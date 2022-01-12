Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Oceanview Mortgage Trust 2022-INV1

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to fifty-seven (57) classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Oceanview Mortgage Trust 2022-INV1
(BVINV 2022-1). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to Baa3
(sf).
Oceanview Asset Selector, LLC is the sponsor of BVINV 2022-1,
a securitization of predominantly agency-eligible investor (INV)
mortgage loans backed by 1,196 fixed rate, non-owner
occupied mortgage loans (designated for investment purposes by the borrower),
with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of approximately $393,444,321.
The transaction benefits from a collateral pool that is of high credit
quality and is further supported by an unambiguous representations and
warranties (R&W) framework, strong third-party review
(TPR) results and a shifting interest structure that incorporates a subordination
floor. As of the cut-off date, no borrower under any
mortgage loan has entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan
with the servicer.
The seller, Oceanview Acquisitions I, LLC (also the servicing
administrator), acquired the mortgage loans from various third-party
sellers or from its subsidiaries or affiliates. Both the seller
and the sponsor are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Oceanview U.S.
Holdings Corp. Community Loan Servicing, LLC (CLS) (f/k/a
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC) will service 100% of the mortgage
loans. There is no master servicer in this transaction.
The servicing administrator will generally be required to fund principal
and interest (P&I) advances and servicing advances unless such advances
are deemed non-recoverable. If the servicing administrator
fails in its obligation to fund any required P&I advance, U.S.
Bank National Association (rated A1, senior unsecured), paying
agent and trustee, will be obligated to do so, unless such
advances are deemed non-recoverable.
As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority-owned affiliate
of the sponsor will retain a vertical and a horizontal residual interest
with a fair value of at least 5% of the aggregate fair value of
the certificates issued by the trust, which is expected to satisfy
U.S. risk retention rules.
Transaction credit strengths include the high credit quality of the collateral
pool, strong TPR results and the unambiguous R&Ws framework.
Transaction credit weaknesses include a weak R&W remedy provider,
inclusion of appraisal waiver loans and higher loss severity of investment
property loans.
We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model. We also compared the collateral pool to
other recent prime RMBS securitizations backed by investment property
mortgage loans and adjusted our expected losses based on qualitative attributes,
the R&W framework and origination quality.
The complete rating action are as follows.
Issuer: Oceanview Mortgage Trust 2022-INV1
Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-15, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-16, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-18, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-F, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-19, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-20, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-21, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-22, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-23, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-24, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-25, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO4*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO5*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO6*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO7*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO8*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO9*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO10*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO11*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO12*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO13*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO14*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO15*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO16*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO17*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO18*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO19*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO20*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO21*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO22*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO23*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO24*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO25*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO26*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO27*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3A, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 1.04%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.79% and reaches 5.77% at stress level consistent
with our Aaa rating. We base our ratings on the certificates on
the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features
of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and
servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR and the R&W framework
of the transaction.
Collateral Description
The pool characteristics are based on the December 1, 2021 cut-off
tape. This transaction consists of 1,196 fixed rate,
business purpose, non-owner occupied mortgage loans secured
by first liens on (i) one-to-four family residential properties,
(ii) planned unit developments, (iii) condominiums and (iv) townhouse
units with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $393,444,321.
The mortgage loans are approximately two months seasoned and are backed
by full documentation. As of the cut-off date, all
of the mortgage loans were contractually current under the MBA method
with respect to payments of principal and interest.
All but eight of the mortgage loans conformed to either or both of the
guidelines of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac at the time of origination and
were eligible to be purchased by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Eight
mortgage loans, representing approximately 0.5% of
the pool, are ineligible for purchase by the GSEs because they exceed
the points-and-fees limit under the Qualified Mortgage rule.
Geographic concentration is relatively low where the three largest states
in the transaction, California, Texas and Colorado account
for 31.5%, 11.7%, and 7.6%
by UPB, respectively. Overall, the credit quality of
the mortgage loans backing this transaction is similar to that of transactions
issued by other agency-eligible prime RMBS securitizations backed
by investment property mortgage loans. The WA FICO for the pool
is 773 (for primary borrowers) and the WA CLTV is approximately 65.6%.
As of the cut-off date, all of the mortgage loans were contractually
current under the MBA method with respect to payments of P&I and none
of the borrowers of the mortgage loans are currently subject to a forbearance
plan or are in the process of being subject to a forbearance plan,
including as a result of COVID-19. In the event a borrower
enters into a forbearance plan, including as a result of COVID-19,
after the cut-off date, but prior to the closing date,
such mortgage loan will be removed from the pool.
Origination Quality
Oceanview Acquisitions I, LLC is the seller, servicing administrator
and R&Ws provider for this securitization and is a wholly owned subsidiary
of Oceanview Holdings Ltd. (together with its affiliates and subsidiaries
Oceanview). Oceanview is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bayview Opportunity
V Oceanview L.P., a pooled investment vehicle managed
by Bayview Asset Management (Bayview or BAM). The seller acquired
the mortgage loans from various third-party sellers or from its
subsidiaries or affiliates.
