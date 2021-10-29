Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2021-HP1

Toronto, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to 38 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust (GSMBS) 2021-HP1. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B3 (sf).

Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company (GSMC), is the sponsor of GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2021-HP1 (GSMBS 2021-HP1). The pool comprises of 1,048 newly originated fixed rate agency-eligible mortgage loans secured by non-owner occupied investor properties with up to 30 years of original term to maturity. The aggregate principal balance of the pool is approximately $400,736,449.

The average stated principal balance is approximately $382,382 and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.5%. The borrowers have a WA credit score of 775, WA combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 62.5% and WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 34.6%. Approximately 16.1% of the pool balance is related to borrowers with more than one mortgage loan in the pool.

All of the mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by GSMC, the sponsor and the primary mortgage loan seller, from Home Point Financial Corporation (wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Point Capital Inc. rated B1 (CFR), B3 (SUR); Outlook - Ratings Under Review).

Approximately 5.1% of the mortgage loans by aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) are Appraisal Waiver (AW) loans, whereby the originator obtained an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through their respective programs.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) will act as the servicer of the mortgage loans. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will be the master servicer. The servicer is generally obligated to advance delinquent payments of principal and interest (P&I) (to the extent such advances are deemed recoverable). The master servicer, or a successor servicer, will be obligated to make any required advance of delinquent payments of principal and interest if the servicer fails in its obligation to fund such required advance. Pentalpha Surveillance LLC will be the representations and warranties (R&W) breach reviewer.

All of the personal-use loans are "qualified mortgages" under Regulation Z as a result of the temporary provision allowing qualified mortgage status for loans eligible for purchase, guaranty, or insurance by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (and certain other federal agencies). If the Sponsor or the Reviewer determines a Personal Use Loan is no longer a "qualified mortgage" under the ATR Rules, the Sponsor will be required to repurchase such Personal Use Loan. With the exception of personal-use loans, all other mortgage loans in the pool are not subject to TILA because each such mortgage loan is an extension of credit primarily for a business purpose and is not a "covered transaction" as defined in Section 1026.43(b)(1) of Regulation Z.

As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority- owned affiliate of the sponsor will retain at least 5% of the initial certificate principal balance or notional amount of each class of certificates issued by the trust to satisfy U.S. risk retention rules.

Our loss estimates are based on a loan-by-loan assessment of the securitized collateral pool as of the cut-off date using Moody's Individual Loan Level Analysis (MILAN) model. The expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 1.03% at the mean (0.72% at the median) and reaches 7.75%% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

GSMBS 2021-HP1 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. We base our ratings on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our review of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR, the representations and warranties (R&W) framework of the transaction, and the degree of alignment of interests between the sponsor and the investors.

The complete rating action is as follows.

Issuer: GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2021-HP1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 1.03%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.72% and reaches 7.75% at stress level consistent with our Aaa rating.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, strength of the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

The pool comprises of 1,048 newly originated fixed rate agency-eligible mortgage loans secured by non-owner occupied investor properties with up to 30 years of original term to maturity. All of the mortgage loans are (i) originated in accordance with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae guidelines (ii) not actively enrolled in a COVID-19 related forbearance plan and (iii) current as of October 1, 2021 (cut-off date). The aggregate principal balance of the pool is approximately $400,736,449. The average stated principal balance is approximately $382,382 and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.5%. The borrowers have a WA credit score of 775, WA combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 62.5% and WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 34.6%. Approximately 16.1% of the pool balance is related to borrowers with more than one mortgage loan in the pool.

The mortgage loans in the pool were originated mostly in California (51.1% by loan balance) and in high cost metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) of Los Angeles (19.1%), New York (12.6%), San Francisco (9.3%), San Jose (5.6%) and others (21.9%). The high geographic concentration in high cost MSAs is reflected in the high average balance of the pool ($382,382). We made adjustments to our losses to account for this geographic concentration risk.

Aggregator/Origination Quality

The mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by GSMC, the sponsor and a mortgage loan seller. The mortgage loan seller does not originate any mortgage loans, including the mortgage loans included in the mortgage pool. Instead, GSMC acquired the mortgage loans pursuant to contracts with the originators or the aggregator. Overall, we consider GSMC's aggregation platform to be comparable to that of peer aggregators and therefore did not apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality.

In addition to reviewing GSMC's aggregation quality, we have also reviewed the origination quality of the originator, Home Point Financial Corporation, which contributed to 100% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) to the transaction. We reviewed their underwriting guidelines, performance history, and quality control and audit processes and procedures (to the extent available). We made adjustments to our loss levels for mortgage loans originated by Home Point.

Home Point Financial Corporation

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Home Point Financial Corporation ("Home Point") is a non-depository, publicly listed (NASDAQ: HMPT), residential mortgage originator and servicer of agency-eligible loans. Home Point is licensed to originate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and primarily originates loans via its wholesale and correspondent relationships. It is the third largest wholesale lender and has experienced exponential growth in origination volume from $11.6 billion in 2017 to $62.0 billion in 2020.

All the mortgage loans in this pool (including correspondent channel loans) were originated in accordance with the underwriting guidelines of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. We have increased our base case and Aaa loss assumption for loans originated by Home Point due to (i) worse performance than average GSE investor loan despite average loans having better characteristics than GSE loans and (ii) lack of strong controls and uneven production quality (as evidenced by recent internal QC/audit findings) to support recent rapid growth.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate, and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on the servicing arrangement.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) will be the named primary servicer for this transaction. Shellpoint will service 100% of the pool by balance. Shellpoint is an approved servicer in good standing with Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Furthermore, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will act as the master servicer. We consider the presence of an experienced master servicer such as Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to be a mitigant for any servicing disruptions.

Third-party Review

AMC Diligence, LLC (AMC), reviewed 42.6% of the loans (by loan count) in the final mortgage pool for credit, regulatory compliance, property valuation, and data accuracy. The due diligence results confirm compliance with the originators' underwriting guidelines for the vast majority of mortgage loans, no material compliance issues, and no material valuation defects. The mortgage loans that had exceptions to the originators' underwriting guidelines had significant compensating factors that were documented. All the appraisal waiver loans, including the ones that were not a part of the due diligence sample, had a field review (2055) as secondary valuation.

Representations & Warranties

GSMBS 2021-HP1's R&W framework is in line with that of prior GSMBS transactions we have rated where an independent reviewer is named at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. The loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. R&W breaches are evaluated by an independent third-party using a set of objective criteria. The transaction requires mandatory independent reviews of loans that become 120 days delinquent and those that liquidate at a loss to determine if any of the R&Ws are breached. However, because the R&W provider Home Point exhibit limited financial flexibility since its parent has a below investment-grade rating, we applied an adjustment to our losses. In addition, a R&W breach will be deemed not to have occurred if it arose as a result of a TPR exception disclosed in Appendix I of the Private Placement Memorandum. There were a relatively high number of B-grade exceptions in the TPR review, the disclosure of which weakens the R&W framework.

Tail Risk and Locked Out Percentage

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.95% of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lockout amount of 0.95% of the cut-off date pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the ratings. This had a neutral impact on the ratings.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1307856.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

