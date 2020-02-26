Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-1

New York, February 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings to 18 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-1
(Provident 2020-1). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B2
(sf).
Provident 2020-1 is the first transaction in 2020 entirely backed
by loans originated by the sponsor, Provident Funding Associates,
L.P. (Provident Funding). Provident 2020-1,
a common law trust formed under the laws of the State of New York,
is a securitization of agency-eligible mortgage loans originated
and serviced by Provident Funding, a California limited partnership
(corporate family rating B1; senior unsecured B2) and will be the
second transaction for which Provident Funding is the sole originator
and servicer. Provident Funding has previously sponsored one securitization
which closed in 2019.
As of the cut-off date of February 1, 2020, the pool
contains of 1,171 mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance
of $415,684,032 secured by first liens on one-
to four-family residential properties, condominiums or planned
unit developments, originated from August 2019 through December
2019, and are fully amortizing, fixed-rate Safe Harbor
QM (QM) loans, each with an original term to maturity of 30 years.
The mortgage loans have principal balances which meet the requirements
for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, and were underwritten
pursuant to the guidelines of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable,
using their automated underwriting systems (collectively, agency-eligible
loans). Overall, the credit quality of the mortgage loans
backing this transaction is similar to the previously sponsored Provident
Funding securitization which closed in 2019 and to that of transactions
issued by other prime issuers.
Provident Funding will act as the initial servicer of the mortgage loans
(in such capacity, the Servicer). The Servicer will service
the mortgage loans pursuant to the pooling and servicing agreement.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A (Wells Fargo, rated Aa1) will
be the master servicer, securities administrator, paying agent
and certificate registrar and the trustee will be Wilmington Savings Fund
Society, FSB.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-1
Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.27%
and reaches 3.07% at a stress level consistent with our
Aaa ratings.
We calculated losses on the pool using our US Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model based on the loan-level collateral information
as of the cut-off date. Loan-level adjustments to
the model results included, but were not limited to, adjustments
for origination quality, third-party review (TPR) scope and
results, and the financial strength of the representation &
warranty (R&W) provider.
Collateral Description
As of the cut-off date of February 1, 2020, the pool
contains of 1,171 mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance
of $415,684,032 secured by first liens on one-
to four-family residential properties, condominiums or planned
unit developments, originated from August 2019 through December
2019, and are fully amortizing, fixed-rate Safe Harbor
"qualified mortgages" (QM) loans, each with an original term to
maturity of 30 years. The mortgage loans have principal balances
which meet the requirements for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac,
and were underwritten pursuant to the guidelines of Fannie Mae or Freddie
Mac, as applicable, using their automated underwriting systems.
Borrowers of the mortgage loans backing this transaction have strong credit
profiles demonstrated by strong credit scores, high percentage of
equity and significant liquid reserves. The average stated principal
balance is $354,982 and the weighted average (WA) current
mortgage rate is 3.6%. The mortgage pool has a WA
original term of 30 years. The mortgage pool has a WA seasoning
of 2.71 months. The borrowers have a WA credit score of
776, WA combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 67.0%
and WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 33.1%.
Most of the properties are located in California (25.1%
by balance). The credit quality of the transaction is in line with
recent prime jumbo transactions that we have rated.
Approximately 51.4% of the loans (by loan balance) were
originated through the broker channel. Approximately 26.3%
and 22.3% were originated through retail and correspondent
channels, respectively. This pool has a lower proportion
of purchase loans (29.5% by loan balance) compared to recent
prime transactions which typically contained about 50% to 70%
of such loans. Refinance loans, including debt consolidation,
constitute 70.5% of the pool, with about 22.3%
of the pool as cash-out refinance loans. Furthermore,
approximately 58.5% (by loan balance) of the properties
backing the mortgage loans are located in five states: California,
Texas, Colorado, Utah and Oregon, with 25.1%
(by loan balance) of the properties located in California. Properties
located in the states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Washington,
Florida, and North Carolina round out the top ten states by loan
balance. Approximately 80.1% (by loan balance) of
the properties backing the mortgage loans included in Provident 2020-1
are located in these ten states. Overall, the credit quality
of the transaction is in line with recent prime jumbo transactions that
we have rated.
Third Party Review and Reps & Warranties (R&W)
One third-party due diligence (TPR) firm verified the accuracy
of the loan level information. The TPR firm conducted detailed
credit, property valuation, data accuracy and compliance reviews
on approximately 30% (by loan count or 351 residential loans) of
the mortgage loans in the collateral pool. With sampling,
there is a risk that loans with grade C or grade D issues (if any,
but none here) remain in the pool and that data integrity issues were
not corrected prior to securitization for all of the loans in the pool.
