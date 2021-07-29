Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by RCKT Mortgage Trust 2021-3

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to 52 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by RCKT Mortgage Trust 2021-3 (RCKT 2021-3). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B3 (sf).

RCKT 2021-3 is a securitization of prime jumbo mortgage loans originated and serviced by Quicken Loans, LLC (Rocket Mortgage, rated Ba1 with Positive outlook). The transaction is backed by 597 first-lien, fully amortizing, 30-year fixed-rate qualified mortgage (QM) loans, with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $557,429,263. The average stated principal balance is $933,717.

100% of the collateral pool comprises prime jumbo mortgage loans underwritten to Quicken Loans' Jumbo Smart prime jumbo underwriting standards. The underwriting incorporates the new QM rule that replaces the strict 43% debt-to-income (DTI) ratio basis for the general QM with an annual percentage rate (APR) limit, while still requiring the consideration of the DTI ratio or residual income (the new general QM rule).

The transaction is sponsored by Woodward Capital Management LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of RKT Holdings, LLC (RKT Holdings). Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT), is the sole managing member and an owner of equity interests in RKT Holdings. This will be the third issuance from RCKT Mortgage Trust in 2021 and the fourth transaction for which Quicken Loans, LLC (wholly owned subsidiary of RKT Holdings) is the sole originator and servicer. There is no master servicer in this transaction. Citibank, N.A. (Citibank, rated Aa3) will be the securities administrator and Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB will be the trustee.

Transaction credit strengths include the high credit quality of the collateral pool, the strong third-party review (TPR) results for credit and compliance, and the prescriptive and unambiguous representations & warranties (R&W) framework. Transaction credit weaknesses include weaker property valuation review and having no master servicer to oversee the primary servicer, unlike typical prime jumbo transactions we have rated.

In this transaction, the Class A-21 coupon is indexed to SOFR. However, based on the transaction's structure, the particular choice of benchmark has no credit impact. First, interest payments to the notes, including the floating rate notes, are subject to the net WAC cap, which prevents the floating rate notes from incurring interest shortfalls as a result of increases in the benchmark index above the fixed rates at which the assets bear interest. Second, the shifting-interest structure pays all interest generated on the assets to the bonds and does not provide for any excess spread.

We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan Analysis (MILAN) model. We also compared the collateral pool to other prime jumbo securitizations and adjusted our expected losses based on qualitative attributes, including the financial strength of the R&W provider and TPR results.

RCKT 2021-3 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: RCKT Mortgage Trust 2021-3

Cl. A-1, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-9, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-10, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-12, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-13, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-14, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-15, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-16, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-17, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-18, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-19, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-20, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-21, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-21*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-22, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-23, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-24, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-25, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-26, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-27, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-28, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-X-1*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-X-2*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-3*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-4*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-5*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-6*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-7*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-8*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-9*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-10*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-11*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-12*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-X-13*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-X-14*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B-1, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-X-1*, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-1A, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. B-X-2*, Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. B-2A, Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. B-3, Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Assigned B3 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.38% at the mean (0.21% at the median) and reaches 3.95% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

Today's action reflects the coronavirus pandemic's residual impact on the ongoing performance of US RMBS as the US economy continues on the path toward normalization. Economic activity will continue to strengthen in 2021 because of several factors, including the rollout of vaccines, growing household consumption and an accommodative central bank policy. However, specific sectors and individual businesses will remain weakened by extended pandemic related restrictions.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

We increased our model-derived median expected losses by 10% (6.31% for the mean) and our Aaa loss by 2.5% to reflect the likely performance deterioration resulting from the slowdown in US economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak. These adjustments are lower than the 15% median expected loss and 5% Aaa loss adjustments we made on pools from deals issued after the onset of the pandemic until February 2021. Our reduced adjustments reflect the fact that the loan pool in this deal does not contain any loans to borrowers who are not currently making payments. For newly originated mortgage loans, post-COVID underwriting takes into account the impact of the pandemic on a borrower's ability to repay the mortgage. For seasoned mortgage loans, as time passes, the likelihood that borrowers who have continued to make payments throughout the pandemic will now become non-cash flowing due to COVID-19 continues to decline.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

RCKT 2021-3 is a securitization of 597 first lien prime jumbo mortgage loans with an unpaid principal balance of $557,429,263. 100% of the mortgage loans in the pool are underwritten to Quicken Loans' prime jumbo guidelines. The average stated principal balance is $933,717 and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.1%. The loans in this transaction have strong borrower characteristics with a weighted average primary borrower FICO score of 775 and a weighted-average original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 69.8%. The WA original debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is 33.5%. The average borrower total monthly income is $26,038 with an average $114,715 of reserves.

Approximately 49.6% of the mortgages are backed by properties in California. The next largest states by geographic concentration in the pool are Florida (8.0% by UPB). All other states each represent 5% or less by UPB. Approximately 59.4% of the pool is backed by single family residential properties and 38.4% is backed by PUDs. Approximately 44.3% of the mortgages (by UPB) were originated through the retail channel, 53.3% of the mortgages (by UPB) were originated through the broker channel and the remaining 2.4% were originated through the correspondent channel. Loans originated through different origination channels often perform differently. Typically, loans originated through a broker or correspondent channel do not perform as well as loans originated through a retail channel, although performance will vary by originator.

