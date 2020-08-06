Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Oceanview Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings to four classes of certificates issued by
Oceanview Asset Selector, LLC. The ratings range from Aaa
(sf) to A3 (sf). Oceanview Asset Selector, LLC is the sponsor
of Oceanview Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1 (Oceanview 2020-1),
the issuer of RMBS bonds backed by a pool of mortgage loans with an aggregate
pool balance of approximately $154,154,246 as of the
July 1, 2020 cut-off date. This is the sponsor's first
prime RMBS transaction.
There are 803 first-lien, seasoned and newly-originated,
prime jumbo and government-sponsored enterprise (GSE)- eligible
mortgage loans (67.5% by balance), with original terms
to maturity of up to 30 years. Specifically, the pool consists
of fully amortizing fixed-rate (89.1% by balance)
and adjustable-rate (10.9% by balance) loans,
backed by non-owner occupied investor properties (65.7%
by balance), owner occupied properties (31.7% by balance)
and second homes (2.6% by balance). As of the cut-off
date, the pool had a weighted average (WA) primary borrower FICO
score of 741, WA LTV of 72.7%, and a WA DTI
ratio of 34.6%. The pool is a mix of qualified mortgage
(QM) loans, non-QM loans, investor loans exempt from
the ability to repay (ATR) rules, and pre-ATR loans originated
prior to the effective date of the ATR rules.
By balance, approximately 94.8% of the mortgage loans
are contractually current, 2.0% are 30-59 days
delinquent, and 3.2% are 60-89 days delinquent.
All of the mortgage loans that are 30 or more days delinquent as of the
cut-off date are loans which were offered initial COVID-19
forbearance relief. Overall, approximately 10.8%
of the mortgage loans were offered such relief.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC (BLS) will be the servicer. There
is no master servicer in this transaction. The servicer earns a
base servicing fee of 0.25% per loan, which increases
to 1.00% if loans become 60 or more days delinquent.
The servicer also earns additional fees for modifying loans. The
servicer will be required to make principal and interest (P&I) advances
(to the extent deemed recoverable), but must stop advancing after
a period of continued six months of advancing. If the servicer
fails to make the required advances, the trustee, U.S.
Bank National Association (U.S. Bank, long term debt
A1; long term deposit Aa1), will be obligated to make them
(to the extent deemed recoverable).
The transaction has a sequential payment structure, which is more
beneficial to senior bondholders than the shifting-interest structure
that is typical of prime and expanded prime transactions.
The complete rating action are as follows.
Issuer: Oceanview Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1
Cl. A1A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A1B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. A3, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary credit analysis and rating rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 2.53%, in a baseline scenario-median is
2.03%, and reaches 14.31% at stress
level consistent with our Aaa rating.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of US RMBS from the collapse in the US economic activity
in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the
year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter was severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We increased our model-derived
median expected losses by 15% (12.47% for the mean)
and our Aaa losses by 5% to reflect the likely performance deterioration
resulting from of a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the
coronavirus outbreak.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
We base our ratings of the notes on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the third party due diligence, the representations and warranties
(R&W) framework of the transaction, and the degree of alignment
of interest between the sponsor and the investors.
Collateral description
Oceanview 2020-1's collateral pool is comprised of 803 first lien
mortgage loans with an unpaid principal balance of $154,154,246.
Although the pool contains loans with some weaker features, such
as 13 borrowers (2.26% by loan balance) that have experienced
some forms of prior credit events such as bankruptcy and/or foreclosure
(all such loans are contractually current since origination with strong
compensating factors), a high percentage of self-employed
borrowers (34.8% by loan balance), and 25 non-full
documentation loans (4.3% by loan balance), a high
percentage of investor loans (65.7% by balance), and
some delinquent loans on COVID-19 forbearance plans (5.2%
by balance), overall, the majority of the borrowers in the
transaction have high FICO scores (WA current FICO score is 741),
a high WA total monthly income of $17,901, significant
WA liquid cash reserves of $309,560 (approximately 79.4%
of the pool have more than 12 months' worth of mortgage payments in reserve),
sizeable equity in their properties (WA LTV of 72.7%,
CLTV of 72.8%) and a high WA seasoning of 20.2 months.
