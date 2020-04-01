Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-3

New York, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings to 51 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT)
2020-3. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B3 (sf).
The definitive ratings on Classes B-2, B-2-A,
B-2-X and Class B-X are lower by one notch than the
provisional ratings assigned because of the increase in the baseline scenario
expected loss for this pool used for assigning the provisional ratings.
The certificates are backed by 806 fully-amortizing fixed-rate
mortgage loans with original terms to maturity of up to 30 years and a
total balance of $595,006,943 as of the March 1,
2020 cut-off date. Similar to prior JPMMT transactions,
JPMMT 2020-3 includes agency-eligible mortgage loans (approximately
35.0% by loan balance) underwritten to the government sponsored
enterprises (GSE) guidelines in addition to prime jumbo non-agency
eligible mortgages purchased by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition
Corp. (JPMMAC), the sponsor and mortgage loan seller,
from various originators and aggregators. United Shore Financial
Services, LLC d/b/a United Wholesale Mortgage and Shore Mortgage
(United Shore) and loanDepot.com LLC (loanDepot) originated approximately
75.6% and 12.6% of the mortgage loans (by
balance) in the pool, respectively. All other originators
accounted for less than 10% of the pool by balance. With
respect to the mortgage loans, each originator or the aggregator,
as applicable, made a representation and warranty that the mortgage
loan constitutes a qualified mortgage (QM) under the qualified mortgage
rule.
NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage
Servicing (Shellpoint) will service about 12.5% of the mortgage
loans on behalf of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB),
loanDepot will service about 11.5% (subserviced by Cenlar,
FSB), United Shore will service about 75.6% (subserviced
by Cenlar, FSB) and Guaranteed Rate, Inc. will service
about 0.4% (subserviced by Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc.).
Shellpoint will act as interim servicer for the JPMCB mortgage loans from
the closing date until the servicing transfer date, which is expected
to occur on or about June 1, 2020 (but which may occur after such
date). After the servicing transfer date, these mortgage
loans will be serviced by JPMCB. The servicing fee for loans serviced
by JPMCB (and Shellpoint, until the servicing transfer date),
loanDepot.com, Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and United
Shore will be based on a step-up incentive fee structure with a
monthly base fee of $40 per loan and additional fees for servicing
delinquent and defaulted loans, Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar)
will be the master servicer and Citibank, N.A. (Citibank)
will be the securities administrator and Delaware trustee. Pentalpha
Surveillance LLC will be the representations and warranties breach reviewer.
Distributions of principal and interest and loss allocations are based
on a typical shifting interest structure that benefits from senior and
subordination floors.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-3
Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-10-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-15, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-16, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-X-2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-X-3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-4*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Cl. B-1-A, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Cl. B-1-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
A1 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-2-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1
(sf)
Cl. B-2-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-3-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3
(sf)
Cl. B-3-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5-Y, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Cl. B-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.65%
and reaches 6.29% at our Aaa stress level. The increase
in our baseline loss scenario to 0.65% from 0.59%
reflects an increased likelihood of deterioration in the performance of
the underlying mortgage loans as a result of a slowdown in US economic
activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the collateral
backing these transactions is prime quality residential mortgage loans
with strong credit characteristics, the ratings on Classes B-2,
B-2-A, B-2-X and Class B-X showed
sensitivities to an increase in loss expectations.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of consumer assets. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is
a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide
an economic assessment. On March 25th, we revised our baseline
growth forecast and now expect real GDP in the US to contract by 2.0%
in 2020. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high.
We calculated losses on the pool using our US Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model based on the loan-level collateral information
as of the cut-off date. Loan-level adjustments to
the model results included, but were not limited to, adjustments
for origination quality and the financial strength of the representation
& warranty (R&W) providers.
Collateral Description
JPMMT 2020-3 is a securitization of a pool of 806 fully-amortizing
fixed-rate mortgage loans with original terms to maturity of up
to 30 years and a total balance of $595,006,943 as
of the March 1, 2020 cut-off date, with a weighted
average (WA) remaining term to maturity of 358 months, and a WA
seasoning of 2 months. The WA current FICO score is 763 and the
WA original combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) is 70.5%.
