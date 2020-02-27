Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-1 Trust

New York, February 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to 25 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-1
Trust (WFMBS 2020-1). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to
B2 (sf).
WFMBS 2020-1 is the first prime issuance by Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A. (Wells Fargo Bank, the sponsor) in 2020.
The non-conforming mortgage loans for this transaction are originated
by Wells Fargo Bank, through its retail and correspondent channels,
in accordance with its non-conforming underwriting guidelines.
In this transaction, 721 loans (two loans dropped following provisional
ratings) (95.54% by loan balance) are designated as qualified
mortgages (QM) under the QM safe harbor rules, while 43 loans (4.46%
by loan balance) are designated as conforming loans under GSE Temporary
status. These 43 mortgage loans were originated to either or both
of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and Federal
Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) guidelines (collectively,
GSE eligible loans). All of the mortgage loans (other than the
GSE eligible loans) were originated in accordance with Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A.'s non-conforming underwriting guidelines.
Wells Fargo Bank will service all the loans and will also be the master
servicer for this transaction. The servicer will be primarily responsible
for funding certain servicing advances and delinquent scheduled interest
and principal payments for the mortgage loans, unless the servicer
determines that such amounts would not be recoverable. In the event
a servicer event of default has occurred and the Trustee terminates the
servicer as a result thereof, the master servicer shall fund any
advances that would otherwise be required to be made by the terminated
servicer (to the extent the terminated Servicer has failed to fund such
advances until such time as a successor servicer is appointed and commences
servicing the mortgage loans). The master servicer and servicer
will be entitled to be reimbursed for any such monthly advances from future
payments and collections (including insurance and liquidation proceeds)
with respect to those mortgage loans.
The WFMBS 2020-1 transaction is a securitization of 764 primarily
30-year, fixed rate, prime residential mortgage loans
with an unpaid principal balance of $582,534,456 .
The pool has strong credit quality and consists of borrowers with high
FICO scores, significant equity in their properties and liquid cash
reserves. The pool has clean pay history and weighted average seasoning
of approximately 4.93 months.
The securitization has a shifting interest structure with a five-year
lockout period that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor.
We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's
proprietary cash flow tool.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-1 Trust
Cl. A-1, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-15, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-16, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-18, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-19, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-20, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned A2 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Assigned B2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Due to change in the pool composition (two loans dropped, as mentioned
above), Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario
is 0.27% and reaches 3.59% at a stress level
consistent with the Aaa ratings.
Our loss estimates are based on a loan-by-loan assessment
of the securitized collateral pool as of the cut-off date using
Moody's Individual Loan Level Analysis (MILAN) model. The model
combines loan-level characteristics with economic drivers to determine
the probability of default for each loan, and hence for the portfolio
as a whole. Severity is also calculated on a loan-level
basis. The pool loss level is then adjusted for borrower,
zip code, MSA level concentrations and any other outside model adjustments
such as origination channel.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the third party due diligence and the R&W framework of the transaction.
Collateral Description
The WFMBS 2020-1 transaction is a securitization of 764 first lien
residential mortgage loans with an unpaid principal balance of $582,534,456
. The loans in this transaction have strong borrower characteristics
with a weighted average original FICO score of 779 and a weighted-average
original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 71.4%.
In addition, 9.2% of the borrowers are self-employed
and refinance loans comprise 52.9% (including construction
to permanent loans, as further explained below) of the aggregate
pool. Of note, 8.53% (by loan balance) of the
pool comprised of construction to permanent loans. The construction
to permanent is a two part loan where the first part is for the construction
and then it becomes a permanent mortgage once the property is complete.
For all the loans in the pool, the construction was complete and
because the borrower cannot receive cash from the permanent loan proceeds
or anything above the construction cost, we treated these loans
as a rate term refinance rather than a cash out refinance loan.
The pool has a high geographic concentration with 49.2%
of the aggregate pool located in California and 15.7% located
in the New York-Newark-Jersey City MSA. The characteristics
of the loans underlying the pool are slightly stronger than recent prime
RMBS transactions backed by 30-year mortgage loans that we have
rated.
Origination Quality
The non-conforming mortgage loans for this transaction are originated
by Wells Fargo Bank, through its retail and correspondent channels,
generally in accordance with its non-conforming underwriting guidelines.
After considering the non-conforming underwriting guidelines from
Wells Fargo Bank, we made no adjustments to our base case and Aaa
loss expectations. Majority of the loans are originated through
retail channel i.e. 66.6% of the pool and
the remaining pool i.e. 33.4% is originated
through correspondent channel.
Third Party Review
One independent third-party review firm, Clayton Services
LLC, was engaged to conduct due diligence for the credit,
regulatory compliance, property valuation, and data accuracy
for all of the 764 loans in the initial population of this transaction
(100% of the mortgage pool).
The credit review consisted of a review of the documentation in each loan
file relating to the creditworthiness of the borrowers, and an assessment
of whether the characteristics of the mortgage loans and the borrowers
reasonably conformed to Wells Fargo Bank's underwriting guidelines.