By balance, approximately 27.7% of the mortgage loans
are designated as QM loans, 5.8% are non-QM
loans, and the rest of the pool are either investor loans exempted
from the ATR rules or pre-date the ATR rules.
Aggregation/Origination Quality
Oceanview Acquisitions I, LLC (Oceanview or the seller), formed
in 2018 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oceanview U.S.
Holdings Corp (Holdings), acquired the mortgage loans from various
lenders through one or more of its affiliates and sold them to the issuer.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, an affiliate of the seller,
originated approximately 70.0% of the mortgage loans,
by balance. Other lenders originated approximately 30.0%
of the pool.
We did not make any additional adjustments to our losses related to the
aggregation practices in this securitization, but did increase our
losses for some of the originators.
We generally assess originators and aggregators whose loans constitute
more than 10% of an RMBS pool, identifying any business strategies,
policies, procedures, and underwriting guidelines that could
affect their loans' performance. We might make this assessment
in a single deal as a part of relevant transaction analysis or use findings
from our previously performed originator (or aggregator) review.
For originators that contribute 10% or less to the portfolio,
we generally gauge the quality and reliability of the loan data through
third-party reviews (TPRs), and our review of the aggregator
underwriting guidelines, and other relevant origination criteria
and processes, in addition to a review of and the originator's past
loan performance.
We viewed Lakeview's guidelines, policies and practices as adequate,
yet could not meaningfully assess its performance history for lack of
significant volume. We increased our base case and Aaa loss expectations
for some of the other prime jumbo originators into whose underwriting
practices, quality control, credit risk management and performance
history we did not have clear insight. We made no adjustments for
loans originated by loanDepot.com, LLC, Caliber Home
Loans, Inc. and Flagstar Bank, FSB who we consider
to be adequate originators of prime jumbo loans. With an exception
of two originators, we did not make an adjustment for GSE-eligible
loans, regardless of the originator, since such loans were
underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines. We increased our
loss assumption for the loans originated by Home Point Financial Corporation
(0.5% by balance) due to limited historical performance
data, reduced retail footprints which limits the seller's oversight
on originations, and lack of strong controls to support recent rapid
growth. Also, we increased our loss assumption for the loans
originated by Stearns Lending, LLC (2.7% by balance),
recently out of bankruptcy.
Servicing arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool as adequate,
and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa
stress loss assumptions based on the servicing arrangement.
There is no master servicer in this transaction. U.S.
Bank will be the trust administrator and indenture trustee. However,
we did not apply any adjustment to our expected losses for the lack of
master servicer due to the following: (1) the servicer will advance
six months of scheduled P&I on delinquent mortgages (or earlier if
deemed unrecoverable). In the event the servicer is unable to do
so, the trustee will step-in to fulfil the six months' P&I
advancing obligations (if deemed recoverable); (2) BLS was formed
in 2003, is an experienced primary and special servicer of residential
mortgage loans, and is an approved servicer for both Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac; (3) although limited in depth and scope, there
is still third party oversight of BLS from the GSEs, the CFPB,
and state regulators; (4) BLS had no instances of non-compliance
for its 2019 Regulation AB or Uniformed Single Audit Program (USAP) independent
servicer reviews; (5) BLS has an experienced management team and
uses Black Knight's MSP servicing platform, the largest and most
highly utilized mortgage servicing system; (6) the complexity of
the loan product is low and the pool is generally of good credit quality,
reducing the complexity of servicing and reporting; and (7) even
if the servicer terminates the servicing agreement, the servicer
will continue to service the mortgage loans until a successor servicer
is appointed.
For loans 0-59 days delinquent, the servicing fee rate is
0.25% of the loan balance per annum. For loans more
than 59 days delinquent, the servicing fee is 1.00%
of the loan balance per annum. The servicer is entitled to an additional
$1,000.00 per modified loan. Overall,
the servicing fee structure appears to be in-line with industry
cost to service given the relatively low average loan size in this pool
(approximately 190K). However, these fees could potentially
rise if the servicer is terminated or resigns. However, such
higher fees will be capped at 0.50% and 1.25%,
respectively (provided, however, that there will be no limitation
on the amounts of any other type of servicing compensation applicable
to the successor servicer). In our analysis, we have modeled
for and therefore accounted for the risk associated with the potential
increase in these servicing fees.