The characteristics of the loans underlying the pool are generally comparable
to those of other JPMMT transactions backed by prime mortgage loans that
we have rated.
Aggregation/Origination Quality
We consider JPMMAC's aggregation platform to be adequate and we did not
apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality.
In addition to reviewing JPMMAC as an aggregator, we have also reviewed
the originator(s) contributing a significant percentage of the collateral
pool (above 10%). As such, for United Shore,
we reviewed United Shore's underwriting guidelines and its policies and
documentation (where available). Additionally, we increased
our base case and Aaa loss expectations for certain originators of non-conforming
loans where we do not have clear insight into the underwriting practices,
quality control and credit risk management. We did not make an
adjustment for GSE-eligible loans, since those loans were
underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines. In addition,
we reviewed the loan performance for some of these originators.
We viewed the loan performance as comparable to the GSE loans due to consistently
low delinquencies, early payment defaults and repurchase requests.
United Shore and LoanDepot originated approximately 44.1%
and 10.2% of the non-conforming mortgage loans (by
balance) in the pool, respectively. All other originators
accounted for less than 10% of the non-conforming mortgage
loans by balance.
United Shore (originator): Loans originated by United Shore have
been included in several prime jumbo securitizations that we have rated.
United Shore originated approximately 75.6% of the mortgage
loans by pool balance (compared with about 51.8% by pool
balance in JPMMT 2020-2, 56.6% by pool balance
in JPMMT 2020-1 and 86.9% by pool balance in JPMMT
2019-9). The majority of these loans were originated under
United Shore's High Balance Nationwide program which are processed using
the Desktop Underwriter (DU) automated underwriting system, and
are therefore underwritten to Fannie Mae guidelines. The loans
receive a DU Approve Ineligible feedback due to the loan amount only.
We made a negative origination adjustment (i.e. we increased
our loss expectations) for United Shore's loans due mostly to 1) the lack
of statistically significant program specific loan performance data and
2) the fact that United Shore's High Balance Nationwide program is unique
and fairly new and no performance history has been provided to Moody's
on these loans. Under this program, the origination criteria
rely on the use of GSE tools (DU/LP) for prime-jumbo non-conforming
loans, subject to Qualified Mortgage (QM) overlays. More
time is needed to assess United Shore's ability to consistently produce
high-quality prime jumbo residential mortgage loans under this
program.
We consider LoanDepot an adequate originator of prime jumbo loans.
As a result, we did not make any adjustments to our loss levels
for these loans.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate
given the strong servicing arrangement of the servicers, as well
as the presence of a strong master servicer to oversee the servicers.
The servicers are contractually obligated to the issuing entity to service
the related mortgage loans. However, the servicers may perform
their servicing obligations through sub-servicers. In this
transaction, Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar Mortgage Holdings
Inc. rated B2) will act as the master servicer. The servicers
are required to advance principal and interest on the mortgage loans.
To the extent that the servicers are unable to do so, the master
servicer will be obligated to make such advances. In the event
that the master servicer, Nationstar, is unable to make such
advances, the securities administrator, Citibank (rated Aa3)
will be obligated to do so to the extent such advance is determined by
the securities administrator to be recoverable.
Servicing Fee Framework
The servicing fee for loans serviced by United Shore, Shellpoint,
JPMCB, LoanDepot, and Guaranteed Rate, Inc. will
be based on a step-up incentive fee structure with a monthly base
fee of $40 per loan and additional fees for servicing delinquent
and defaulted loans. Shellpoint will act as interim servicer for
the JPMCB mortgage loans until the servicing transfer date, June
1, 2020, or such later date as determined by the issuing entity
and JPMCB.
The servicing fee framework is comparable to other recent JPMMT transactions
backed by prime mortgage loans that we have rated. However,
while this fee structure is common in non-performing mortgage securitizations,
it is relatively new to rated prime mortgage securitizations which typically
incorporate a flat 25 basis point servicing fee rate structure.
By establishing a base servicing fee for performing loans that increases
with the delinquency of loans, the fee-for-service
structure aligns monetary incentives to the servicer with the costs of
the servicer. The servicer receives higher fees for labor-intensive
activities that are associated with servicing delinquent loans,
including loss mitigation, than they receive for servicing a performing
loan, which is less labor-intensive. The fee-for-service
compensation is reasonable and adequate for this transaction because it
better aligns the servicer's costs with the deal's performance.