Where there were exceptions to guidelines, the TPR firm noted compensating
factors. Additionally, the TPR firm evaluated Wells Fargo
Bank's discretionary non-conforming underwriting guidelines
and Appendix Q for QM determination and evidence of the borrower's willingness
and ability to repay the obligation and examined Data Verify/Fraudguard/Interthinx
or similar risk evaluation reports ordered by Wells Fargo Bank or Clayton.
Clayton Services LLC 's regulatory compliance review consisted of a review
of compliance with the Truth in Lending Act and the Real Estate Settlement
Procedures Act among other federal, state and local regulations.
The TPR firm's property valuation review consisted of reviewing the valuation
materials utilized at origination to ensure the appraisal report was complete
and in conformity with the underwriting guidelines. The TPR firm
also compared third party valuation products to the original appraisals
where 10% negative variances were reported and, in some cases,
additional appraisals were performed. The overall TPR results were
in line with our expectations considering the clear underwriting guidelines
and overall processes and procedures that Wells Fargo Bank has in place.
Many of the grade B loans were underwritten using underwriter discretion
where the compensating factors were not clearly documented in the loan
file. Areas of discretion included length of insufficient cash
reserves, mortgage/rental history, missing verbal verification
of employment and explanation for multiple credit exceptions. The
due diligence firm noted that these exceptions are minor and/or provided
an explanation of compensating factors. Several of the compensating
factors listed were sufficient to explain the underwriting exception.
As a result, we did not make any adjustment to our losses for this.
Representation & Warranties (R&W)
Wells Fargo Bank, as the originator, makes the loan-level
representation and warranties (R&Ws) for the mortgage loans.
The loan-level R&Ws are strong and, in general,
either meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws
we have identified for US RMBS. Further, R&W breaches
are evaluated by an independent third party using a set of objective criteria.
Similar to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT) transactions,
the transaction contains a "prescriptive" R&W framework. The
originator makes comprehensive loan-level R&Ws and an independent
reviewer will perform detailed reviews to determine whether any R&Ws
were breached when loans become 120 days delinquent, the property
is liquidated at a loss above a certain threshold, or the loan is
modified by the servicer. These reviews are prescriptive in that
the transaction documents set forth detailed tests for each R&W that
the independent reviewer will perform. We believe that Wells Fargo
Bank's robust processes for verifying and reviewing the reasonableness
of the information used in loan origination along with effectively no
knowledge qualifiers mitigates any risks involved. Wells Fargo
Bank has an anti-fraud software tools that are integrated with
the loan origination system (LOS) and utilized pre-closing for
each loan. In addition, Wells Fargo Bank has a dedicated
credit risk, compliance and legal teams oversee fraud risk in addition
to compliance and operational risks. We did not make any adjustment
to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for R&Ws.
Tail Risk and Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds
are exposed to increased performance volatility, known as tail risk.
The transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.75%
of the closing pool balance, which mitigates tail risk by protecting
the senior bonds from eroding credit enhancement over time. Additionally,
there is a subordination lock-out amount which is 0.75%
of the closing pool balance.
We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown
in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor is
equal to an amount which is the sum of the balance of the six largest
loans at closing multiplied by the higher of their corresponding MILAN
Aaa severity or a 35% severity. The senior subordination
floor of 0.75% and subordinate floor of 0.75%
are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings.
Transaction structure
The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from
a senior floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments and
then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and
principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions
with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from
a cash flow waterfall that allocates all unscheduled principal collections
to the senior bond for a specified period of time, and increasing
amounts of unscheduled principal collections to the subordinate bonds
thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and
loss tests.
All certificates in this transaction are subject to a net WAC cap.
Realized losses are allocated reverse sequentially among the subordinate
and senior support certificates and on a pro-rata basis among the
super senior certificates.
Other Considerations
In WFMBS 2020-1, unlike other prime jumbo transactions,
Wells Fargo Bank is both the servicer and master servicer for the deal.
However, in the case of the termination of the servicer, the
master servicer must consent to the trustee's selection of a successor
servicer, and the successor servicer must have a net worth of at
least $15 million and be Fannie or Freddie approved. The
master servicer shall fund any advances that would otherwise be required
to be made by the terminated servicer (to the extent the terminated servicer
has failed to fund such advances) until such time as a successor servicer
is appointed. Additionally, in the case of the termination
of the master servicer, the trustee will be required to select a
successor master servicer in consultation with the depositor. The
termination of the master servicer will not become effective until either
the trustee or successor master servicer has assumed the responsibilities
and obligations of the master servicer which also includes the advancing
obligation.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The credit rating for WFMBS 2020-1 was assigned in accordance with
Moody's existing Methodology entitled "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS
Using the MILAN Framework," dated October 2019. Please note
that on 12/9/2019, Moody's released a Request for Comment,
in which it has requested market feedback on potential revisions to its
Methodology to expand the scope to include private label non-prime
first-lien mortgage loans originated during or after 2009.
If the revised Methodology is implemented as proposed, the Credit
Rating on WFMBS 2020-1 will not be affected. Please refer
to Moody's Request for Comment, titled "Moody's Approach to Rating
US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework: Proposed Methodology Update"
for further details regarding the implications of the proposed Methodology
revisions on certain Credit Ratings.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1215135
.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Philip Rukosuev
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sang Shin
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653