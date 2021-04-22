Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Oceanview Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-1

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to fifty-six classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Oceanview Mortgage Trust (OCMT) 2021-1. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B3 (sf).

Oceanview Asset Selector, LLC is the sponsor of OCMT 2021-1, an inaugural securitization of performing prime jumbo mortgage loans backed by 447 first lien, fully amortizing, fixed-rate qualified mortgage (QM) loans, with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $385,853,144. The transaction benefits from a collateral pool that is of high credit quality, and is further supported by an unambiguous R&W framework, 100% third-party review (TPR) and a shifting interest structure that incorporates a subordination floor. As of the cut-off date, no borrower under any mortgage loan has entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan with the servicer.

The seller, Oceanview Acquisitions I, LLC, indirectly acquired the mortgage loans from various third-party sellers through one or more affiliates of the seller. Both the seller and the sponsor are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Oceanview U.S. Holdings Corp. Community Loan Servicing, LLC (CLS) (f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC) will service 100% of the mortgage loans. There is no master servicer in this transaction. The servicer will generally be required to fund principal and interest (P&I) advances and servicing advances unless such advances are deemed non-recoverable.

A TPR firm verified the accuracy of the loan level information. The firm conducted detailed credit, property valuation, data accuracy and compliance reviews on 100% of the mortgage loans in the collateral pool.

Transaction credit strengths include the high credit quality of the collateral pool, the strong TPR results for credit, compliance and valuations, and the unambiguous R&W framework. Transaction credit weaknesses include having no master servicer to oversee the primary servicer, unlike typical prime jumbo transactions we have rated.

We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan Analysis (MILAN) model. We also compared the collateral pool to other prime jumbo securitizations and adjusted our expected losses based on qualitative attributes, including the financial strength of the R&W provider and TPR results.

The complete rating action are as follows.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary credit analysis and rating rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 0.30%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.16%, and reaches 2.88% at stress level consistent with our Aaa rating.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in U.S. economic activity.

We increased our model-derived median expected losses by 10% (6.55% for the mean) and our Aaa loss by 2.5% to reflect the likely performance deterioration resulting from the slowdown in US economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak. These adjustments are lower than the 15% median expected loss and 5% Aaa loss adjustments we made on pools from deals issued after the onset of the pandemic until February 2021. Our reduced adjustments reflect the fact that the loan pool in this deal does not contain any loans to borrowers who are not currently making payments. For newly originated loans, post-COVID underwriting takes into account the impact of the pandemic on a borrower's ability to repay the mortgage. For seasoned loans, as time passes, the likelihood that borrowers who have continued to make payments throughout the pandemic will now become non-cash flowing due to COVID-19 continues to decline.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

The pool characteristics are based on the April 1, 2021 cut-off tape. This transaction consists of 447 first lien, fully amortizing, fixed-rate QM loans, all of which have original terms to maturity of 20, 25 or 30 years, with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $385,853,144. All of the mortgage loans are secured by first liens on one- to four-family residential properties, planned unit developments and condominiums. The mortgage loans are approximately 3 months seasoned and are backed by full documentation.

Geographic concentration is relatively low where the three largest states in the transaction, California, Virginia and Texas account for 16.15%, 10.96%, and 8.51%, by UPB, respectively. Overall, the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing this transaction is similar to that of transactions issued by other prime issuers. The WA original FICO for the pool is 777 and the WA CLTV is 67.3%.

None of the mortgage loans as of the cut-off date have an original principal balance that conformed to the guidelines of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac at the time of origination, including mortgage loans with original loan amounts meeting the high-cost area loan limits established by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and were eligible to be purchased by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. As of the cut-off date, all of the mortgage loans were contractually current under the MBA method with respect to payments of P&I.

As of the cut-off date, none of the borrowers of the mortgage loans are currently subject to a forbearance plan or are in the process of being subject to a forbearance plan, including as a result of COVID-19. In the event a borrower enters into a forbearance plan, including as a result of COVID-19, after the cut-off date, but prior to the closing date, such mortgage loan will be removed from the pool.

Overall, the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing this transaction is similar to transactions issued by other prime issuers.

Origination Quality

Oceanview Acquisitions I, LLC is the seller and R&W provider for this securitization and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oceanview Holdings Ltd. (together with its affiliates and subsidiaries Oceanview). Oceanview is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bayview Opportunity V Oceanview L.P., a pooled investment vehicle managed by Bayview Asset Management (Bayview or BAM).