COVID-19 impacted borrowers
Generally, the borrower must initially contact the servicer and
attest they have been impacted by a COVID-19 hardship and that
they require payment assistance. The servicer will offer an initial
forbearance period to the borrower, which can be extended if the
borrower attests that they require additional payment assistance.
At the end of the forbearance period, if the borrower is unable
to make the forborne payments on such mortgage loan as a lump sum payment
or does not enter into a repayment plan, the servicer may defer
the missed payments, which could be added as a noninterest-bearing
payment due at the end of the loan term. If the borrower can no
longer afford to make payments in line with the original loan terms,
the servicer would typically work with the borrower to modify the loan
(although the servicer may utilize any other loss mitigation option permitted
under the pooling and servicing agreement with respect to such mortgage
loan at such time or anytime thereafter). Of note, per the
transaction documents, any amounts deferred to maturity as a non-interest
bearing balloon payment is also recognized as a realized loss.
Any repayment of such amount is a subsequent recovery.
Third-party review
The sponsor engaged five independent third-party review (TPR) firms
for this transaction. AMC Diligence, LLC and Recovco Mortgage
Management, LLC performed regulatory/compliance, credit,
data integrity and valuation reviews, and Deed Research, Inc.
DBA DRI Title & Escrow, Lincoln Abstract & Settlement Services,
LLC, and Westcor Land Title Insurance Company performed tax,
title and lien reviews. The following reviews were performed:
(i) 100% compliance review, (ii) 91.0% title/lien
review, (iii) payment string validation on approximately 91.2%
(by loan count, with 100% coverage for loans seasoned greater
than 365 days as of the securitization cut-off date; for non-seasoned
loans, the issuer relied on the pay string data extracted from BLS
servicing system which gets updated on a monthly basis), (iv) 100%
data integrity review, and (v) 95.5% credit and property
review.
While the due-diligence results confirm compliance with the originators'
underwriting guidelines for the vast majority of loans and no material
regulatory compliance issues, nevertheless, 45 loans displayed
a final event grade of "C" for a range of reasons. For many of
these loans, the final event grade was not accompanied by detailed
explanation of the changes since the initial report and/or no significant
compensating factors were documented. We made adjustments in our
model analysis to account for this risk.
Furthermore, we consider the products that the property valuation
review for this transaction relied on to be weaker than the ones more
typically used in prime jumbo transactions we've rated. This transaction's
TPR relied almost exclusively on broker price opinions, automated
valuation models and Fannie Mae Collateral Underwriter risk scores to
validate the property values, whereas other prime jumbo transactions
typically incorporate more instances of reliable products such as collateral
desk appraisal and field review. In many instances, the valuation
products used in this transaction resulted in large variances (in some
cases, large negative variances) from the appraised value.
After considering the accuracy and quality of the data provided,
combined with the scope, depth and results of the third-party
valuation review, we made adjustments in our model analysis to account
for the risk associated with the reliability of the data and third-party
products used.
Lastly, for 28 mortgage loans, the file was missing an appraisal
because such loan was approved via a GSE appraisal waiver program.
Since the product was only introduced relatively recently, in a
positive macro-economic environment, sufficient time has
not passed to determine whether the loan level valuation risk related
to a GSE loan with an appraisal waiver is the same as a GSE loan with
a traditional appraisal due to lack of significant data. To account
for the risk associated with this product, we made adjustments in
our model analysis to account for the risk associated with such loans.
R&W framework
We assessed the R&W framework based on three factors: (a) the
strength of the R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets), (b)
the effectiveness of the enforcement mechanisms and (c) the financial
strength of the R&W provider. The loan level R&Ws are strong
and, in general, either meet or exceed the baseline set of
credit-neutral R&Ws we identified for US RMBS. The mechanisms
for enforcing breaches of R&Ws are generally strong. Unlike
some R&W frameworks that prescribe specific tests for the reviewer
to perform, the scope of the review is open and not specifically
defined. If a material R&W breach is discovered, the
R&W provider will be obligated to cure the defect, repurchase
the loan, or reimburse any realized loss. An effective R&W
framework protects a transaction against the risk of loss from fraudulent
or defective loans.
