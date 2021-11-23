Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2021-INV2

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to 58 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust
(GSMBS) 2021-INV2. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B3
(sf).
Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company (GSMC), is the sponsor of GS Mortgage-Backed
Securities Trust 2021-INV2 (GSMBS 2021-INV2). The
pool comprises of 924 newly originated fixed rate agency-eligible
mortgage loans secured by non-owner occupied investor properties
with up to 30 years of original term to maturity. The aggregate
principal balance of the pool is approximately $338,993,228.
The average stated principal balance is approximately $366,876
and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.3%.
The borrowers have a WA credit score of 769, WA combined loan-to-value
ratio (CLTV) of 63.2% and WA debt-to-income
ratio (DTI) of 37.8%. Approximately 22.4%
of the pool balance is related to borrowers with more than one mortgage
loan in the pool.
All the mortgage loans in the pool were originated by United Wholesale
Mortgage, LLC ("UWM") and acquired by GSMC, the sponsor and
the primary mortgage loan seller. On the closing date, GSMC
will sell all of its interest on the mortgage loans to the depositor.
UWM will act as the servicer and Cenlar FSB (Cenlar) will act as the subservicer
of all the mortgage loans. Servicing compensation is subject to
a variable servicing fee (fee-for-service) framework.
The servicer is generally obligated to advance delinquent payments of
principal and interest (P&I) (to the extent such advances are deemed
recoverable). The master servicer, or a successor servicer,
will be obligated to make any required advance of delinquent payments
of principal and interest if the servicer fails in its obligation to fund
such required advance. Computershare Trust Company, N.A.
(Computershare) will be the master servicer.
All of the personal-use loans are "qualified mortgages" under Regulation
Z as a result of the temporary provision allowing qualified mortgage status
for loans eligible for purchase, guaranty, or insurance by
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (and certain other federal agencies).
If the Sponsor or the Reviewer determines a Personal Use Loan is no longer
a "qualified mortgage" under the ATR Rules, the Sponsor will be
required to repurchase such Personal Use Loan. With the exception
of personal-use loans, all other mortgage loans in the pool
are not subject to TILA because each such mortgage loan is an extension
of credit primarily for a business purpose and is not a "covered transaction"
as defined in Section 1026.43(b)(1) of Regulation Z.
As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority- owned
affiliate of the sponsor will retain at least 5% of the initial
certificate principal balance or notional amount of each class of certificates
issued by the trust to satisfy U.S. risk retention rules.
Our loss estimates are based on a loan-by-loan assessment
of the securitized collateral pool as of the cut-off date using
Moody's Individual Loan Level Analysis (MILAN) model. The expected
loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.97% at the
mean (0.69% at the median) and reaches 6.81%
at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.
GSMBS 2021-INV2 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year
lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate
floor. We base our ratings on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our review
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the TPR, the representations and warranties (R&W) framework
of the transaction, and the degree of alignment of interests between
the sponsor and the investors.
Issuer: GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2021-INV2
Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A 2-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A 2-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-4A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-4B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-4-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-4-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-4-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-5-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-5-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-IO1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-IO2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-IO3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-IO*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Cl. A-IO*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. S-IO*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
*Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 0.97%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.69%, and reaches 6.81% at stress level
consistent with our Aaa rating.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, strength of
the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.
Collateral Description
The pool comprises of 924 newly originated fixed rate agency-eligible
mortgage loans secured by non-owner occupied investor properties
with up to 30 years of original term to maturity. All of the mortgage
loans are (i) originated in accordance with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae
guidelines (ii) not actively enrolled in a COVID-19 related forbearance
plan and (iii) current as of November 1, 2021 (cut-off date).
The aggregate principal balance of the pool is approximately $338,993,228.
The average stated principal balance is approximately $366,876
and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.3%.
The borrowers have a WA credit score of 769, WA combined loan-to-value
ratio (CLTV) of 63.2% and WA debt-to-income
ratio (DTI) of 37.8%. Approximately 22.4%
of the pool balance is related to borrowers with more than one mortgage
loan in the pool.
The mortgage loans in the pool were originated mostly in California (50.5%
by loan balance), in high cost metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs)
of Los Angeles (20.0%), San Diego (7.0%)
and San Francisco (6.8%). The geographic concentration
in high cost MSAs is reflected in the high average balance of the pool
($366,876). We made adjustments to our losses to account
for this geographic concentration risk.
Aggregator/Origination Quality
We consider the aggregation/origination quality of this pool to be adequate,
and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa
stress loss assumptions.
The mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by GSMC, the
sponsor and a mortgage loan seller. The mortgage loan seller does
not originate any mortgage loans, including the mortgage loans included
in the mortgage pool. Instead, GSMC acquired the mortgage
loans pursuant to contracts with the originators or the aggregator.
Overall, we consider GSMC's aggregation platform to be comparable
to that of peer aggregators.
In addition to reviewing GSMC's aggregation quality, we have also
reviewed the origination quality of UWM, which originated all the
mortgage loans in this transaction. We consider UWM to be an adequate
originator of GSE eligible loans following our review of its underwriting
guidelines, quality control processes, policies and procedures,
and historical performance relative to its peers.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate,
and the presence of a master servicer to be a mitigant for any servicing
disruptions. As a result we did not make any adjustments to our
base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions.
UWM will be the named servicer for this transaction and and Cenlar FSB
(Cenlar) will act as the subservicer for loans. UWM is an approved
servicer in good standing with Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac. As the subservicer, Cenlar is obligated to service the
related mortgage loans in accordance with the terms of its subservicing
agreement with UWM. Furthermore, Computershare Trust Company,
N.A. will act as the master servicer.
Computershare is a national banking association and a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Computershare Ltd (Computershare Limited) (Baa2, long
term rating), an Australian financial services company with over
$5 billion (USD) in assets as of June 30, 2021. In
March 2021, Computershare, Computershare Delaware Trust Company
(CDTC) and Computershare Limited (collectively, CPU) announced that
it will acquire substantially all of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
(CTS). The sale to CPU closed on November 1, 2021,
and virtually all CTS employees of Wells Fargo Bank, along with
most existing CTS systems, technology and offices, transferred
to CPU as part of the sale.
With its acquisition of the CTS business from Wells Fargo Bank,
CPU acquired a business that has been engaged in the business of master
servicing since June 30, 1995. Wells Fargo Bank is currently
the largest US RMBS master servicer. As a result of the CTS business
acquisition from Wells Fargo Bank, Computershare is acting as agent
for Wells Fargo Bank on approximately 1800 residential master serviced
mortgage-backed securities transactions with an aggregate outstanding
principal balance of approximately $200 billion (USD).
Third-party Review
AMC Diligence, LLC (AMC), the TPR firm, reviewed 50.6%
of the loans in this transaction for credit, regulatory compliance,
property valuation, and data accuracy. The number of loans
that went through a full due diligence review is above our calculated
credit-neutral sample size. There were generally no material
findings. We did not make any adjustments to our credit enhancement
for TPR scope, sample size and results.
Representations & Warranties
GSMBS 2021-INV2's R&W framework is in line with that of prior
GSMBS transactions we have rated where an independent reviewer is named
at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined
at issuance. UWM as the originator, makes the loan-level
R&Ws. The loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline
set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS.
R&W breaches are evaluated by an independent third-party using
a set of objective criteria. The transaction requires mandatory
independent reviews of loans that become 120 days delinquent, those
where the servicer stops advancing as they are deemed non-recoverable
and those that liquidate at a loss, to determine if any of the R&Ws
are breached. However, we applied an adjustment to our expected
losses to account for the risk that UWM may be unable to repurchase defective
loans in a stressed economic environment in which a substantial portion
of the loans breach the R&Ws, given that it is a non-bank
entity with a monoline business (mortgage origination and servicing) that
is highly correlated with the economy. In addition, a R&W
breach will be deemed not to have occurred if it arose as a result of
a TPR exception disclosed in Appendix I of the Private Placement Memorandum.
Tail Risk and Locked Out Percentage
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinate
bonds to pay down over time, senior bonds are exposed to eroding
credit enhancement as the pool balance declines, and increased performance
volatility as a result (tail risk). To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.30%
of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lockout
amount of 1.30% of the cut-off date pool balance.
The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
COVID-19 Impacted Borrowers
As of cut-off date, there is no mortgage loan subject to
a COVID-19 related forbearance plan. However, in the
event that after the cut-off date a borrower enters into or requests
a COVID-19 related forbearance plan, such mortgage loan will
remain in the mortgage pool and the servicer will be required to make
advances in respect of delinquent interest and principal (as well as servicing
advances) on such mortgage loan during the forbearance period (to the
extent such advances are deemed recoverable).
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
An IO bond may be upgraded or downgraded, within the constraints
and provisions of the IO methodology, based on improvement or decline
in the credit quality of the reference bond(s).
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1311941.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Soumya Vasudevan
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Padma Rajagopal
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653