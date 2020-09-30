Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2020-PJ4

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings to
19 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued
by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust (GSMBS) 2020-PJ4.
The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B2 (sf).
GSMBS 2020-PJ4 is the fourth prime jumbo transaction in 2020 issued
by Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company (GSMC or sponsor). GSMC is an
affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Goldman Sachs).
The certificates are backed by 610 first lien 30-year, fully-amortizing
fixed-rate mortgage loans with a total balance of $464,388,676
as of September 1, 2020, the cut-off date. Government
sponsored enterprises eligible loans (GSE-eligible loans) comprise
$142,900,197 of the pool balance, representing
30.77% of the total pool. All the loans are subject
to the Qualified Mortgage (QM) and Ability-to-Repay (ATR)
rules and are categorized as QM-Safe Harbor or QM-Agency
Safe Harbor.
The mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by the seller and
sponsor, GSMC from United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (United
Wholesale Mortgage) - 19.8%, loanDepot.com,
LLC (loanDepot) - 16.4%, Maxex Clearing,
LLC (Maxex) - 15.5%, Guaranteed Rate,
Inc. (Guaranteed Rate) - 13.1%, and
Movement Mortgage, LLC (Movement Mortgage) - 9.6%.
The remaining sellers have less than 9% by loan balance of the
pool.
The weighted average (WA) loan-to-value (LTV) ratio,
WA FICO and WA mortgage rate of the mortgage pool is 70.7%,
772, and 3.7%, respectively, which is
in line with the GSMBS 2019-PJ3 and the GSMBS 2019-PJ2 transactions
(collectively, GSMBS PJ3 and PJ2), and also with other prime
jumbo transactions we have recently rated. Other characteristics
of the loans in the pool are also generally comparable to that of GSMBS
PJ3 and PJ2, and other recent prime jumbo transactions. .
As of the cut-off date, all of the mortgage loans are current
and no borrower has entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance
plan with the servicer. Although not disclosed in any transaction
documents, the sponsor has indicated that as a matter of practice,
they will remove any loan that goes into a COVID-19 related forbearance
between the cut-off date and the closing date. In the event
that after the closing date a borrower enters into or requests a COVID-19
related forbearance plan, such mortgage loan (and the risks associated
with it) will remain in the mortgage pool.
NewRez LLC (formerly known as New Penn Financial, LLC) d/b/a Shellpoint
Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) will service 100% of the pool.
The servicing fee for loans serviced by Shellpoint will be 0.04%.
We consider the servicing fee charged by Shellpoint low compared to the
industry standard of 0.25% for prime fixed rate loans and
in the event of a servicing transfer, the successor servicer may
not accept such an arrangement. However, the transaction
documents provide that any successor servicer to Shellpoint will be paid
the successor servicing fee rate of 0.25%, which is
not limited to the Shellpoint servicing fee rate.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Wells Fargo, long term
deposit, Aa1; long term debt Aa2) will be the master servicer
and securities administrator. U.S. Bank Trust National
Association will be the trustee. Pentalpha Surveillance LLC will
be the representations and warranties (R&W) breach reviewer.
We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model. In addition, we adjusted our expected
losses based on qualitative attributes, including origination quality,
the financial strength of the R&W breach provider and third party
review (TPR) results.
Distributions of principal and interest and loss allocations are based
on a typical shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout
period that benefits from a senior and subordination floor. We
coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary
cash flow tool.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2020-PJ4
Cl. A-1, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-1-A, Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. B-2-A, Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-3-A, Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Assigned B2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Our expected losses in a base case scenario are 0.38% at
the mean and 0.18% at the median. Our losses reach
5.18% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of residential mortgage loans
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter was severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained, and lockdowns have
to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty
around our forecasts is unusually high. We increased our model-derived
median expected losses by 15% (9.79% for the mean)
and our Aaa losses by 5% to reflect the likely performance deterioration
resulting from a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus
outbreak.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, strength of
the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.