The sponsor purchased approximately 7.5% and 6.0%
of the mortgage loans, by UPB as of the cut-off date,
from Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc. (Paramount)
and Academy Mortgage Corporation, respectively. No other
originator or group of affiliated originators originated more than 5%
of the mortgage loans.
With exception for loans originated by Paramount, we did not make
any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions,
regardless of the originator, since the loans were nearly all underwritten
in accordance with GSE guidelines. We did not apply an originator
adjustment to the eight loans originated with exceptions to the GSE guidelines
since the origination was largely consistent with GSE guidelines and the
loans represented a very small portion of the overall pool.
We increased our loss assumption for the loans originated by Paramount
primarily due to limited historical performance data coupled with lack
of clear insight into the company's underwriting practices, quality
control, and credit risk management practices.
Servicing Arrangement
We assess the overall servicing arrangement for this pool as adequate,
given the ability, scale and experience of CLS as a servicer.
However, compared to other prime transactions which typically have
a master servicer, servicer oversight for this transaction is relatively
weaker. While third-party reviews of CLS' servicing operations
will be conducted periodically by the GSEs, the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB) and state regulators, such oversight may
lack the depth and frequency that a master servicer would ordinarily provide.
However, we did not adjust our expected losses for the weaker servicing
arrangement due to the following: (1) CLS was established in 1999
and is an experienced primary and special servicer of residential mortgage
loans, (2) CLS is an approved servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac, (3) CLS had no instances of non-compliance for its 2020
Regulation AB or Uniformed Single Audit Program (USAP) independent servicer
reviews, (4) CLS has an experienced management team and uses Black
Knight's MSP servicing platform, the largest and most highly utilized
mortgage servicing system, and (5) the R&W framework mandates
reviews of poorly performing mortgage loans by a third-party if
a threshold event occurs.
The servicing administrator will generally be required to fund principal
and interest (P&I) advances and servicing advances unless such advances
are deemed non-recoverable. If the servicing administrator
fails to make required advances, the paying agent, U.S.
Bank National Association (long term debt A1; long term deposit Aa2),
will be obligated to make such P&I advances, if deemed recoverable.
Third-Party Review
One independent TPR firm, Evolve Mortgage Services (Evolve),
was engaged to conduct due diligence for the credit, regulatory
compliance, property valuation and data accuracy on 577 loans (48.2%
by loan count) in the final securitized pool.
The due diligence results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting
guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material underwriting
and regulatory compliance issues, and no material property valuation
issues. Approximately 3.0% of the mortgage loans
by UPB are appraisal waiver (AW) loans, whereby the originator obtained
an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through
their respective programs. In each case, neither Fannie Mae
nor Freddie Mac required an appraisal of the related mortgaged property
as a condition of approving the related mortgage loan for purchase by
Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable.
Credit quality: For the final population of 577 loans, Evolve
graded 576 loans with level A and 1 loan with level B credit component
grades.
Compliance: For the final population of 577 loans, Evolve
graded 575 loans with level A and 2 loans with level B grades.
Property valuation: For the final population of 577 loans,
Evolve assessed 557 loans with a level A property valuation grade and
20 loans with a level B property valuation grade. A valuation review
was also performed for the remaining loans in the pool. This review
supported the valuations for these loans within a 10% threshold.
Data integrity review: The TPR firms also sought to identify data
discrepancies in comparing the collateral tape to the information utilized
during their reviews. If the comparison revealed discrepancies,
these were reconciled and reported as a data difference and the bid tape
was updated accordingly. The majority of the data integrity errors
were due to borrower last name, city, DTI, property
type and FICO. We did not make any adjustments to our credit enhancement
for data integrity since data discrepancies were updated, where
appropriate, in the collateral tape.
Representations & Warranties
We assessed the R&W framework based on three factors: (a) the
financial strength of the remedy provider; (b) the strength of the
R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and (c) the effectiveness
of the enforcement mechanisms. We also considered the R&W framework
in conjunction with other transaction features, such as the independent
due diligence, custodial receipt, and property valuations,
as well as any sponsor alignment of interest, to evaluate the overall
exposure to loan defects and inaccurate information.
Overall, we assessed R&W framework for this transaction as adequate,
consistent with that of other agency non-owner occupied transactions
for which the breach review process is thorough, transparent and
objective, and the costs and manner of review are clearly outlined
at issuance. However, we applied an adjustment to our losses
to account for the risk that the R&W remedy provider (unrated) may
be unable to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment.
Transaction Structure
BVINV 2022-1 has one pool with a shifting interest structure that
benefits from a subordination floor. Funds collected, including
principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal
payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments
to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting
interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall
that allocates all prepayments to the senior bonds for a specified period
of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate
bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency
and loss tests.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The shifting interest feature allows subordinated bonds to receive principal
payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest
structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan
pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit
enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a
result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for
a senior subordination floor of 0.70% of the cut-off
date pool balance, and a subordination lock-out amount of
0.70% of the cut-off date pool balance. The
floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1315838.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Siddharth Lal
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Joseph Grohotolski
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653