Furthermore, higher fees for the more labor-intensive tasks
make the transfer of these loans to another servicer easier, should
that become necessary. By contrast, in typical RMBS transactions
a servicer can take actions, such as modifications and prolonged
workouts, that increase the value of its mortgage servicing rights.
The incentive structure includes an initial monthly base servicing fee
of $40 for all performing loans and increases according to a pre-determined
delinquent and incentive servicing fee schedule. The delinquent
and incentive servicing fees will be deducted from the available distribution
amount and Class B-6 net WAC. The transaction does not have
a servicing fee cap, so, in the event of a servicer replacement,
any increase in the base servicing fee beyond the current fee will be
paid out of the available distribution amount.
Third-Party Review
Four third party review firms, AMC Diligence, LLC (AMC),
Clayton Services LLC (Clayton), Inglet Blair LLC (IB) and Opus Capital
Markets Consultants, LLC (Opus) (collectively, TPR firms)
verified the accuracy of the loan-level information that we received
from the sponsor. These firms conducted detailed credit,
valuation, regulatory compliance and data integrity reviews on 100%
of the mortgage pool. The TPR results indicated compliance with
the originators' underwriting guidelines for majority of loans,
no material compliance issues, and no appraisal defects.
Overall, the loans that had exceptions to the originators' underwriting
guidelines had strong documented compensating factors such as low DTIs,
low LTVs, high reserves, high FICOs, or clean payment
histories. The TPR firms also identified minor compliance exceptions
for reasons such as inadequate RESPA disclosures (which do not have assignee
liability) and TILA/RESPA Integrated Disclosure (TRID) violations related
to fees that were out of variance but then were cured and disclosed.
The property valuation review consisted of reviewing the valuation materials
utilized at origination to ensure the appraisal report was complete and
in conformity with the underwriting guidelines. The TPR firms also
reviewed each loan to determine whether a third-party valuation
product was required and if required, that the third-party
product value was compared to the original appraised value to identify
a value variance. In some cases, if a variance of more than
10% was noted, the TPR firms ensured any required secondary
valuation product was ordered and reviewed. The property valuation
portion of the TPR was conducted using, among other methods,
a field review, a third-party collateral desk appraisal (CDA),
field review, automated valuation model (AVM) or a Collateral Underwriter
(CU) risk score. In some cases, a CDA, BPO or AVM was
not provided because these loans were originated under United Shore's
High Balance Nationwide program (i.e. non-conforming
loans underwritten using Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter Program) and
had a CU risk score less than or equal to 2.5. We consider
the use of CU risk score for non-conforming loans to be credit
negative due to (1) the lack of human intervention which increases the
likelihood of missing emerging risk trends, (2) the limited track
record of the software and limited transparency into the model and (3)
GSE focus on non-jumbo loans which may lower reliability on jumbo
loan appraisals. We did not apply an adjustment to the loss for
such loans since the statistically significant sample size and valuation
results of the loans that were reviewed using a CDA or a field review
(which we consider to be a more accurate third-party valuation
product) were sufficient.
R&W Framework
JPMMT 2020-3's R&W framework is in line with that of other
JPMMT transactions where an independent reviewer is named at closing,
and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance.
Our review of the R&W framework considers the financial strength of
the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws (including qualifiers and
sunsets) and enforcement mechanisms. The R&W providers vary
in financial strength. The creditworthiness of the R&W provider
determines the probability that the R&W provider will be available
and have the financial strength to repurchase defective loans upon identifying
a breach. An investment grade rated R&W provider lends substantial
strength to its R&Ws. We analyze the impact of less creditworthy
R&W providers case by case, in conjunction with other aspects
of the transaction.
We made no adjustments to the loans for which JPMCB (Aa2), its affiliate,
JPMMAC provided R&Ws since they are highly rated and/or financially
stable entities. In contrast, the rest of the R&W providers
are unrated and/or financially weaker entities. We applied an adjustment
to the loans for which these entities provided R&Ws. JPMMAC
will make the mortgage loan representations and warranties with respect
to mortgage loans originated by certain originators (approx. 2%
by loan balance). For loans that JPMMAC acquired via the MAXEX
Clearing LLC (MaxEx) platform, MaxEx under the assignment,
assumption and recognition agreement with JPMMAC, will make the
R&Ws. The R&Ws provided by MaxEx to JPMMAC and assigned
to the trust are in line with the R&Ws found in other JPMMT transactions.