As of the cut-off date, none of the borrowers of the mortgage loans are currently subject to a COVID-19 forbearance plan or have contacted the servicer regarding the same. In the event a borrower enters into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan after the cut-off date, such mortgage loan will remain in the pool.

Origination Quality

In this transaction, the loans originated by Quicken are originated pursuant to the new general QM rule. To satisfy the new rule, Quicken implemented its non-agency Jumbo Smart program for applications on or after March 1, 2021. Under the program, the APR on all loans will not exceed the average prime offer rate (APOR) +1.5%, and income and asset documentation will be governed by the following, designed to meet the verification safe harbor provisions of the new QM Rule via a mix of the Fannie Mae Single Family Selling Guide, the Freddie Mac Single-Family Seller/Servicer Guide, and the applicable program overlays. Applicable program overlays are in place for FICO, LTV, DTI, and reserves, among others in its underwriting.

Servicing Arrangement

We assess the overall servicing arrangement for this pool as adequate, given the ability, scale and experience of Quicken Loans as a servicer. However, compared to other prime jumbo transactions which typically have a master servicer, servicer oversight for this transaction is weaker. While third-party review of Quicken Loans' servicing operations, performance and regulatory compliance will be conducted at least annually by an independent accounting firm, the government-sponsored entities (GSEs), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and state regulators, such oversight lacks the depth and frequency that a master servicer would typically provide.

However, we did not adjust our expected losses for the weaker servicing arrangement due to the following reasons: (1) Quicken Loans' relative financial strength, scale, franchise value, experience and demonstrated ability as a servicer, (2) Citibank as the securities administrator will be responsible for making advances of delinquent interest and principal if Quicken Loans is unable to do so and for reconciling monthly remittances of cash by Quicken Loans, (3) the R&W framework is strong and includes triggers for delinquency and modification, which ensures that poorly performing mortgage loans will be reviewed by a third-party, and (4) the mortgage pool is of high credit quality.

Servicer compensation will be a monthly fee based on the outstanding principal amount of the mortgage loans serviced, of a per annum rate equal to 25 basis points (0.25%).

Third-Party Review

An independent TPR firm, AMC Diligence, LLC (AMC), was engaged to conduct due diligence for the credit, regulatory compliance, property valuation, and data accuracy for approximately 72.4% of the loans in the transaction.

The due diligence results confirm compliance with the originator's UW guidelines for the vast majority of mortgage loans, no material regulatory compliance issues, and no material property valuation exceptions. However, weaknesses exist in the property valuation review, where 269 non-conforming loans originated under Quicken Loans' Jumbo Smart prime jumbo guidelines had a property valuation review consisting of a Fannie Mae's Collateral Underwriter score and no other third-party valuation product such as a Collateral Desktop Analysis (CDA) and field review or second full appraisal. Also, there are 165 loans in the pool that were not reviewed by the due-diligence firm. As a result, we applied an adjustment to the collateral loss to these 434 loans since the sample size of loans in the pool that were reviewed using a third-party valuation product such as a CDA was insufficient.

Representations & Warranties

We assessed RCKT 2021-3's R&W framework for this transaction as adequate, consistent with that of other prime jumbo transactions for which an independent reviewer is named at closing, the breach review process is thorough, transparent and objective, and the costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. However, we applied an adjustment to our losses to account for the risk that Quicken Loans may be unable to repurchase defective mortgage loans in a stressed economic environment, given that it is a non-bank entity with a monoline business (mortgage origination and servicing) that is highly correlated with the economy. However, we tempered this adjustment by taking into account Quicken Loans' relative financial strength and strong TPR results which suggest a lower probability that poorly performing mortgage loans will be found defective following review by the independent reviewer.

Tail Risk & Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor and a subordination lock-out amount of 1.25% and 0.85% of the cut-off date pool balance, respectively. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

Transaction Structure

The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all unscheduled principal collections to the senior bond for a specified period and increasing amounts of unscheduled principal collections to the senior bond for a specified period and increasing amounts of unscheduled principal collections to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests. Realized losses are allocated reverse sequentially among the subordinate and senior support certificates and on a pro-rata basis among the super senior certificates.

Furthermore, similar to RCKT 2021-2, this transaction contains a structural deal mechanism in which the servicer and the securities administrator will not advance principal and interest (P&I) to mortgage loans that are 120 days or more delinquent. Although this feature lowers the risk of high advances that may negatively affect the recoveries on liquidated loans, the reduction in interest distribution amount is credit negative to the subordinate certificates, because interest shortfalls resulting from delinquencies from "Stop Advance Mortgage Loans" (SAML) is allocated to the subordinate certificates (in reverse order of distribution priority), then to the senior support certificates and finally to the super-senior certificates. Once a SAML is liquidated, the net recovery from that loan's liquidation is included in available funds and thus follows the transaction's priority of payment. In our analysis, we have considered the additional interest shortfall that the certificates may incur due to the transaction's stop-advance feature.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179 . Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1296976.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jay H. Thacker

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Sang Shin

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

