact that at closing 10.5% of the pool has suspended its payment according to coronavirus-related payment holidays; (iv) the historic data does not cover a full economic cycle (since 2015); and (v) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.

MILAN CE for this pool is 13.0%, which is in line with other UK BTL RMBS transactions, owing to: (i) the current weighted average LTV for the pool of 71.6%; which is in line with comparable transactions; (ii) top 20 borrowers accounting for approx. 13.3% of current balance, which represents a higher concentration level than observed in both previous transactions and in comparable transactions; (iii) the historic data does not cover a full economic cycle; and (iv) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.

At closing, the transaction will benefit from a fully funded liquidity reserve fund and general reserve fund. The liquidity reserve fund equals 1.5% of the outstanding Class A and Class B Notes and will amortize together with Class A and Class B Notes. It will cover fees and interest on Class A and Class B Notes (in respect of the latter, if it is the most senior Class outstanding and otherwise subject to a PDL condition). The liquidity reserve fund will stop amortising if the rated Notes are not redeemed on the optional redemption date or if cumulative defaults of the mortgage loans exceed 6%.

The non-amortising general reserve fund equals 2.0% of the principal amount outstanding of the collateralized Notes (Class A, B, C, D, and Z1) as of the closing date.

In addition, the transaction will benefit from an additional fully funded payment holiday reserve. The reserve will be sized at 0.45% of the collateralised Notes balance (Classes A to D and Z1) at closing. The reserve will amortise over the first two IPDs (2/3 on the first one and 1/3 on the second one) providing additional liquidity to the transaction.

Operational Risk Analysis: Paratus is the servicer in the transaction whilst U.S. Bank Global Corporate Trust Limited (not rated) will be acting as a cash manager. In order to mitigate the operational risk, Intertrust Management Limited (not rated) will act as back-up servicer facilitator. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime the transaction documents incorporate estimation language whereby the cash manager can use the three most recent servicer reports to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. The transaction also benefits from approx. 4 quarters of liquidity based on Moody's calculations. Finally, there is principal to pay interest as an additional source of liquidity for the Class A Notes and Class B Notes (in respect of the latter, if it is the most senior Class outstanding and otherwise subject to a PDL condition).

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: 99.9% of the loans in the pool are fixed rate loans reverting to three months LIBOR. The Notes are floating rate securities with reference to daily SONIA. To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between the fixed-rate asset and floating liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional fixed-floating interest rate swap provided by Natixis (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) acting through its London branch.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in the UK economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the ratings. Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the ratings, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described abov

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sergej Seiz

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

