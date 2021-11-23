Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2021-INV2 Trust

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to 25 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2021-INV2 Trust
(WFMBS 2021-INV2). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B3
(sf). Since issuing provisional ratings, the issuer has dropped
seven loans from the pool, bringing the aggregate unpaid principal
balance from $362,368,153 to $359,751,376,
which in-turn had no impact on our ratings.
WFMBS 2021-INV2 is the second ever 100% agency-eligible
"investor-only" RMBS issuance sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A. (Wells Fargo Bank, the sponsor and mortgage loan
seller) consisting of 1,270 primarily 30-year, fixed
rate, prime residential mortgage loans with an unpaid principal
balance (UPB) of $359,751,376. The mortgage
loans for this transaction were originated by Wells Fargo Bank,
through its retail and correspondent channels, in accordance with
its agency underwriting that generally conform to either or both of the
Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home
Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (collectively, GSEs) guidelines.
Wells Fargo Bank (Aa1 long term deposit; Aa2 long term debt) will
service all the mortgage loans and Computershare Trust Company,
N.A. (Computershare) will act as master servicer.
The transaction is subject to the Dodd-Frank Act's risk retention
rules. The sponsor or one or more majority owned affiliates of
the sponsor will retain a 5% vertical residual interest in all
the offered certificates. The sponsor or one or more majority owned
affiliates of the sponsor will also be the holder of the residual certificate.
WFMBS 2021-INV2 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year
lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate
floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes
using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the third-party review (TPR) and the representations and warranties
(R&W) framework.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2021-INV2
Trust
Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-15, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-16, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-18, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-19, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-20, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 1.37%, in a baseline scenario-median is
1.08%, and reaches 7.00% at a stress
level consistent with our Aaa ratings.
Collateral Description
We have assessed the collateral pool based on UPB of the mortgage loans
rolled forward to November 1, 2021 to take into account the scheduled
amortization of the mortgage loans and curtailments received and applied
through October 21, 2021. The statistical characteristics
as of the actual cut-off date for the final pool of mortgage loans
may thus vary.
The deal will be backed by approximately 1,270 fully amortizing,
fixed-rate mortgage loans with a UPB of approximately $359,751,376
and an original term to maturity of up to 30 years. All of the
mortgage loans are secured by first liens on single family residential
properties, two-to-four family residential properties,
planned unit developments, townhouses and condominiums, underwritten
through Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter Program or Freddie Mac's Loan
Product Advisor. Overall, the pool is of strong credit quality
and includes borrowers with high FICO scores (weighted average (WA) primary
borrower FICO of 764), low loan-to-value ratios (WA
CLTV 66.9%), WA borrower total monthly income of approximately
$18,723, and clean pay histories. Approximately
24.1% (by UPB) of the borrowers are self-employed.
The WA seasoning of the pool is approximately 4.4 months.
Approximately 47.6% (by UPB) of the properties backing the
mortgage loans are located in five states: California, Texas,
Florida, New York, and Washington with 25.6%
(by stated principle balance) of the properties located in California.
Properties located in the states of North Carolina, Virginia,
Tennessee, Pennsylvania and New Jersey round out the top ten states
by UPB. Approximately 57.1% (by UPB) of the properties
backing the mortgage loans included in WFMBS 2021-INV2 are located
in these ten states.
Origination Quality
Wells Fargo Bank is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary
of Wells Fargo & Company (long term debt A1). Wells Fargo &
Company is a U.S. bank holding company with approximately
$1.97 trillion in assets and approximately 266,000
employees as of June 30, 2020, which provides banking,
insurance, trust, mortgage and consumer finance services throughout
the United States and internationally. Wells Fargo Bank has sponsored
or has been engaged in the securitization of residential mortgage loans
since 1988. The company uses a solid loan origination system which
include embedded features such as a proprietary risk scoring model,
role based business rules and data edits that ensure the quality of loan
production.
After considering Wells Fargo Bank 's agency underwriting guidelines,
staff and processes, quality control procedures, risk management
practices and performance history, we made no additional adjustments
to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for origination.
Third Party Review
The credit, compliance, property valuation, and data
integrity portion of the TPR was conducted on a random sample of 340 (approximately
26.7%, by final loan count) out of a prospective securitization
population of 1,270 mortgage loans. The due diligence results
confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting guidelines for the
vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance issues,
and no material property valuation issues. The loans that had exceptions
to the originator's underwriting guidelines had sufficient compensating
factors that were documented. Overall, we did not make adjustments
to our losses as (i) the sample size that went through full due-diligence
either met or exceeded our credit-neutral criteria and (ii) after
reviewing the 4 loans which received a final grade of "D" (2 of which
remain in the pool), we did not deem these exceptions to be material
and therefore did not extrapolate these TPR results on the unsampled portion
of the pool.
Representation & Warranties
We assessed the R&W framework for this transaction as adequate.
We analyzed the strength of the R&W provider, the loan-level
R&Ws for the mortgage loans and the enforcement mechanism.
The R&W provider is highly rated, the loan-level R&Ws
are strong and, in general, either meet or exceed the baseline
set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS,
an independent breach reviewer is named at closing, and the breach
review process is thorough, transparent and objective. As
a result, we did not make any additional adjustment to our losses
for the R&Ws framework.
Transaction Structure
The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from
a senior floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments and
then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and
principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions
with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from
a cash flow waterfall that allocates all unscheduled principal collections
to the senior bond for a specified period of time and increasing amounts
of unscheduled principal collections to the subordinate bonds thereafter,
but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.
All certificates in this transaction are subject to a net WAC cap.
Realized losses are allocated reverse sequentially among the subordinate
and senior support certificates and on a pro-rata basis among the
super senior certificates.
Tail Risk and Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds
are exposed to increased performance volatility, known as tail risk.
The transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.80%
of the closing pool balance, which mitigates tail risk by protecting
the senior bonds from eroding credit enhancement over time. Additionally,
there is a subordination lock-out amount which is 0.80%
of the closing pool balance.
We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown
in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor of
0.80% and subordinate floor of 0.80% are consistent
with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing framework for this pool to be adequate
given the servicing arrangement of the servicer, as well as the
presence of an experienced master servicer. As a result,
we did not make any additional adjustment to our losses.
Unlike prior transactions, in which Wells Fargo Bank fulfilled the
roles of both the servicer and master servicer, in this transaction,
Wells Fargo Bank will service all of the mortgage loans while Computershare
will act as master servicer. The transaction documents contain
a clause whereby the master servicer will maintain a long-term
senior unsecured credit rating of "Baa3" or higher from Moody's.
Computershare is a national banking association and a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Computershare Ltd. (Baa2, long term rating),
an Australian financial services company with over $5 billion (USD)
in assets as of June 30, 2021. Computershare Ltd.
and its affiliates have been engaging in financial service activities,
including stock transfer related services since 1997, and corporate
trust related services since 2000.
The servicer is required to advance interest and principal payments on
the mortgage loans. To the extent that the servicer is unable to
do so, the master servicer will be obligated to make such advances.
The aggregate servicing fee rate is 25 basis points (bps) and the servicer
will advance delinquent principal and interest (P&I), unless
deemed nonrecoverable.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1311231.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Philip Rukosuev
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Sonny Weng
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
