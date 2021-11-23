Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2021-INV2 Trust

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to 25 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2021-INV2 Trust (WFMBS 2021-INV2). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B3 (sf). Since issuing provisional ratings, the issuer has dropped seven loans from the pool, bringing the aggregate unpaid principal balance from $362,368,153 to $359,751,376, which in-turn had no impact on our ratings.

WFMBS 2021-INV2 is the second ever 100% agency-eligible "investor-only" RMBS issuance sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Wells Fargo Bank, the sponsor and mortgage loan seller) consisting of 1,270 primarily 30-year, fixed rate, prime residential mortgage loans with an unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $359,751,376. The mortgage loans for this transaction were originated by Wells Fargo Bank, through its retail and correspondent channels, in accordance with its agency underwriting that generally conform to either or both of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (collectively, GSEs) guidelines.

Wells Fargo Bank (Aa1 long term deposit; Aa2 long term debt) will service all the mortgage loans and Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (Computershare) will act as master servicer.

The transaction is subject to the Dodd-Frank Act's risk retention rules. The sponsor or one or more majority owned affiliates of the sponsor will retain a 5% vertical residual interest in all the offered certificates. The sponsor or one or more majority owned affiliates of the sponsor will also be the holder of the residual certificate.

WFMBS 2021-INV2 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the third-party review (TPR) and the representations and warranties (R&W) framework.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2021-INV2 Trust

Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-9, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-10, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-13, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-14, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-15, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-16, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-17, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-18, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-19, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-20, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 1.37%, in a baseline scenario-median is 1.08%, and reaches 7.00% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

Collateral Description

We have assessed the collateral pool based on UPB of the mortgage loans rolled forward to November 1, 2021 to take into account the scheduled amortization of the mortgage loans and curtailments received and applied through October 21, 2021. The statistical characteristics as of the actual cut-off date for the final pool of mortgage loans may thus vary.

The deal will be backed by approximately 1,270 fully amortizing, fixed-rate mortgage loans with a UPB of approximately $359,751,376 and an original term to maturity of up to 30 years. All of the mortgage loans are secured by first liens on single family residential properties, two-to-four family residential properties, planned unit developments, townhouses and condominiums, underwritten through Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter Program or Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor. Overall, the pool is of strong credit quality and includes borrowers with high FICO scores (weighted average (WA) primary borrower FICO of 764), low loan-to-value ratios (WA CLTV 66.9%), WA borrower total monthly income of approximately $18,723, and clean pay histories. Approximately 24.1% (by UPB) of the borrowers are self-employed. The WA seasoning of the pool is approximately 4.4 months.

Approximately 47.6% (by UPB) of the properties backing the mortgage loans are located in five states: California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Washington with 25.6% (by stated principle balance) of the properties located in California. Properties located in the states of North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and New Jersey round out the top ten states by UPB. Approximately 57.1% (by UPB) of the properties backing the mortgage loans included in WFMBS 2021-INV2 are located in these ten states.

Origination Quality

Wells Fargo Bank is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company (long term debt A1). Wells Fargo & Company is a U.S. bank holding company with approximately $1.97 trillion in assets and approximately 266,000 employees as of June 30, 2020, which provides banking, insurance, trust, mortgage and consumer finance services throughout the United States and internationally. Wells Fargo Bank has sponsored or has been engaged in the securitization of residential mortgage loans since 1988. The company uses a solid loan origination system which include embedded features such as a proprietary risk scoring model, role based business rules and data edits that ensure the quality of loan production.

After considering Wells Fargo Bank 's agency underwriting guidelines, staff and processes, quality control procedures, risk management practices and performance history, we made no additional adjustments to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for origination.

Third Party Review

The credit, compliance, property valuation, and data integrity portion of the TPR was conducted on a random sample of 340 (approximately 26.7%, by final loan count) out of a prospective securitization population of 1,270 mortgage loans. The due diligence results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance issues, and no material property valuation issues. The loans that had exceptions to the originator's underwriting guidelines had sufficient compensating factors that were documented. Overall, we did not make adjustments to our losses as (i) the sample size that went through full due-diligence either met or exceeded our credit-neutral criteria and (ii) after reviewing the 4 loans which received a final grade of "D" (2 of which remain in the pool), we did not deem these exceptions to be material and therefore did not extrapolate these TPR results on the unsampled portion of the pool.

Representation & Warranties

We assessed the R&W framework for this transaction as adequate. We analyzed the strength of the R&W provider, the loan-level R&Ws for the mortgage loans and the enforcement mechanism. The R&W provider is highly rated, the loan-level R&Ws are strong and, in general, either meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS, an independent breach reviewer is named at closing, and the breach review process is thorough, transparent and objective. As a result, we did not make any additional adjustment to our losses for the R&Ws framework.

Transaction Structure

The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all unscheduled principal collections to the senior bond for a specified period of time and increasing amounts of unscheduled principal collections to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

All certificates in this transaction are subject to a net WAC cap. Realized losses are allocated reverse sequentially among the subordinate and senior support certificates and on a pro-rata basis among the super senior certificates.

Tail Risk and Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds are exposed to increased performance volatility, known as tail risk. The transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.80% of the closing pool balance, which mitigates tail risk by protecting the senior bonds from eroding credit enhancement over time. Additionally, there is a subordination lock-out amount which is 0.80% of the closing pool balance.

We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor of 0.80% and subordinate floor of 0.80% are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the overall servicing framework for this pool to be adequate given the servicing arrangement of the servicer, as well as the presence of an experienced master servicer. As a result, we did not make any additional adjustment to our losses.

Unlike prior transactions, in which Wells Fargo Bank fulfilled the roles of both the servicer and master servicer, in this transaction, Wells Fargo Bank will service all of the mortgage loans while Computershare will act as master servicer. The transaction documents contain a clause whereby the master servicer will maintain a long-term senior unsecured credit rating of "Baa3" or higher from Moody's.

Computershare is a national banking association and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Computershare Ltd. (Baa2, long term rating), an Australian financial services company with over $5 billion (USD) in assets as of June 30, 2021. Computershare Ltd. and its affiliates have been engaging in financial service activities, including stock transfer related services since 1997, and corporate trust related services since 2000.

The servicer is required to advance interest and principal payments on the mortgage loans. To the extent that the servicer is unable to do so, the master servicer will be obligated to make such advances. The aggregate servicing fee rate is 25 basis points (bps) and the servicer will advance delinquent principal and interest (P&I), unless deemed nonrecoverable.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1311231.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

