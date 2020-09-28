Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-RR1 Trust

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to 25 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-RR1 Trust (WFMBS 2020-RR1). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B1 (sf). The transaction represents the tenth RMBS issuance sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Wells Fargo Bank, the sponsor and mortgage loan seller) since 2018 and features mortgage loans with strong collateral characteristics.

WFMBS 2020-RR1 is the fifth prime issuance by Wells Fargo Bank in 2020, but is the first transaction from the sponsor primarily backed by non-Qualified Mortgage (QM) loans (99.2% by balance), consisting of 350 primarily 30-year, fixed rate, prime residential mortgage loans with an unpaid principal balance of $273,089,920. The mortgage loans for this transaction were originated by Wells Fargo Bank, through its retail and correspondent channels, in accordance with its underwriting guidelines. Unlike typical Wells Fargo Bank sponsored transactions, this transaction does not include representations from the sponsor that the mortgage loans in the portfolio are QM loans under the Ability to Repay (ATR) rules in the Truth-in-Lending Act (TILA). However, the sponsor will make certain representations that the mortgage loans will comply with the ATR rules. As a result, the transaction is subject to the Dodd-Frank Act's risk retention rules and the sponsor will retain 5% of the securitized exposure in the transaction.

The pool has strong credit quality and consists of borrowers with high FICO scores, significant equity in their properties and liquid cash reserves. The pool has clean pay history and weighted average (WA) seasoning of approximately 14.2 months. Of note, any loan that has entered into a coronavirus (COVID-19) related forbearance plan as of the cut-off date has been removed from the mortgage pool. Additionally, any borrowers that request forbearance between the cut-off date and closing will be repurchased within 30 days of closing.

Wells Fargo Bank will service all the mortgage loans and will also be the master servicer for this transaction. The aggregate servicing fee rate is 25 basis points (bps) and the servicer will advance delinquent principal and interest (P&I), unless deemed nonrecoverable.

The credit quality of the transaction is further supported by an unambiguous representation and warranty (R&W) framework and a shifting interest structure that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-RR1 Trust

Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-9, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-10, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-13, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-14, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-15, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-16, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-17, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-18, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-19, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-20, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Our expected losses in a base case scenario are 0.26% at the mean and 0.12% at the median. Our losses reach 3.21% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of residential mortgage loans from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter was severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We increased our model-derived median expected losses by 15% (9.41% for the mean) and our Aaa losses by 5% to reflect the likely performance deterioration resulting from a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the third-party due diligence and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

The WFMBS 2020-RR1 transaction is a securitization of 350 first lien residential mortgage loans with an unpaid principal balance of $273,089,920. The mortgage loans in this transaction have strong borrower characteristics with a WA original FICO score of 783 and a weighted-average original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 69.8%. In addition, by stated principal balance, 34.3% of the borrowers are self-employed, refinance loans account for approximately 46.1% (inclusive of construction to permanent loans), of which 7.6% are cash-out loans. Construction to permanent loans account for 9.50% (by stated principal balance) of the pool. The construction to permanent is a two-part loan where the first part is for the construction and then it becomes a permanent mortgage once the property is complete. For such mortgage loans in the pool, the construction was complete and because the borrower cannot receive cash from the permanent loan proceeds or anything above the construction cost, we treated these mortgage loans as a rate-and-term refinance rather than a cash-out.

Approximately 59.1% (by stated principal balance) of the properties backing the mortgage loans are located in five states: California, Illinois, Texas, Florida and Maryland with 37.9% (by stated principal balance) of the properties located in California. Properties located in the states of Virginia, Washington, New York, Colorado and Massachusetts round out the top ten states by loan stated principal balance. Approximately 75.2% (by stated principal balance) of the properties backing the mortgage loans included in WFMBS 2020-RR1 are located in these ten states.

Origination Quality

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Aa1 long term deposit; Aa2 long term debt) is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company (long term debt A2). Wells Fargo & Company is a U.S. bank holding company with approximately $1.97 trillion in assets and approximately 266,000 employees as of June 30, 2020, which provides banking, insurance, trust, mortgage and consumer finance services throughout the United States and internationally. Wells Fargo Bank has sponsored or has been engaged in the securitization of residential mortgage loans since 1988. Wells Fargo Home Lending (WFHL) is a key part of Wells Fargo & Company's diversified business model. The mortgage loans for this transaction are originated by WFHL, through its retail and correspondent channels, in accordance with its underwriting guidelines. The company uses a solid loan origination system which include embedded features such as a proprietary risk scoring model, role based business rules and data edits that ensure the quality of loan production.

In this transaction, no mortgage loans were underwritten specifically to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, i.e. government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) guidelines. All mortgage loans were underwritten and priced to WFHL portfolio requirements. In other words, while 100% of all non-conforming mortgage loans receive some level of support from an automated underwriting system (AUS), the evaluation is not intended to replace or supersede the underwriter as many factors used in the underwriting process may not be embedded in the AUS.

