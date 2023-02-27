Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Notes issued by VCL Master Poland DAC, an Auto ABS

PLN 1.5 billion ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Polish auto leases

Madrid, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following ratings to Notes issued by VCL Master Poland DAC:

....PLN 500,000,000 Series 2023-1 Notes due February 2032, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....PLN 500,000,000 Series 2023-2 Notes due February 2032, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....PLN 500,000,000 Series 2023-3 Notes due February 2032, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the PLN 334.8M Subordinated Loan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The subject transaction is a one-year revolving cash securitisation of lease receivables from lease contracts extended to retail lessees located in Poland. The leases were originated by Volkswagen Financial Services Polska sp. z o.o. (not rated). The originator is owned by Volkswagen Financial Services AG (A3/P-2). The originator is also acting as transaction servicer.

The portfolio of assets amounted to approximately PLN 1,910.8 million as of the January 2023 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 2.6% of the total Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Notes will be 23.5%. The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as (i) the granularity of the portfolio, (ii) financial strength and securitisation experience of VW Group, and (iii) credit enhancement provided through the subordinated loan, initial over-collateralisation and a fully-funded reserve fund at closing.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as the revolving master structure, a structure that allows for periods of pro rata payments, commingling risk and a high degree of linkage to the servicer.

The revolving master structure allows for (i) the increase of the notes' balances of existing series to the maximum issuance amounts, (ii) the issuance of additional series of notes, and (iii) the take-out of assets in order to securitize them in form of a term transaction ("term take-out").

Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as early amortization triggers, performance-related triggers to switch back to sequential amortization, eligibility criteria and provisions to ensure that the transaction is not negatively affected by the execution of the flexibility outlined above.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of leases and the eligibility criteria; (ii) historical performance information of the originator's total book and benchmarking with other ABS transactions of VW Group; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, over-collateralisation and the reserve fund; (iv) the revolving master structure of the transaction and its resulting flexibility, including mitigants, (v) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of principal to pay interest and the reserve fund; and the (vi) legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

The portfolio of underlying assets was distributed through dealers to retail clients to finance the purchase of new (81.5%) and used (18.5%) cars. As of January 2023, the portfolio consists of 48,003 auto lease contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 17 months. The lease contracts pay floating rate of interest linked to a base rate, which is itself linked to 1-month WIBOR. As of the cut-off date, the portfolio consisted of approximately 19.4% operational leases and 80.6% financial leases. Both contract types generally consist of lease instalment as well as residual value ("RV") cash flows. However, this securitised portfolio comprises only lease instalment cash flows, whereby the RV cash flows do not form part of this securitisation. The majority of the financed vehicles are VW brands. The transaction will be revolving until the revolving period end date, currently set to February 2024.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 5.5%, expected recoveries of 50% and Aa1 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 14.0% related to the lease receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected default rate of 5.5% is higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the portfolio composition.

Portfolio expected recovery rate of 50% is higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance of the originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the length of the revolving period and the replenishment criteria applicable during the revolving period.

PCE of 14.0% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) historical portfolio performance, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market and (iii) the revolving nature of the collateral pool. The PCE level of 14.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 51.6%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include: (i) improvement in sovereign risk; and (ii) better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management disruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