Moreover, vulnerabilities of the R&W framework, such as
the financial condition of the R&W provider, may be amplified
due to the TPR sample. However, we did not make an adjustment
to loss levels to account for this risk as the sample size meets our credit
neutral criteria and all loans had a final grade of A or B. The
due diligence results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting
guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory
compliance issues, and no material property valuation issues.
The loans that had exceptions had significant compensating factors that
were documented. We did not make any adjustments to our base case
and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on the TPR results.
Overall, we consider the strength of the R&W framework in Provident
2020-1 to be adequate. Our analysis of the R&W framework
considers the R&Ws, enforcement mechanisms and creditworthiness
of the R&W provider. The sponsor has provided unambiguous R&Ws
with no material knowledge qualifiers and not subject to a sunset.
There is a provision for binding arbitration in the event of a dispute
between investors and the R&W provider concerning R&W breaches.
However, while the sponsor has provided R&Ws that are generally
consistent with a set of credit neutral R&Ws that we've identified
in our methodology, the R&W framework in Provident 2020-1
differs from some of the other prime jumbo transactions because breach
review is not automatic since an independent reviewer is not named at
closing and there is a possibility that an independent reviewer will not
be appointed altogether. As a result, there is a risk that
some loans with R&W defects may not be reviewed. In general,
reviews are performed at the option and expense of the controlling holder
(which is the holder of majority of the most subordinate certificates),
or if there is no controlling holder (which is the case at closing,
because an affiliate of the sponsor will hold the subordinate classes
and thus there will be no controlling holder initially), a senior
holder group. Specifically, once a review trigger has been
met (i.e. 120-day delinquency), it is the responsibility
of the controlling holder, or the senior holder group, to
engage an independent reviewer and to bear the costs of the review,
even if a breach is discovered (unless the R&W is an "intrinsic representation",
then the sponsor will bear the cost of review). If the controlling
holder and the senior holder group elect not to engage an independent
reviewer to conduct a breach review, the loan may not be reviewed,
which may result in systemic defects remaining undetected. In our
analysis, we considered the incentives of the controlling holder
(the holder of the most subordinate certificateholder, has the most
at stake in a default) and the senior holder group, that a third-party
due diligence firm has performed a 100% review of the mortgage
loans as well as the early payment default protection in this transaction.
Origination quality
We consider Provident Funding an adequate originator of agency-eligible
mortgage loans based on the company's staff and processes for underwriting,
quality control, risk management and performance. The company,
a limited partnership that is closely held by senior management,
including CEO Craig Pica, was formed in 1992, as a privately
held mortgage banking company headquartered in Burlingame, California.
The company originates, sells and services residential mortgage
loans throughout the US. The company is ranked as the 34th largest
originator for the first six months of 2019 with approximately $5.8
billion in loan origination volume, having fallen from the 16th
largest in 2013. The company has originated $330+B
loans since 1998 (with over 10B in 2019). The company sources loans
through a nationwide network of independent brokers, correspondent
lenders and in-house retail channel. All the mortgage loans
in this transaction were originated either through Fannie Mae's Desktop
Underwriter "DU" program or Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor "LP" program
in accordance with the underwriting criteria applicable to such programs,
as modified or supplemented by an additional overlay of the company.
Servicing arrangement
Provident Funding will service the mortgage loans pursuant to the pooling
and servicing agreement. We consider the overall servicing arrangement
for this pool to be adequate given the servicing abilities of the Provident
Funding as primary servicer. We also consider the presence of a
strong master servicer to be a mitigant against the risk of any servicing
disruptions. We did not make any adjustments to our base case and
Aaa stress loss assumptions based on the servicing arrangement.
Servicer: Provident Funding was formed in 1992, as a privately
held mortgage banking company headquartered in Burlingame, California,
and has been servicing residential mortgage loans since 1998. Provident
Funding is rated B1 by Moody's (similar to other non-bank entities).
The company originates, sells and services residential mortgage
loans throughout the US. The company is a limited partnership that
is closely held by senior management, including CEO Craig Pica.
The COO and chief technology officer also are members of the Pica family.
