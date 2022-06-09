Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency Education Loan Revenue Bonds 2022A/B

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings of Aa2 to the Senior Series 2022A Bonds and A3 to the Subordinate Series 2022B Bonds issued by Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), pursuant to the trust indenture dated as of March 1, 2020, as amended and supplemented by a fourth supplemental dated as of June 1, 2022. The underlying collateral consists of an existing pool PA Forward Student Loans and loans which will be originated during the origination period. The origination period ends on October 1, 2023. The US government does not guarantee PHEAA's private student loans. Our cumulative net loss expectation for the underlying asset pool is approximately 10.6% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 39.5%.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (2020 Indenture)

Senior Series 2022A Bond, Due 6/1/2028, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2

Senior Series 2022A Bond, Due 6/1/2029, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2

Senior Series 2022A Bond, Due 6/1/2030, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2

Senior Series 2022A Bond, Due 6/1/2031, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2

Senior Series 2022A Bond, Due 6/1/2043, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2

Subordinate Series 2022B Bond, Due 6/1/2049, Definitive Rating Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings assigned to the Senior Bonds are based on (1) the overcollateralization of 16% of the underlying collateral balance, (2) the expected excess spread, which we expect to range from 1% to 3% per year, (3) the liquidity support provided by a debt service reserve fund funded at the greater of 2% of the outstanding bond balance or $0.5 million and a capitalized interest fund funded at $5,400,000, 4) the expected subordination of approximately 8.5% of the underlying collateral balance provided by the subordinate bonds; 5) the strength of the trust's structure including a feature that traps excess spread to redeem bonds if the total parity and senior parity are below 138% and 152% respectively and allows releases only after the total parity and senior parity reach 138% and 152% respectively. The release will cease once the outstanding bond balance is at 10% of the original bond balance; and 6) the experience of PHEAA as servicer.

The definitive ratings assigned to the Subordinate Bonds is based on (1) through (3) and (5) through (6) above.

The ratings also consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden of student loans and the affordability of education in the US. Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available to the trust.

The rating assigned to the Senior Bonds also reflect the consistent origination history observed on PHEAA's newly introduced PA Forward loan program.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published in November 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70608. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the bonds if there is greater certainty about the origination quality and performance of the PA Forward loans originated and serviced by Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and if net losses are lower than Moody's expects.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the bonds if net losses are higher than Moody's expects, if the usage of borrower relief programs is substantially higher than anticipated, or if the servicer's financial stability or quality of servicing deteriorates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