Collateral Description
GSMBS 2020-PJ4 is a securitization of a pool of 610 first lien
primarily 30-year fully-amortizing fixed-rate mortgage
loans with a total balance of $464,388,676 as of the
cut-off date, with a WA remaining term to maturity of 353
months and a WA seasoning of 6 months. The WA FICO score of the
borrowers in the pool is 772. The WA LTV ratio of the mortgage
pool is 70.7%, which is in line with GSMBS PJ3 and
PJ2 and J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT) prime jumbo transactions
which had WA LTVs of about 70% on average. Other characteristics
of the loans in the pool are also generally comparable to that of GSMBS
PJ3 and PJ2, and recent JPMMT prime jumbo transactions. The
mortgage loans in the pool were originated mostly in California (47.5%
by loan balance).
Approximately 5.25% of the pool balance (40 loans) are appraisal
waiver loans. Such loans do not have a traditional appraisal but
instead use an estimate of value or sales price, which is typically
provided by the seller, for the purposes of underwriting the loan.
Such loans are typically assessed by Freddie Mac (via Loan Product Advisor)
or Fannie Mae (via Desktop Underwriter) to be identified as eligible for
the appraisal waiver program. All the appraisal waiver loans in
the pool have an exterior-only inspection residential appraisal
report (Form 2055). Since the appraisal waiver product was introduced
relatively recently, in a positive macro-economic environment,
sufficient time has not passed to determine whether the loan level valuation
risk related to a GSE-eligible loan with an appraisal waiver is
the same as a GSE-eligible loan with a traditional appraisal due
to lack of significant data. To account for the risk associated
with this product, we increased our base case and Aaa loss expectations
for all such loans to account for the lack of appraisal.
Although there are no loans in the pool that are currently delinquent,
there are 17 loans in the pool that have some history of delinquency.
Of these 17 delinquent loans, 7 delinquencies were COVID-19
related delinquencies and were under a forbearance plan. Of the
remaining 10 loans, 9 loans were delinquent for other reasons and
1 delinquent loan was related to servicer transfer. Of note,
there were 4 borrowers that had entered into a COVID-19 forbearance
plan but never exercised any forbearance option and were always current.
We did not make any adjustment for COVID-19 impacted loans in our
analysis as the borrowers paid the delinquent amount, became current,
and were thus reinstated. We also did not make any adjustments
to non-COVID-19 delinquent loans as a majority of them had
one 30-day delinquency over the past 12 months. Although
not disclosed in any transaction documents, the sponsor has indicated
that as a matter of practice, they will remove any loan that goes
into a COVID-19 related forbearance between the cut-off
date and the closing date.
Aggregator/Origination Quality
GSMC is the loan aggregator and mortgage seller for the transaction.
GSMC's general partner is Goldman Sachs Real Estate Funding Corp.
and its limited partner is Goldman Sachs Bank USA. Goldman Sachs
Real Estate Funding Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldman
Sachs Bank USA. GSMC is an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co.
LLC. GSMC is overseen by the mortgage capital markets group within
Goldman Sachs. Senior management averages 16 years of mortgage
experience and 15 years of Goldman Sachs tenure.
GSMC generally acquires mortgage loans on a bulk or flow basis.
Bulk and flow purchases are made from loan sellers subject to GSMC's counterparty
approval process. The loans sold to the trust come from bulk purchases
and from unaffiliated third-party originators/sellers. We
consider GSMC's aggregation platform to be relatively weaker than that
of peers due to the lack of sufficiently available historical performance
data and limited quality control process. Nevertheless, since
these loans were originated to the sellers' underwriting guidelines and
we reviewed each of the seller which contributed at least 9% of
the loans to the transaction (United Wholesale Mortage, loanDepot,
Maxex, Guaranteed Rate, and Movement Mortgage), among
other considerations, their underwriting guidelines, performance
history, policies and documentation (to the extent available,
respectively), we did not apply a separate loss-level adjustment
for aggregation quality. Instead, we based our loss-level
adjustments on our reviews of each of the sellers.
We generally assess originators whose loans constitute more than 10%
of an RMBS portfolio, identifying any business strategies,
policies, procedures, and underwriting guidelines that could
affect their loans' performance. We might make this assessment
in a single deal as a part of relevant transaction analysis or use findings
from our previously performed originator (or aggregator) review.