The company is an approved seller/servicer in good standing with the Government
National Mortgage Association, the Federal National Mortgage Association,
the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Federal Housing
Administration , the United States Department of Agriculture and
the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
Before distributions are made on the certificates, the servicer
will be paid an aggregate monthly fee equal to 0.25% per
annum of the stated principal balance of each mortgage loan as of the
first day of the related due period. The servicer will also be
entitled to receive, to the extent provided in the pooling and servicing
agreement, additional compensation in the form of prepayment interest
excess in excess of prepayment interest shortfalls, late charges
and certain other ancillary fees paid by borrowers, REO management
fees (in certain cases) and interest or other income earned on funds the
Servicer has deposited in the collection account pending remittance to
the distribution account.
Master Servicer: Wells Fargo will be the master servicer.
We consider the presence of a strong master servicer to be a mitigant
for any servicing disruptions. We consider Wells Fargo as a strong
master servicer of prime residential mortgage loans. Wells Fargo
maintains a significant market presence in third-party master servicing
space. Based on portfolio size, Wells Fargo is the largest
RMBS master servicer. The master servicing operations, based
in Columbia, Maryland, are part of the corporate trust services
division of the bank, which operates under the wholesale banking
division of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Our evaluation
of Wells Fargo as a master servicer takes into account the bank's strong
reporting and remittance procedures, servicer compliance and monitoring
capabilities and servicing stability.
Before distributions are made on the certificates, the master servicer
will be paid prior to deposit into the distribution account, a monthly
fee equal to the greater of (i) 0.017% per annum multiplied
by the stated principal balance of each mortgage loan as of the first
day of the related due period and (ii) $3,500. The
fees of the securities administrator will be paid by the master servicer
from the Master Servicing Fee.
Securities Administrator/Custodian/Trustee
Securities administrator, paying agent and certificate registrar:
Wells Fargo. As securities administrator, Wells Fargo will
perform certain securities administration duties with respect to the certificates,
including acting as authentication agent, calculation agent,
paying agent, certificate registrar, and the party responsible
for preparing distribution statements and preparing tax filings for the
issuing entity.
Custodian: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company (rated A2),
a national banking association, will act as custodian of the mortgage
files pursuant to a custodial agreement. The custodian will maintain
custody of the mortgage loan documents relating to the mortgage loans
on behalf of the trustee for the benefit of the certificateholders.
Trustee: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB will act as
the trustee for this transaction.
Other Considerations
Servicer optional purchase of delinquent loans: The servicer has
the option to purchase any mortgage loan which is 90 days or more delinquent,
which may result in the step-down test used in the calculation
of the senior prepayment percentage to be satisfied when otherwise it
would not have been. Moreover, because the purchase may occur
prior to the breach review trigger of 120 days delinquency, the
loan may not be reviewed for breaches of representations and warranties
and thus, systemic defects may remain undetected. In our
analysis, we considered that the loans will be purchased by the
servicer at par and a third-party due diligence firm has performed
approximately 30% (by loan count or 351 loans) review of the mortgage
loans. Moreover, the reporting for this transaction will
list the mortgage loans purchased by the servicer.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.60%
of the closing pool balance, and a subordination lock-out
amount of 0.60% of the closing pool balance. The
floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Transaction Structure
The transaction is structured as a one pool shifting interest structure
in which the senior bonds benefit from a senior floor and a subordination
floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first
used to make interest payments to the senior bonds. Next principal
payments are made to the senior bonds and then interest and principal
payments are paid to the subordinate bonds in sequential order,
subject to the subordinate class percentage of the subordinate principal
distribution amounts.
Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first
to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balances of the subordinate
bonds are written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the
principal balances of the senior support bonds until their principal balances
are reduced to zero. Next realized losses are allocated to the
super senior bonds until their principal balances are written off.
As in all transactions with shifting-interest structures,
the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all
prepayments to the senior bonds for a specified period of time,
and allocates increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate bonds
thereafter only if loan performance satisfies both delinquency and loss
tests.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The credit rating for Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-1 was
assigned in accordance with Moody's existing Methodology entitled "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework," dated October
2019. Please note that on 12/9/2019, Moody's released a Request
for Comment, in which it has requested market feedback on potential
revisions to its Methodology to expand the scope to include private label
non-prime first-lien mortgage loans originated during or
after 2009. If the revised Methodology is implemented as proposed,
the Credit Rating on Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-1 will
not be affected. Please refer to Moody's Request for Comment,
titled "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework:
Proposed Methodology Update" for further details regarding the implications
of the proposed Methodology revisions on certain Credit Ratings.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1215353
.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Philip Rukosuev
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Padma Rajagopal
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653