No other party will backstop or be responsible for backstopping any R&W
providers who may become financially incapable of repurchasing mortgage
loans. With respect to the mortgage loan R&Ws made by such
originators or the aggregator, as applicable, as of a date
prior to the closing date, JPMMAC will make a "gap" representation
covering the period from the date as of which such R&W is made by
such originator or the aggregator, as applicable, to the cut-off
date or closing date, as applicable. Additionally,
no party will be required to repurchase or substitute any mortgage loan
until such loan has gone through the review process.
Trustee and Master Servicer
The transaction Delaware trustee is Citibank. The custodian's functions
will be performed by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. The paying
agent and cash management functions will be performed by Citibank.
Nationstar, as master servicer, is responsible for servicer
oversight, servicer termination and for the appointment of any successor
servicer. In addition, Nationstar is committed to act as
successor if no other successor servicer can be found. The master
servicer is required to advance principal and interest if the servicer
fails to do so. If the master servicer fails to make the required
advance, the securities administrator is obligated to make such
advance.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
This deal has a standard shifting interest structure, with a subordination
floor to protect against losses that occur late in the life of the pool
when relatively few loans remain (tail risk). When the total senior
subordination is less than 0.75% of the original pool balance,
the subordinate bonds do not receive any principal and all principal is
then paid to the senior bonds. The subordinate bonds benefit from
a floor as well. When the total current balance of a given subordinate
tranche plus the aggregate balance of the subordinate tranches that are
junior to it amount to less than 0.75% of the original pool
balance, those tranches that are junior to it do not receive principal
distributions. The principal those tranches would have received
is directed to pay more senior subordinate bonds pro-rata.
In addition, until the aggregate class principal amount of the senior
certificates (other than the interest only certificates) is reduced to
zero, if on any distribution date, the aggregate subordinate
percentage for such distribution date drops below 6.00%
of current pool balance, the senior distribution amount will include
all principal collections and the subordinate principal distribution amount
will be zero.
We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown
in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor is
equal to an amount which is the sum of the balance of the six largest
loans at closing multiplied by the higher of their corresponding MILAN
Aaa severity or a 35% severity. The credit neutral floor
for Aaa rating is $4,462,552. The senior subordination
floor and subordinate floor of 0.75% are consistent with
the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings
Transaction Structure
The transaction has a shifting interest structure in which the senior
bonds benefit from a number of protections. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments to
the senior bonds. Next, principal payments are made to the
senior bonds. Next, available distribution amounts are used
to reimburse realized losses and certificate write-down amounts
for the senior bonds (after subordinate bond have been reduced to zero
i.e. the credit support depletion date). Finally,
interest and then principal payments are paid to the subordinate bonds
in sequential order.
Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first
to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balance of the subordinate
bonds is written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the
principal balance of the senior support bond, and finally losses
are allocated to the super senior bonds.
In addition, the pass-through rate on the bonds (other than
the Class A-R Certificates) is based on the net WAC as reduced
by the sum of (i) the reviewer annual fee rate and (ii) the capped trust
expense rate. In the event that there is a small number of loans
remaining, the last outstanding bonds' rate can be reduced to zero.
The Class A-11 Certificates will have a pass-through rate
that will vary directly with the rate of one-month LIBOR and the
Class A-11-X Certificates will have a pass-through
rate that will vary inversely with the rate of one-month LIBOR.
If the securities administrator notifies the depositor that it cannot
determine one-month LIBOR in accordance with the methods prescribed
in the sale and servicing agreement and a benchmark transition event has
not yet occurred, one-month LIBOR for such accrual period
will be one-month LIBOR as calculated for the immediately preceding
accrual period. Following the occurrence of a benchmark transition
event, a benchmark other than one-month LIBOR will be selected
for purposes of calculating the pass-through rate on the class
A-11 certificates.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1163671.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1163671
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1220623.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