United Wholesale Mortgage, loan Depot, Maxex, Guaranteed
Rate and Movement Mortgage sold 19.8%, 16.4%,
15.5%, 13.1% and 9.6%
of the mortgage loans, respectively. Loans sold by other
sellers comprise less than 9% (by loan balance) of the pool.
With one exception, we did not make an adjustment for GSE-eligible
loans, regardless of the originator, since those loans were
underwritten in accordance with agency guidelines.
Because we consider loanDepot and Flagstar Bank, FSB to have adequate
residential prime jumbo loan origination practices and to be in line with
peers due to: (1) adequate underwriting policies and procedures,
(2) consistent performance with low delinquency and repurchase and (3)
adequate quality control, we did not make any adjustments to our
loss levels for these loans. Furthermore, because we consider
Caliber Home Loans Inc. to have stronger residential prime jumbo
loan origination practices than their peers due to their strong underwriting
processes and solid loan performance, we decreased our base case
and Aaa (sf) loss expectations for non-conforming loans sold by
Caliber Home Loans. In contrast, after reviewing the underwriting
guidelines, quality control processes, policies and practices,
and available loan performance information, we increased our base
case and Aaa loss assumption for the loans originated by United Wholesale
Mortgage, Maxex and Movement mortgage. Finally, we
increased our base case and Aaa (sf) loss assumption for all of the loans
underwritten per Home Point Financial Corporation's guidelines due to
limited historical performance data, reduced retail footprint which
limits the originator's oversight on originations, and lack of strong
controls to support recent rapid growth.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate,
and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa
stress loss assumptions based on the servicing arrangement.
Shellpoint will be the named primary servicer for this transaction and
will service 100% of the pool. Shellpoint is an approved
servicer in good standing with Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac. Shellpoint's primary servicing location is in Greenville,
South Carolina. Shellpoint services residential mortgage assets
for investors that include banks, financial services companies,
GSEs and government agencies. As of August 31, 2020,
the company's servicing portfolio totaled approximately 1,526,989
loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $268 billion.
Shellpoint's senior management team has an average of more than 15 years'
industry experience, providing a solid base of knowledge and leadership
to the company's servicing division.
Shellpoint will be paid a flat servicing fee of 0.04% per
annum. We consider the servicing fee charged by Shellpoint as low
compared to the industry standard of 0.25% for prime fixed
rate loans. In the event of a servicing transfer, the successor
servicer may not accept such an arrangement. However, the
transaction documents provide that any successor servicer to Shellpoint
will be paid the successor servicing fee rate of 0.25%,
which is not limited to the Shellpoint servicing fee rate. The
holder of 100% of the voting interests in the Class A-IO-S
certificates will have the right to terminate Shellpoint and any successor
servicer of the mortgage loans at any time subject to the terms of the
servicing agreement, the consent of the master servicer and certain
other conditions.
Trustee and Master Servicer
The transaction trustee is U.S. Bank Trust National Association
(U.S. Bank Trust). U.S. Bank Trust
is a national banking association and a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S.
Bank National Association, the fifth largest commercial bank in
the United States. U.S. Bank Trust has provided owner
trustee services since the year 2000.
Wells Fargo will act as master servicer and securities administrator under
the sale and servicing agreement and as custodian under the custodial
agreement. Wells Fargo is a national banking association and a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company. A
diversified financial services company, Wells Fargo & Company
is a U.S. bank holding company with approximately $1.9
trillion in assets and approximately 266,000 employees as of June
30, 2020. As master servicer, Wells Fargo is responsible
for servicer oversight, the termination of servicers and the appointment
of successor servicers. We consider the presence of an experienced
master servicer such as Wells Fargo to be a mitigant for any servicing
disruptions. Wells Fargo is committed to act as successor servicer
if no other successor servicer can be engaged.
