Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by RATE Mortgage Trust 2022-J1

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to 31 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
issued by RATE Mortgage Trust (RATE) 2022-J1. The ratings
range from Aaa (sf) to B3 (sf).
RATE 2022-J1 is the first issue in 2022 from Guaranteed Rate,
Inc. (Guaranteed Rate or GRI), the sponsor of the transaction.
RATE 2022-J1 is a securitization of first-lien prime jumbo
mortgage loans.
The transaction is backed by 660 non-agency eligible mortgage loans
with 30-year fixed rate and an aggregate stated principal balance
of $632,108,723. All the loans in the pool are
originated by Guaranteed Rate and are designated as Qualified Mortgages
(QM) under the QM safe harbor. Borrowers of the mortgage loans
backing this transaction have strong credit profiles demonstrated by strong
credit scores and low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios.
No borrower under any mortgage loan is currently in an active COVID-19
related forbearance plan with the servicer. All mortgage loans
are current as of the cut-off date.
Similar to RATE 2021-J3 transaction, RATE 2022-J1
contains a structural deal mechanism according to which the servicing
administrator will not advance principal and interest (P&I) to mortgage
loans that are 120 days or more delinquent. Here, the servicing
administrator will be responsible for funding any advance of delinquent
monthly payments of principal and interest due but not received by the
servicer on the mortgage loans. The sponsor and the servicing administrator
are the same party, GRI.
One TPR firm verified the accuracy of the loan level information that
we received from the sponsor. This firm conducted detailed credit,
property valuation, data accuracy and compliance reviews on all
of the 660 mortgage loans in the collateral pool. ServiceMac,
LLC (ServiceMac) will service all the mortgage loans as of the cut-off
date. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (Computershare)
will be the master servicer. We consider the presence of a strong
master servicer to be a mitigant against the risk of any servicing disruptions.
The transaction has a shifting interest structure with a five-year
lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate
floor. We coded the cash flow for each of the certificate classes
using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool.
We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: RATE Mortgage Trust 2022-J1
CI. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
CI. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
CI. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
CI. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-7-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-9, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-10, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-13, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-14, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-15, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-16, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CI. A-17, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
CI. A-18, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
CI. A-19, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
CI. A-20, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
CI. A-X-1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
CI. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
CI. B-1A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
CI. B-X-1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa3 (sf)
CI. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
CI. B-2A, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
CI. B-X-2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
CI. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
CI. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
CI. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 0.30%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.16%, and reaches 2.87% at a stress
level consistent with our Aaa ratings.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the TPR and the representations and warranties (R&W) framework,
and the transaction's legal structure and documentation.
Collateral Description
In general, the borrowers have high FICO scores, high income,
significant liquid assets and a stable employment history, all of
which have been verified as part of the underwriting process and reviewed
by the TPR firm. Most of the loans were originated through the
retail channel. The borrowers have a high weighted average total
monthly income of $27,277, significant weighted average
liquid cash reserves of approximately $480,509 (approximately
84.7% of the pool has more than 24 months of mortgage payments
in reserve), and sizeable equity in their properties (weighted average
LTV of 73.4%, CLTV of 73.6%).
The pool has approximately 2 months of seasoning as of January 1,
2022, and all loans have been current since origination.
All the mortgage loans in RATE 2022-J1 are qualified mortgages
(QM) meeting the requirements of the safe harbor provision under the QM
safe harbor (per the original (old) QM rule).
Origination Quality
Guaranteed Rate has originated 100% of the loan pool. We
consider Guaranteed Rate to be an acceptable originator of agency eligible
and prime jumbo loans following a detailed review of its underwriting
guidelines, quality control processes, policies and procedures,
technology infrastructure, disaster recovery plan, and historical
performance information relative to its peers. Therefore,
we did not apply a separate adjustment for origination quality.
Founded in 2000 by Victor Ciardelli, Guaranteed Rate is the largest
non-bank jumbo mortgage originator in the U.S. and
3rd largest retail originator overall (as of Q1 2021). Headquartered
in Chicago, the company has approximately 350+ branch offices
across the U.S. and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington,
D.C. The company employs over 6,500 employees nationwide.
