Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2022-INV1

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to 49 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT)
2022-INV1. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B3 (sf).
JPMMT 2022-INV1 is the first transaction in 2022 issued by J.P.
Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation (JPMMAC) backed by investment
properties. JPMMT 2022-INV1 is a securitization of agency-eligible
investor (INV) mortgage loans backed by 2,218 fixed rate,
non-owner occupied mortgage loans (designated for investment purposes
by the borrower), with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB)
of approximately $739,888,377. We consider the
overall servicing framework for this pool to be adequate given the servicing
arrangement, as well as the presence of an experienced master servicer.
United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (UWM) will service 100.0%
of the mortgage loans. Cenlar FSB (Cenlar) will sub-service
the loans for UWM.
JPMMT 2022-INV1 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year
lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate
floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes
using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool. In coding the cash flow,
we took into account the step-up incentive servicing fee structure.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the third-party review (TPR) and the representations and warranties
(R&W) framework of the transaction.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2022-INV1
Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-10-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-11-AI*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-11-BI*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-15, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-15-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1
(sf)
Cl. A-15-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-16, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-4*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 0.99%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.72%, and reaches 6.36% at a stress
level consistent with our Aaa ratings.
Collateral Description
We assessed the collateral pool as of January 1, 2022, the
cut-off date. The deal will be backed by 2,218 fully
amortizing fixed-rate mortgage loans with an aggregate unpaid principal
balance (UPB) of approximately $739,888,377 and an
original term to maturity of up to 30 years. The pool consists
of 100.0% GSE-eligible conforming mortgage loans.
The GSE-eligible loans were underwritten pursuant to GSE guidelines
and were approved by DU/LP.
Overall, the pool is of strong credit quality and includes borrowers
with high FICO scores (weighted average primary borrower FICO of 769)
and low loan-to-value ratios (weighted average CLTV 64.3%).
The weighted average borrower total monthly income is $17,411
with an weighted average of $266,367 cash reserves.
Approximately 49.8% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) were
originated in California followed by Florida (approx. 5.8%
by UPB) and Utah (approx. 5.6% by UPB). The
high geographic concentration in the high-cost state of California
is reflected in the high average balance of the pool ($333,584).
Approximately 0.6% of the mortgage loans are designated
as agency safe harbor Qualified Mortgages (QM) and meet Appendix Q to
the QM rules with 93 such loan originated under the new QM APOR framework,
two loans (0.1% by loan count) originated under the QM agency
rebuttal and the remaining 95.1% (by loan count) of the
mortgage loans are an extension of credit primarily for a business or
commercial purpose and are not a covered transaction as defined in Section
1026.43(b)(1) of Regulation Z.
Aggregation/Origination Quality
We consider JPMMAC's aggregation platform to be adequate and we did not
apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality.
In addition to reviewing JPMMAC aggregation quality, we have also
reviewed the origination quality of UWM who originated and sold 100.0%
of the mortgage loans in the pool. We did not make an adjustment
for GSE-eligible loans (100.0% of the pool by balance)
since those loans were underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing framework for this pool to be adequate
given the servicing arrangement of the servicer, as well as the
presence of an experienced master servicer. Nationstar Mortgage
LLC (Nationstar) (Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. corporate family
rating B2) will act as the master servicer.
UWM will service 100% of the mortgage loans. Cenlar will
sub-service the loans for UWM. The servicer is required
to advance P&I on the mortgage loans. To the extent that the
servicer is unable to do so, the master servicer will be obligated
to make such advances. In the event that the master servicer,
Nationstar, is unable to make such advances, the securities
administrator, Citibank, N.A. (rated Aa3) will
be obligated to do so to the extent such advance is determined by the
securities administrator to be recoverable. The servicing fee for
loans in this transaction is based on a step-up incentive fee structure
with a monthly base fee of $25 per loan and additional fees for
delinquent or defaulted loans.
Third-Party Review
The credit, compliance, property valuation, and data
integrity portion of the third party review (TPR) was conducted by AMC
Diligence, LLC (AMC) on 131 mortgage loans out of the prospective
securitization population of 2,424 mortgage loans (such mortgage
loans, the 'Fully Reviewed Mortgage Loans'). Furthermore,
AMC performed review on a random sample of 573 (the 'Sample Set'),
approximately 25.0% by loan count, out of the remaining
mortgage loans in the prospective securitization population. The
reports of the Fully Reviewed Mortgage Loans and the Sample Set,
606 in total (approx. 27.3% by loan count),
were analyzed as two separate groups. With the exception of 12
mortgage loans which received a final "C" grade and 1 mortgage loan which
received a final "D" grade, and in each case, the sponsor
removed such loans from the mortgage pool, the due diligence results
confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting guidelines for the
vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance issues,
and no material property valuation issues. The loans that had exceptions
to the originator's underwriting guidelines had significant compensating
factors that were documented. Overall, we did not make adjustments
to our losses as (i) the sample size that went through full due-diligence
either met or exceeded our credit-neutral criteria and (ii) after
reviewing the dropped loans which received a final grade of "C" and final
grade of "D", we did not deem these exceptions to be material and
therefore did not extrapolate these TPR results on the unsampled portion
of the pool.
R&W Framework
Our review of the R&W framework takes into account the financial strength
of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws (including qualifiers
and sunsets) and enforcement mechanisms. JPMMT 2022-INV1's
R&W framework is in line with that of other JPMMT transactions we
have rated where an independent reviewer is named at closing, and
costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. The
loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral
R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. The R&W framework
is "prescriptive", whereby the transaction documents set forth detailed
tests for each R&W.
The originators and the aggregators each makes a comprehensive set of
R&Ws for their loans. The creditworthiness of the R&W provider
determines the probability that the R&W provider will be available
and have the financial strength to repurchase defective loans upon identifying
a breach. JPMMAC does not backstop the originator R&Ws,
except for certain "gap" R&Ws covering the period from the date as
of which such R&W is made by an originator or an aggregator,
respectively, to the cut-off date or closing date.
In this transaction, we've made adjustments to our base case and
Aaa loss expectations for R&W providers that are unrated and/or financially
weaker entities.
Transaction Structure
The transaction has a shifting interest structure in which the senior
bonds benefit from a number of protections. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments to
the senior bonds. Next, principal payments are made to the
senior bonds. Next, available distribution amounts are used
to reimburse realized losses and certificate write-down amounts
for the senior bonds (after subordinate bonds have been reduced to zero
i.e. the credit support depletion date). Finally,
interest and then principal payments are paid to the subordinate bonds
in sequential order. Realized losses are allocated in a reverse
sequential order, first to the lowest subordinate bond. After
the balance of the subordinate bonds is written off, losses from
the pool begin to write off the principal balance of the senior support
bond, and finally losses are allocated to the super senior bonds.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinate bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinate
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.00%
of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lockout
amount of 1.00% of the cut-off date pool balance.
We calculate the credit neutral floors as shown in our principal methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