Third-party Review
Five TPR firms verified the accuracy of the loan-level information
that we received from the sponsor. The TPR firms conducted detailed
credit, regulatory compliance, property valuation and data
integrity reviews on 100% of the mortgage pool. The TPR
results indicated compliance with the sellers' underwriting guidelines
for the vast majority of loans, no material compliance issues and
no material appraisal defects. The loans that had exceptions to
the originators' underwriting guidelines had strong documented compensating
factors such as significant liquid assets, low LTVs and consistent
long-term employment. The TPR firms also identified minor
compliance exceptions for reasons such as inadequate RESPA disclosures
(which do not have assignee liability) and TILA/RESPA Integrated Disclosure
(TRID) violations related to fees that were out of variance but then were
cured and disclosed. Furthermore, the majority of the data
integrity errors were due to minor discrepancies which were corrected
in the final collateral tape and thus we did not make any adjustments
to our credit enhancement. As a result, we did not make any
adjustments to our expected or stress loss levels due to the TPR results.
Representations & Warranties
GSMBS 2020-PJ4's R&W framework is in line with that of GSMBS
PJ3 and PJ2 and JPMMT transactions where an independent reviewer is named
at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined
at issuance. Our review of the R&W framework takes into account
the financial strength of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws
(including qualifiers and sunsets) and the R&W enforcement mechanism.
Each of the originators in this pool will make certain R&Ws concerning
the mortgage loans (R&W providers). The R&W providers vary
in financial strength. The creditworthiness of the R&W provider
determines the probability that the R&W provider will be available
and have the financial strength to repurchase defective loans upon identifying
a breach. Because the R&W providers in this transaction are
unrated and/or exhibit limited financial flexibility we applied an adjustment
to the loans for which these entities provided R&Ws. With respect
to certain R&Ws, GSMC will make a "gap" representation covering
the period from the date on which the related originator made the related
representation and warranty to the cut-off date or closing date,
as applicable. GSMC will not backstop any R&W providers who
may become financially incapable of repurchasing mortgage loans.
In fact, none of the mortgage loan seller, the depositor,
the servicer or any other party will backstop the obligations of any originator
or aggregator with respect to breaches of the mortgage loan representations
and warranties.
The loan-level R&Ws are strong and, in general,
either meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws
we identified for US RMBS. Among other considerations, the
R&Ws address property valuation, underwriting, fraud,
data accuracy, regulatory compliance, the presence of title
and hazard insurance, the absence of material property damage,
and the enforceability of the mortgage. Of note, for appraisal
waiver loans (5.25% of the pool by balance), the breach
reviewer will check if the relevant AUS underwriting documentation,
DU-LP underwriter findings report or a loan prospector full feedback
certificate marked "Approve/Eligible or "Accept" as applicable,
is available and whether the appraisal waiver valuation was obtained within
four months prior to the origination date. A test failure would
occur only if the required AUS documentation was missing or the appraisal
waiver valuation date was more than four months old from the date of origination.
The transaction has a number of knowledge qualifiers, which do not
appear material. While a few R&Ws sunset after three years,
all of these provisions are subject to performance triggers which extend
the R&W an additional three years based on the occurrence of certain
events of delinquency.
The R&W enforcement mechanism is adequate. We analyzed the
triggers for breach review, the scope of the review, the consistency
and transparency of the review, and the likelihood that a breached
R&W would be put back to the R&W provider. The breach review
is systematic, transparent, consistent and independent.
The transaction documents prescribe a comprehensive set of tests that
the breach reviewer will perform to test whether the R&Ws are breached.
The tests, for the most part, are thorough, transparent
and consistent because the same tests will be performed for each loan
and the breach reviewer will report the results.
The review triggers are fairly strong. Depending on the particular
R&W, the breach reviewer performs the review (a) when the mortgage
loan is 120 days or more delinquent, (b) if the related servicer
determines that future advances are non-recoverable and stops advancing
or (c) if the mortgage loan liquidates with a realized loss. In
accordance with the R&W review procedures undertaken by the breach
reviewer, if the breach reviewer determines that there has been
a material test failure of a test in respect of a R&W, a repurchase
request will be made of the related responsible party. In such
case, the related responsible party may (1) dispute the repurchase
request, (2) cure the breach, (3) repurchase the affected
mortgage loan from the issuing entity or pay the realized loss amount
with respect to such affected mortgage loan, as applicable,
or (4) in some circumstances, substitute another mortgage loan.
