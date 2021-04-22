Moody's assigns definitive ratings to PCL Funding V PLC ABS

GBP 283.5 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK premium finance loans
London, 22 April 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive
ratings to Notes issued by PCL Funding V PLC:
....GBP 256.5M Class A Floating Rate
Notes due October 2025, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....GBP 18.0M Class B Floating Rate
Notes due October 2025, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
....GBP 9.0M Class C Floating Rate
Notes due October 2025, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the GBP 16.5M Class D Asset-Backed
Notes Due October 2025, which have also been issued at closing of
the transaction.
Moody's has also determined that the issuance of notes by PCL Funding
V PLC will not, in and of itself and at this time, result
in a reduction or withdrawal of the current ratings of the outstanding
notes issued out of PCL Funding III Limited and PCL Funding IV PLC,
and rated by Moody's. Please see moodys.com for a list of
the current ratings of the outstanding notes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
PCL Funding V PLC is a 2.5 years revolving cash securitisation
of insurance and non-insurance premium finance loans originated
by Premium Credit Limited (NR) ("PCL") to private individuals and corporates
located in the UK and Ireland. This is the fifth issuance out of
an existing master trust structure. PCL Funding V PLC will become
a fifth beneficiary of an Eligible Trust declared by an orphan SPV established
in February 2017, which holds substantially all assets of PCL.
The other beneficiaries are Premium Credit Limited as the originator,
PCL Funding IV PLC, PCL Funding III PLC and PCL Funding I Limited.
PCL Funding I Limited is an SPV with an existing variable funding facility
provided by a consortium of private lenders.
Moody's have been rating facilities from PCL Funding I Limited since October
2012, the notes issued by PCL Funding III PLC since November 2017
and the notes issued by PCL Funding IV PLC since October 2020.
The portfolio of underlying assets consists of fixed rate short-terms
premium finance loans distributed through insurance brokers and other
service providers. The receivables in the portfolio finance insurance
as well as non-insurance premiums (e.g. sports clubs,
professional organisations membership fees, school fees etc.)
for corporate and private clients, who wish to pay in installments
rather than in lump sum.
Most receivables benefit from recourse to multiple parties besides the
borrowers, such as insurance companies, insurance brokers,
service providers and schools. As of 31 January 2021, the
asset trust portfolio consists of approximately 1.6 million receivables
with a weighted average original term of 10.3 months and outstanding
balance of approximately GBP 1 billion.
The transaction credit strengths include the granularity of the portfolio,
low historical losses on the underlying collateral due to multiple recourse
options, available reserve fund, relatively high excess spread,
sequential cash flow allocation and independent cash manager. The
transaction credit challenges include operational risk and complexity
of cash flow allocations, revolving master trust structure,
high correlation between trust performance and PCL, unhedged interest
rate and currency risks and unrated originator and servicer. Various
mitigants have been put in place in the transaction structure, such
as a warm back-up servicer at closing, early amortisation
triggers linked to portfolio performance and portfolio concentration limits.
Our analysis focused, among other factors, on (i) an evaluation
of the underlying portfolio of receivables; (ii) historical performance
on defaults and recoveries from January 2007 to January 2021; (iii)
the credit enhancement provided by subordination, excess spread
and cash reserve; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction
by way of principal to pay interest and the cash reserve fund; and
the (v) overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.
Collateral performance assumptions:
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime mean default rate of 8.1%,
expected recoveries of 75.0% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 14.0%. The mean default rate and recoveries
capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic
outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio
to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Mean loss
and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio
loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential
future loss scenario in its ABSROM cash flow model.
The portfolio expected mean default level of 8.1% is slightly
worse than the EMEA consumer loans average and is based on Moody's assessment
of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (1)
UK market trends; (2) limited benchmarks in the UK insurance premium
finance receivables market; (3) the expected outlook for the UK economy
in the medium term; and (4) the revolving period and eligibility
criteria. The portfolio expected recovery rate of 75% is
higher than the EMEA consumer loans average due to multiple recourse options
in case of an obligor default.
The PCE of 14.0% is in line with EMEA consumer loan peers
on average and is based on: (i) historical data variability;
(ii) quantity, quality and relevance of historical performance data;
(iii) originator quality; (iv) servicer quality including servicing
transfer; (v) certain pool characteristics, such as asset concentration;
and (vi) certain structural features, such as eligibility criteria
and revolving periods. The PCE of 14.0% results in
an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 50%.
The definitive rating of Class C is one notch higher than its provisional
rating because the final margins of the notes are materially lower than
originally anticipated, hence the transaction overall benefits from
higher excess spread.
CURRENT ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY:
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond
the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main
risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if
vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward
a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened
degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced
recovery in UK economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Insurance Premium
Finance-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in April
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1198403.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Class B &
C notes include significantly better than expected performance of the
pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of the notes.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings of the notes include
a worsening in the overall performance of the pool, or a significant
deterioration of the credit profile of key transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Radostina Kumchev
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anthony Parry
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454