WFHL does not have underwriting guidelines that relate solely to mortgage loans that are intended to be non-QM or QM and therefore, the underwriting guidelines are applicable to both. The term "non-QM" generally applies to types of loans or mortgage products with certain characteristics, such as interest-only loans, negative amortization loans and most balloon loans, loans not underwritten in compliance with Appendix Q, among others. However, the identification of a mortgage loans as a non-QM is based upon WFHL's categorization of such mortgage loans under its underwriting policies and procedures in place at the time of origination of such mortgage loans (including WFHL's interpretation of Appendix Q). Other lenders or market participants may interpret and apply the ATR rules differently than WFHL and therefore may arrive at different conclusions regarding whether any such mortgage loans would meet the definition of a QM or is otherwise a non-QM mortgage loan. Therefore, WFHL may classify a mortgage loan at the time it was originated under its guidelines as a QM that it would have previously classified (or would in the future classify) as a non-QM loan or vice versa. In fact, the third-party review (TPR) firm reviewed the mortgage loans in this transaction for compliance with the QM criteria. With respect to 261 mortgage loans (out of 376 reviewed) (approximately 69.5% by stated principal balance), the TPR firm concluded that such mortgage loans are QMs (notwithstanding WFHL's categorization of such mortgage loans). The two main underwriting factors which WFHL deems as non-QM that the TPR firm does not are (1) self-prepared year-to-date profit and loss (P&L) statement and balance sheet (while not specified in QM/Appendix Q, WFHL still requires two years of personal and business tax returns) and (2) for self-employed borrowers, documentation which has been waived, self-prepared or does not exist such as the P&L and/or balance sheet and was deemed non-material or not used in the credit decision process.

It should be noted that while WFHL implemented a number of policy changes to address the Covid-19 environment, all of the mortgage loans in this transaction have been originated prior to such policy changes. Additionally, WFHL has temporarily stopped originating non-conforming correspondent mortgage loans, until further notice.

After considering the company's origination practices, we made no additional adjustments to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for origination.

Third Party Review

One independent TPR firm, Clayton Services LLC, was engaged to conduct due diligence for the credit, regulatory compliance, property valuation and data accuracy for all of the 376 mortgage loans in the initial population of this transaction. The TPR results indicate that the majority of reviewed mortgage loans were in compliance with the underwriting guidelines, no material compliance or data issues, and no appraisal defects. There was one mortgage loan with a level "C" grade which was due to missing income documentation on a particular bonus the borrower received, which was subsequently excluded from the income calculation. While this increased DTI to approximately 46%, this exception was addressed adequately owing to general adherence to Wells Fargo Bank's underwriting guidelines, compliance with applicable law, in addition to the presence of strong compensating factors. We did not make any additional adjustments in our model analysis to account for this exception.

The TPR firm's property valuation review consisted of reviewing the valuation materials utilized at origination to ensure the appraisal report was complete and in conformity with the underwriting guidelines. The TPR firm also compared third-party valuation products to the original appraisals. The TPR firm generally obtained a collateral desktop analysis (CDA) through an independent third-party valuation company to determine whether such CDA supported the appraisal value used in connection with the origination of the mortgage loan within a negative 10% variance. Instances where 10% negative variances (between the CDA and the appraised value) were reported, a field review was ordered to reconcile value per the original appraisal. Additionally, any loan more than 12 months old received new Broker Price Opinion (BPO) value. Out of 219 BPOs ordered, 36 BPOs produced negative variances above -10%. We have reviewed all such variances in detail (available BPO reports and Wells Fargo Bank's detailed notes and summaries) and concluded that in most instances some BPOs produced negative variances because such BPOs relied on different/unsuitable/conflicting comparable and/or such BPOs excluded key property features from its analysis. In some instances, a field review actually supported the original appraisal despite the variance in the BPO results. In this transaction, the valuation cascade waterfall is very strong compared to many prime originators, which includes original appraisals on all mortgage loans, 100% CDAs, field-reviews to test negative CDA variances above a certain threshold and finally BPOs on all seasoned mortgage loans (more than 12 months old). As a result, we did not make an additional adjustments in our model analysis associated with some of the observed negative BPO variances because we consider the accuracy of the data provided, scope and depth of the property valuation procedures, quality control and overall valuation results to be strong.

Finally, the majority of the data integrity errors in the initial population of the pool were due to observed differences in cash reserves (32 mortgage loans), CLTV (9 mortgage loans), DTI (36 mortgage loans), original appraised value (23 mortgage loans), and self-employment flag (11 mortgage loans). We did not make any adjustments to our credit enhancement for data integrity since data discrepancies were addressed appropriately.

Representation & Warranties

We assessed the R&W framework for this transaction as adequate. We analyzed the strength of the R&W provider, the R&Ws themselves and the enforcement mechanisms. The R&W provider is highly rated, the breach reviewer is independent and the breach review process is thorough, transparent and objective. As a result, we did not make any additional adjustment to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for R&Ws.