Overall, this remedy mechanism is consistent with GSMBS 2019-PJ3
and JPMMT prime jumbo transactions. Because third-party
review was conducted on 100% of the pool with adequate results,
this mitigates the risk of future R&W violations.
Tail Risk and Locked Out Percentage
The securitization is a single pool which has a shifting interest structure
that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor.
For deals in which the issuer does not exercise a clean-up call
option, the remaining subordination at the tail end of transaction's
life could become insufficient to support high ratings on senior bonds
as tranche performance depends highly on the performance of a small number
of loans. To address this risk, the transaction has a senior
floor of 1.10% and a locked out percentage of 0.80%,
both expressed as a percentage of the closing pool balance. The
subordinate locked out amount protects both the senior tranches and non-locked
subordinate tranches. It diverts allocable principal payments from
locked out subordinate tranches to the non-locked subordinate tranches.
Of note, other than the subordinate class with the lowest numercial
class designation then outstanding, a subordinate tranche is locked
out if its outstanding balance plus the outstanding balance of all classes
subordinate to it is reduced to or falls below 0.80% of
the mortgage balance as of the cut-off date (locked out amount).
If the subordinate class with the lowest numerical class designation is
paid to zero and the aggregate amount of outstanding subordinate tranches
is equal to or less than the locked out amount, than the allocable
principal payments from all subordinate tranches are diverted to pay senior
tranches until they are paid off.
Transaction Structure
The transaction uses the shifting interest structure in which the senior
bonds benefit from a number of protections. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments to
the senior bonds. Next, principal payments are made to the
senior bonds. Next, available distribution amounts are used
to reimburse realized losses and certificate write-down amounts
for the senior bonds (after subordinate bond have been reduced to zero,
i.e. the credit support depletion date). Finally,
interest and then principal payments are paid to the subordinate bonds
in sequential order.
Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first
to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balance of the subordinate
bonds is written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the
principal balance of the senior support bond, and finally losses
are allocated to the super senior bonds.
In addition, the pass-through rate on the bonds is based
on the net WAC as reduced by the sum of (i) the reviewer annual fee rate
and (ii) the capped trust expense rate. In the event that there
is a small number of loans remaining, the last outstanding bonds'
rate can be reduced to zero.
COVID-19 Impacted Borrowers
As of the cut-off date, no borrower under any mortgage loan
has entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan with the servicer.
Although not disclosed in any transaction documents, the sponsor
has indicated that as a matter of practice, they will remove any
loan that goes into a COVID-19 related forbearance between the
cut-off date and the closing date. In the event that after
the closing date a borrower enters into or requests a COVID-19
related forbearance plan, such mortgage loan (and the risks associated
with it) will remain in the mortgage pool.
In the event the servicer enters into a forbearance plan with a COVID-19
impacted borrower, the servicer will report such mortgage loan as
delinquent (to the extent payments are not actually received from the
borrower) and the servicer will be required to make advances in respect
of delinquent interest and principal (as well as servicing advances) on
such loan during the forbearance period (unless the servicer determines
any such advances would be a nonrecoverable advance). At the end
of the forbearance period, if the borrower is able to make the current
payment on such mortgage loan but is unable to make the previously forborne
payments as a lump sum payment or as part of a repayment plan, then
such principal forbearance amount will be recognized as a realized loss.
At the end of the forbearance period, if the borrower repays the
forborne payments via a lump sum or repayment plan, advances will
be recovered via the borrower payment(s). In an event of modification,
Shellpoint will recover advances made during the period of COVID-19
related forbearance from pool level collections.
Any principal forbearance amount created in connection with any modification
(whether as a result of a COVID-19 forbearance or otherwise) will
result in the allocation of a realized loss and to the extent any such
amount is later recovered, will result in the allocation of a subsequent
recovery.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1247102
.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