The trust administrator is obligated to hire an independent breach reviewer
to perform a review when (a) the mortgage loan (other than a loan subject
to coronavirus forbearance) becomes at least 120 days delinquent on any
date when a threshold event is in effect or (b) such mortgage loan has
incurred a realized loss upon liquidation. As measured on a monthly
basis a threshold event will occur on any payment date on which the aggregate
principal balance of the delinquent mortgage loans that are 30 days or
more delinquent but less than 120 days delinquent, exceeds the Class
M1 credit enhancement, as of the closing date.
However, we applied an adjustment to our expected losses to account
for the risk that the seller (or Holdings, who backstops the seller's
obligations) may be unable to repurchase defective loans in a stressed
economic environment, given that the seller is a non-bank
entity (unrated) whose monoline business of mortgage origination and servicing
is highly correlated with the economy.
Transaction structure
Oceanview 2020-1 features a sequential payment structure that benefits
the senior bonds more than the shifting-interest structure that
is typical of other prime and expanded prime transactions we rate.
In addition, the excess spread in this transaction can be used to
absorb losses before any excess is released to the sponsor, while
in typical prime and expanded prime structures the excess spread is absorbed
by the interest-only tranches. The transaction also features
up to 6 months of P&I advancing which can be used to pay bondholders
in the event of delinquent loans failing to pay interest which would otherwise
cause interest shortfalls.
For transactions in which servicers advance on delinquent mortgage loans
up to a limited number of days/months of delinquency (i.e.
stop-advance features as we have here), we assess the cash
flow impact to the relevant tranches based on the allocation of cash flows
and reimbursement mechanism in the transaction structure. While
the transaction is backed by collateral with overall strong credit characteristics
and, as such, we expect strong performance similar to other
prime jumbo deals, we have stressed the implied level and timing
of delinquencies in the analysis to assess any shortfall risk, especially
due to the deterioration in the performance of the underlying mortgage
loans as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Specifically,
we considered scenarios in which the delinquency pipeline rises,
and interest distribution amounts are reduced. Our cash flow analysis
considered the additional loss that the bonds may incur due to interest
shortfall on the bonds from such stop-advance mechanism.
Principal can only be used to reimburse interest shortfalls on the most
senior class outstanding.
Interest payments to the bonds will be made using the interest remittance
amount; principal will be paid sequentially to all the bonds using
the principal remittance amount. Any excess spread will be used
to reimburse realized loss, Net WAC shortfalls and unpaid expenses/fees.
Realized losses and note write-downs will be allocated in reverse
sequential order starting with class B3.
There is more than 2.5% excess spread (annualized) available
in the deal. When excess spread is a form of credit enhancement,
it can provide a significant amount of credit protection to investors.
However, the amount of protection actually provided by excess spread
will depend on: (1) WAC deterioration or yield compression resulting
from (i) high-yielding mortgage loans prepaying or defaulting at
a faster pace than other mortgage loans; or (ii) modifications of
loan interest rates lowering the average rate (2) the speed with which
mortgage loans prepay or default during the life of the securitization
and (3) The amount of excess spread that "leaks out" of the transaction
before it is needed to protect investors. The risk of leakage is
typically highest in the early months of a transaction when losses are
relatively low.
In our analysis, we accounted for WAC deterioration by applying
a 25% haircut to the weighted average interest rate of the mortgage
loans in the pool. We used this calculated lower interest rate
in our cash flow modeling. Other factors were taken into account
by applying a higher prepayment rate in our cash flow model. We
applied a CPR of approximately 30% which is higher than 20-25%
CPR range in our methodology due to the fact that better credit quality
pools tend to prepay faster. Here, the higher prepayment
rate was derived based on historical prepayment rates of loans with similar
characteristics, for example, such as investor only pools
(investor loans in this transaction account for 65.7% by
balance).
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Moody's Approach to
Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework published in April 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1240684.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