Wells Fargo Bank, as the originator, makes the loan-level R&Ws for the mortgage loans. The loan-level R&Ws are strong and, in general, either meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. Further, R&W breaches are evaluated by an independent third party using a set of objective criteria to determine whether any R&Ws were breached when mortgage loans become 120 days delinquent, the property is liquidated at a loss above a certain threshold, or the loan is modified by the servicer. Similar to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust transactions, this transaction contains a "prescriptive" R&W framework. These reviews are prescriptive in that the transaction documents set forth detailed tests for each R&W that the independent reviewer will perform.

It should be noted that exceptions exist for certain excluded disaster mortgage loans that trip the delinquency trigger. These excluded disaster mortgage loans include COVID-19 forbearance mortgage loans or any other loan with respect to which (a) the related mortgaged property is located in an area that is subject to a major disaster declaration by either the federal or state government and (b) has either been modified or is being reported delinquent by the servicer as a result of a forbearance, deferral or other loss mitigation activity relating to the subject disaster. Such excluded disaster mortgage loans may be subject to a review in future periods if certain conditions are satisfied.

Tail Risk and Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds are exposed to increased performance volatility, known as tail risk. The transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.60% of the closing pool balance, which mitigates tail risk by protecting the senior bonds from eroding credit enhancement over time. Additionally, there is a subordination lock-out amount which is 1.60% of the closing pool balance.

We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor of 1.60% and subordinate floor of 1.60% are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings.

Transaction Structure

The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all unscheduled principal collections to the senior bond for a specified period of time and increasing amounts of unscheduled principal collections to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

All certificates in this transaction are subject to a net WAC cap. Realized losses are allocated reverse sequentially among the subordinate and senior support certificates and on a pro-rata basis among the super senior certificates.

Because it includes non-QM loans, the transaction is subject to the Dodd-Frank Act's risk retention rules. In this transaction, the sponsor or one or more majority owned affiliates of the sponsor will retain a 5% vertical residual interest in all the offered certificates. The sponsor or one or more majority owned affiliates of the sponsor will also be the holder of the residual certificate.

Servicing Arrangement

In WFMBS 2020-RR1, unlike other prime jumbo transactions, Wells Fargo Bank acts as servicer, master servicer, securities administrator and custodian of all of the mortgage loans for the deal. The servicer will be primarily responsible for funding certain servicing advances and delinquent scheduled interest and principal payments for the mortgage loans, unless the servicer determines that such amounts would not be recoverable. The master servicer and servicer will be entitled to be reimbursed for any such monthly advances from future payments and collections (including insurance and liquidation proceeds) with respect to those mortgage loans (see also COVID-19 impacted borrowers section for additional information).

In the case of the termination of the servicer, the master servicer must consent to the trustee's selection of a successor servicer, and the successor servicer must have a net worth of at least $15 million and be Fannie or Freddie approved. The master servicer shall fund any advances that would otherwise be required to be made by the terminated servicer (to the extent the terminated servicer has failed to fund such advances) until such time as a successor servicer is appointed. Additionally, in the case of the termination of the master servicer, the trustee will be required to select a successor master servicer in consultation with the depositor. The termination of the master servicer will not become effective until either the trustee or successor master servicer has assumed the responsibilities and obligations of the master servicer which also includes the advancing obligation.

After considering Wells Fargo Bank's servicing practices, we did not make any additional adjustment to our losses.

COVID-19 Impacted Borrowers

As of the cut-off date, no borrower under any mortgage loan has entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan with the servicer. The mortgage loan seller will covenant in the mortgage loan purchase agreement to repurchase at the repurchase price within 30 days of the closing date any mortgage loan with respect to which the related borrower requests or enters into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan after the cut-off date but on or prior to the closing date. In the event that after the closing date a borrower enters into or requests a COVID-19 related forbearance plan, such mortgage loan (and the risks associated with it) will remain in the mortgage pool.

In the event the servicer enters into a forbearance plan with a COVID-19 impacted borrower of a mortgage loan, the servicer will report such mortgage loan as delinquent (to the extent payments are not actually received from the borrower) and the servicer will be required to make advances in respect of delinquent interest and principal (as well as servicing advances) on such loan during the forbearance period (unless the servicer determines any such advances would be a nonrecoverable advance). At the end of the forbearance period, if the borrower is able to make the current payment on such mortgage loan but is unable to make the previously forborne payments as a lump sum payment or as part of a repayment plan, the servicer anticipates it will modify such mortgage loan and any forborne amounts will be deferred as a non-interest bearing balloon payment that is due upon the maturity of such mortgage loan.

At the end of the forbearance period, if the borrower repays the forborne payments via a lump sum or repayment plan, advances will be recovered via the borrower payment(s). In an event of modification, Wells Fargo Bank will recover advances made during the period of COVID-19 related forbearance from pool level collections.

Any principal forbearance amount created in connection with any modification (whether as a result of a COVID-19 forbearance or otherwise) will result in the allocation of a realized loss and to the extent any such amount is later recovered, will result in the allocation of a subsequent recovery.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1246519.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Philip Rukosuev

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Sonny Weng

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