The seller does not originate residential mortgage loans or fund the origination of residential mortgage loans. Instead, the seller acquired the mortgage loans directly from Bayview Acquisitions LLC, an affiliate of the seller (affiliated loan purchaser), which in turn acquired the mortgage loans directly from third parties. The affiliated loan purchaser maintains eligibility criteria for use in the process of acquiring third-party originated loans and provides these criteria to third parties that sell mortgage loans to the affiliated loan purchaser to enable those third parties to determine whether mortgage loans they consider selling to the affiliated loan purchaser will meet such criteria.

For this transaction, the acquisition criteria includes the affiliated loan purchaser's standard prime jumbo program. The mortgage loans acquired under this program do not meet the eligibility standards for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac primarily due to loan size. This program is designed to target mortgagors with outstanding credit and reserves that are seeking a mortgage loan with flexible underwriting guidelines. All mortgage loans originated under this program are eligible for safe harbor protection under the ATR rules and a QM designation is in the loan file.

Oceanview is managed by a seasoned group of mortgage veterans with industry tenure that averages over two decades. BAM is a fully integrated investment platform focused on investments in mortgage and consumer- related credit. Overall, Oceanview's non-agency originations team benefits from a connection to other parts of the Bayview organization. For example, along with CLS, Bayview has a full suite of originations capabilities including sales, processing, underwriting, closing and post-closing, capital markets, and outsourcing. Overall, the same functional teams that drive BAM's investment processes are resources for Oceanview. Oceanview utilizes its full time employees (FTEs) in concert with dedicated FTEs from affiliated BAM entities. This operating leverage is achieved vis-à-vis a fulfillment services agreement.

However, because the non-agency program offered by Oceanview has been established only recently, there is no available performance information and more time is needed to assess Oceanview's ability to consistently produce high-quality mortgage loans.

Servicing Arrangement

We assess the overall servicing arrangement for this pool as adequate, given the ability, scale and experience of CLS as a servicer. However, compared to other prime jumbo transactions which typically have a master servicer, servicer oversight for this transaction is relatively weaker. While third-party reviews of CLS' servicing operations will be conducted periodically by the GSEs, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and state regulators, such oversight may lack the depth and frequency that a master servicer would ordinarily provide. However, we did not adjust our expected losses for the weaker servicing arrangement due to the following: (1) CLS was established in 1999 and is an experienced primary and special servicer of residential mortgage loans, (2) CLS is an approved servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, (3) CLS had no instances of non-compliance for its 2019 Regulation AB or Uniformed Single Audit Program (USAP) independent servicer reviews, (4) CLS has an experienced management team and uses Black Knight's MSP servicing platform, the largest and most highly utilized mortgage servicing system, and (5) the R&W framework mandates reviews of poorly performing mortgage loans by a third-party if a threshold event occurs.

Third-Party Review

The transaction benefits from a TPR on 100% of the loans for regulatory compliance, credit and property valuation. The due diligence results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance issues, and no material property valuation issues. The loans that had exceptions to the originator's underwriting guidelines had significant compensating factors that were documented.

Representations & Warranties

We assessed the R&W framework based on three factors: (a) the financial strength of the remedy provider; (b) the strength of the R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and (c) the effectiveness of the enforcement mechanisms. We evaluated the impact of these factors collectively on the ratings in conjunction with the transaction's specific details and in some cases, the strengths of some of the factors can mitigate weaknesses in others. We also considered the R&W framework in conjunction with other transaction features, such as the independent due diligence, custodial receipt, and property valuations, as well as any sponsor alignment of interest, to evaluate the overall exposure to loan defects and inaccurate information.

The seller makes the loan level R&Ws for the mortgage loans. The loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. R&W breaches are evaluated by an independent third-party using a set of objective criteria. The transaction requires mandatory independent reviews of loans that become 120 days delinquent and those that liquidate at a loss to determine if any of the R&Ws are breached.

However, we applied an adjustment in our model analysis to account for the risk that the R&W provider (unrated) may be unable to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment (similar to the economic experience in 2008-2009 when a steep decline in house prices triggered a financial crisis), given that it is a non-bank entity whose monoline business of mortgage origination and servicing is highly correlated with the economy.

Transaction Structure

OCMT 2021-1 has one pool with a shifting interest structure that benefits from a subordination floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

Tail Risk & Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.00% of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out amount of 1.00% of the cut-off date pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1277807.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

