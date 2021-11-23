Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2021-INV2

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to 58 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust (GSMBS) 2021-INV2. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B3 (sf).

Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company (GSMC), is the sponsor of GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2021-INV2 (GSMBS 2021-INV2). The pool comprises of 924 newly originated fixed rate agency-eligible mortgage loans secured by non-owner occupied investor properties with up to 30 years of original term to maturity. The aggregate principal balance of the pool is approximately $338,993,228. The average stated principal balance is approximately $366,876 and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.3%. The borrowers have a WA credit score of 769, WA combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 63.2% and WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 37.8%. Approximately 22.4% of the pool balance is related to borrowers with more than one mortgage loan in the pool.

All the mortgage loans in the pool were originated by United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM") and acquired by GSMC, the sponsor and the primary mortgage loan seller. On the closing date, GSMC will sell all of its interest on the mortgage loans to the depositor.

UWM will act as the servicer and Cenlar FSB (Cenlar) will act as the subservicer of all the mortgage loans. Servicing compensation is subject to a variable servicing fee (fee-for-service) framework. The servicer is generally obligated to advance delinquent payments of principal and interest (P&I) (to the extent such advances are deemed recoverable). The master servicer, or a successor servicer, will be obligated to make any required advance of delinquent payments of principal and interest if the servicer fails in its obligation to fund such required advance. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (Computershare) will be the master servicer.

All of the personal-use loans are "qualified mortgages" under Regulation Z as a result of the temporary provision allowing qualified mortgage status for loans eligible for purchase, guaranty, or insurance by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (and certain other federal agencies). If the Sponsor or the Reviewer determines a Personal Use Loan is no longer a "qualified mortgage" under the ATR Rules, the Sponsor will be required to repurchase such Personal Use Loan. With the exception of personal-use loans, all other mortgage loans in the pool are not subject to TILA because each such mortgage loan is an extension of credit primarily for a business purpose and is not a "covered transaction" as defined in Section 1026.43(b)(1) of Regulation Z.

As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority- owned affiliate of the sponsor will retain at least 5% of the initial certificate principal balance or notional amount of each class of certificates issued by the trust to satisfy U.S. risk retention rules.

Our loss estimates are based on a loan-by-loan assessment of the securitized collateral pool as of the cut-off date using Moody's Individual Loan Level Analysis (MILAN) model. The expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.97% at the mean (0.69% at the median) and reaches 6.81% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

GSMBS 2021-INV2 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. We base our ratings on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our review of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR, the representations and warranties (R&W) framework of the transaction, and the degree of alignment of interests between the sponsor and the investors.

Issuer: GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2021-INV2

Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A 2-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A 2-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-5-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-5-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11-IO*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. A-IO*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. S-IO*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

*Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 0.97%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.69%, and reaches 6.81% at stress level consistent with our Aaa rating.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, strength of the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

The pool comprises of 924 newly originated fixed rate agency-eligible mortgage loans secured by non-owner occupied investor properties with up to 30 years of original term to maturity. All of the mortgage loans are (i) originated in accordance with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae guidelines (ii) not actively enrolled in a COVID-19 related forbearance plan and (iii) current as of November 1, 2021 (cut-off date). The aggregate principal balance of the pool is approximately $338,993,228. The average stated principal balance is approximately $366,876 and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.3%. The borrowers have a WA credit score of 769, WA combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 63.2% and WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 37.8%. Approximately 22.4% of the pool balance is related to borrowers with more than one mortgage loan in the pool.

The mortgage loans in the pool were originated mostly in California (50.5% by loan balance), in high cost metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) of Los Angeles (20.0%), San Diego (7.0%) and San Francisco (6.8%). The geographic concentration in high cost MSAs is reflected in the high average balance of the pool ($366,876). We made adjustments to our losses to account for this geographic concentration risk.

Aggregator/Origination Quality

We consider the aggregation/origination quality of this pool to be adequate, and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions.

The mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by GSMC, the sponsor and a mortgage loan seller. The mortgage loan seller does not originate any mortgage loans, including the mortgage loans included in the mortgage pool. Instead, GSMC acquired the mortgage loans pursuant to contracts with the originators or the aggregator. Overall, we consider GSMC's aggregation platform to be comparable to that of peer aggregators.

In addition to reviewing GSMC's aggregation quality, we have also reviewed the origination quality of UWM, which originated all the mortgage loans in this transaction. We consider UWM to be an adequate originator of GSE eligible loans following our review of its underwriting guidelines, quality control processes, policies and procedures, and historical performance relative to its peers.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate, and the presence of a master servicer to be a mitigant for any servicing disruptions. As a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions.

UWM will be the named servicer for this transaction and and Cenlar FSB (Cenlar) will act as the subservicer for loans. UWM is an approved servicer in good standing with Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As the subservicer, Cenlar is obligated to service the related mortgage loans in accordance with the terms of its subservicing agreement with UWM. Furthermore, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. will act as the master servicer.

Computershare is a national banking association and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Computershare Ltd (Computershare Limited) (Baa2, long term rating), an Australian financial services company with over $5 billion (USD) in assets as of June 30, 2021. In March 2021, Computershare, Computershare Delaware Trust Company (CDTC) and Computershare Limited (collectively, CPU) announced that it will acquire substantially all of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services (CTS). The sale to CPU closed on November 1, 2021, and virtually all CTS employees of Wells Fargo Bank, along with most existing CTS systems, technology and offices, transferred to CPU as part of the sale.

With its acquisition of the CTS business from Wells Fargo Bank, CPU acquired a business that has been engaged in the business of master servicing since June 30, 1995. Wells Fargo Bank is currently the largest US RMBS master servicer. As a result of the CTS business acquisition from Wells Fargo Bank, Computershare is acting as agent for Wells Fargo Bank on approximately 1800 residential master serviced mortgage-backed securities transactions with an aggregate outstanding principal balance of approximately $200 billion (USD).

Third-party Review

AMC Diligence, LLC (AMC), the TPR firm, reviewed 50.6% of the loans in this transaction for credit, regulatory compliance, property valuation, and data accuracy. The number of loans that went through a full due diligence review is above our calculated credit-neutral sample size. There were generally no material findings. We did not make any adjustments to our credit enhancement for TPR scope, sample size and results.

Representations & Warranties

GSMBS 2021-INV2's R&W framework is in line with that of prior GSMBS transactions we have rated where an independent reviewer is named at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. UWM as the originator, makes the loan-level R&Ws. The loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. R&W breaches are evaluated by an independent third-party using a set of objective criteria. The transaction requires mandatory independent reviews of loans that become 120 days delinquent, those where the servicer stops advancing as they are deemed non-recoverable and those that liquidate at a loss, to determine if any of the R&Ws are breached. However, we applied an adjustment to our expected losses to account for the risk that UWM may be unable to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment in which a substantial portion of the loans breach the R&Ws, given that it is a non-bank entity with a monoline business (mortgage origination and servicing) that is highly correlated with the economy. In addition, a R&W breach will be deemed not to have occurred if it arose as a result of a TPR exception disclosed in Appendix I of the Private Placement Memorandum.

Tail Risk and Locked Out Percentage

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinate bonds to pay down over time, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement as the pool balance declines, and increased performance volatility as a result (tail risk). To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.30% of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lockout amount of 1.30% of the cut-off date pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

COVID-19 Impacted Borrowers

As of cut-off date, there is no mortgage loan subject to a COVID-19 related forbearance plan. However, in the event that after the cut-off date a borrower enters into or requests a COVID-19 related forbearance plan, such mortgage loan will remain in the mortgage pool and the servicer will be required to make advances in respect of delinquent interest and principal (as well as servicing advances) on such mortgage loan during the forbearance period (to the extent such advances are deemed recoverable).

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

An IO bond may be upgraded or downgraded, within the constraints and provisions of the IO methodology, based on improvement or decline in the credit quality of the reference bond(s).

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1311941.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Soumya Vasudevan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Padma Rajagopal

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