In 2020 Guaranteed Rate funded nearly $74B in total loan volume
($9B from jumbo loans), up 100% from 2019.
The company invests heavily in technology. Guaranteed Rate originates
primarily through its retail channels and focuses primarily on purchase,
agency eligible loans. The company is an approved Ginnie Mae,
Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate.
ServiceMac has the necessary processes, staff, technology
and overall infrastructure in place to effectively service a transaction.
Computershare is responsible for servicer oversight, the termination
of servicers and the appointment of successor servicers. We consider
the presence of an experienced master servicer such as Computershare to
be a mitigant for any servicing disruptions. As a result,
we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions
based on the servicing arrangement.
Third-Party Review
The transaction benefits from a TPR on 100% of the loans for regulatory
compliance, credit and property valuation. The due diligence
results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting guidelines
for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance
issues, and no material property valuation issues. The loans
that had exceptions to the originator's underwriting guidelines had significant
compensating factors that were documented. The TPR identified 47
level B grades in its review of the original 660 loans, no level
C grades and no level D grades.
Representations & Warranties
We evaluate the R&W framework based on three factors: (a) the
financial strength of the remedy provider; (b) the strength of the
R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and (c) the effectiveness
of the enforcement mechanisms. We evaluated the impact of these
factors collectively on the ratings in conjunction with the transaction's
specific details and in some cases, the strengths of some of the
factors can mitigate weaknesses in others. We also considered the
R&W framework in conjunction with other transaction features,
such as the independent due diligence, custodial receipt,
and property valuations, as well as any sponsor alignment of interest,
to evaluate the overall exposure to loan defects and inaccurate information.
Overall, we consider the R&W framework for this transaction
to be adequate, generally consistent with that of other prime jumbo
transactions which we rated. However, we applied an adjustment
to our losses to account for the risk that the R&W provider (unrated)
may be unable to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment.
Transaction Structure
RATE 2022-J1 has one pool with a shifting interest structure that
benefits from a subordination floor. Funds collected, including
principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal
payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments
to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting
interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall
that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period
of time and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate bonds
thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and
loss tests.
Similar to the recently rated RATE 2021-J3 transaction, RATE
2022-J1 contains a structural deal mechanism according to which
the servicing administrator will not advance principal and interest to
loans that are 120 days or more delinquent. Although this feature
lowers the risk of high advances that may negatively affect the recoveries
on liquidated loans, the reduction in interest distribution amount
is credit negative to the subordinate certificates.
The balance and the interest accrued on these "Stop Advance Mortgage Loans
(SAML)" will be removed from the calculation of the principal and interest
distribution amounts with respect to the seniors and subordinate bonds.
The interest distribution amount will be reduced by the interest accrued
on the SAML loans. This reduction will be allocated first to the
subordinate certificates and then to the senior certificates in the reverse
order of payment priority. In the case of the senior certificates,
such reduction in distribution amounts, are allocated (i) first
to the senior support (including the linked interest-only classes)
and (ii) then to the super senior classes (including the linked interest-only
classes), on a pro rata basis.
Once a SAML is liquidated, the net recovery from that loan's liquidation
is included in available funds and thus follows the transaction's priority
of payment. However, the reimbursement of stop advance shortfalls
happens only after liquidation or curing of SAML. As a result,
higher delinquencies could lead to higher shortfalls especially for the
subordinate bonds as compared to a transaction without the stop advance
feature.
While the transaction is backed by collateral with strong credit characteristics,
we considered scenarios in which the delinquency pipeline rises,
especially due to the current coronavirus environment, and results
in higher shortfalls for the certificates outstanding. In our analysis,
we have considered the additional interest shortfall that the certificates
may incur due to the transaction's stop-advance feature.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.00%
of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lockout
amount of 1.00% of the cut-off date pool balance.
The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1318398.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dipanshu Rustagi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Padma Rajagopal
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653