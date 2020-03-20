Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Progress Residential 2020-SFR1 Trust Related Research SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: Progress Residential 2020‑SFR1 Trust Deal v1.1 Compared To Single Family Rental v2.0 New Issue Report: Progress Residential 2020-SFR1: First Issue from Progress Residential in 2020 Rating Action: Moody's assigns provisional ratings Progress Residential 2020-SFR1 Trust Pre-Sale Report: Progress Residential 2020-SFR1: First Issue from Progress Residential in 2020 SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: Progress Residential 2020‑SFR1 Trust Deal v1.0 Compared To Single Family Rental v2.0 Rating Action: Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Progress Residential 2020-SFR1 Trust 20 Mar 2020 New York, March 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to four classes of certificates backed by one fixed-rate loan secured by mortgages on 2,317 single-family properties owned by Progress Residential (Progress) 2020-SFR1 Trust securitization. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to Baa2 (sf). The definitive rating on Class C and Class D is higher than the provisional rating assigned because the actual coupon is lower than the coupon used for assigning the provisional ratings. The complete rating actions are as follows: Issuer: Progress Residential 2020-SFR1 Trust Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf) Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf) Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE Overview The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to the Moody's Value) is 43.08%. Moody's uses the advance rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to Baa2 (sf). The definitive rating on Class C and Class D is higher than the provisional rating assigned because the actual coupon is lower than the coupon used for assigning the provisional ratings. The complete rating actions are as follows: Issuer: Progress Residential 2020-SFR1 Trust Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf) Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf) Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE Overview The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to the Moody's Value) is 43.08%. Moody's uses the advance rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities. Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus will have on the performance of the Single Family Rental (SFR) sector. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Specifically, for SFR transactions, in the coming weeks and months, government and private organizations will enact policies to try and curb the negative effects of the virus' spread, which may include temporary suspension of tenant evictions, rent relief, rental assistance, or other relief programs for tenants. Key Transaction Features Enhanced structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class F to H. However, unlike prior Progress transactions, where the PIKable certificates were completely locked out from receiving interest payment if the multi-tier DSCR test failed, in this transaction, the PIKable certificates can receive partial interest payment even before the multi-tier DSCR test kicks in. In our opinion, this structure is slightly credit negative because in several scenarios, available funds in the cash collateral can be lower than prior transactions. In an event of default, funds in this account can act as additional credit enhancement to the certificates. Our advance rates reflect a small adjustment for this feature. Increased leverage: The total leverage of 95.00% in Progress 2020-SFR1 is the highest when compared to prior Progress transactions. As a result of the higher total leverage, the borrower has less equity in the properties and less incentive to maintain or create value, and in stress scenarios may choose to divert resources to other properties with lower leverage. We made a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for this increased risk. Of note, Progress will retain Class I for the life of the deal, which is about 7.5% of total BPO value. Payment Priority: On each monthly payment date, except during a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, tax account, and insurance account as necessary in order to make required payments, then to the lender, funds sufficient to pay the monthly debt service coverage which will be used to pay interest due on class A through class E sequentially, and, if funds are available, to pay the class F up to the lesser of its coupon and 4.5%, to pay the class G up to the lesser of its coupon and 4.5%, to pay the class H up to the lesser of its coupon and 4.5%, and then if the DSCR for the non-PIK bonds is at least 1.20x, to pay remaining interest due on class F (if any), and if the DSCR for classes A through F is at least 1.20x, to pay remaining interest due on class G, and if the DSCR for classes A through G is at least 1.20x, to pay remaining interest due on class H. The interest otherwise due on the PIK bonds will be subordinated to mandatory principal repayment of the loan, property management fees, and the capital expenditure reserve account. Any remaining cash will be trapped in the cash collateral account. Failure to pay current interest to the class F, G and H will not result in an event of default, but the interest due will accrue to the balance of these bonds. Once the DSCR ratio for class A through class E is above 1.20x for two consecutive quarters, the funds in the cash collateral account will first be used to reduce the balance of the PIK bonds by the amount of their respective deferred interest amounts in sequential order. Voluntary prepayments from unrestricted cash not associated with a release of collateral would be distributed in reverse sequential order. This benefits the trust not only because the securitized loan balance would decrease while the collateral balance would remain unchanged, but the reverse sequential payment would also improve the transaction debt service coverage ratio as weighted average spread on the loan decreases. Overall, we are credit neutral on this particular feature as the cash flow is from the sponsor and not from the trust, and is an option that the sponsor can exercise. Of note, voluntary prepayments to cure debt yield trigger still remain sequential. This deal has a three-year yield maintenance premium that requires the borrower to pay a yield maintenance amount following the voluntary release of the property. With respect to 7.5% of optional release properties, the sponsor may release these properties at any time and will not be subjected to the payment of yield maintenance premium. We are credit neutral on this feature since the yield maintenance premium amount is not used to pay down the notes and we do not rate to this amount. In addition, this deal is a non-amortizing deal. The cash from the property release payments will benefit the trust since proceeds from the sale up to the allocated loan amount plus the premium release amount would be available to repay the notes. Since the optional release properties are not subject to yield maintenance premium, the borrower may be more inclined to release the property since it is cost effective for the borrower. The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is calculated through the following steps. 1. For the 44 newly acquired properties, we determined Moody's Value by considering both (a) the Sponsor's acquisition cost (the price it paid to acquire the properties) adjusted for improvements that the Sponsor has made and any home price appreciation since acquisition and (b) the most recent BPO, to which we applied a 15% haircut because the value was not based on full appraisal by a licensed appraiser, a process we consider to be most reliable. To adjust the acquisition cost for improvements and home price appreciation for the properties, we added 40% of the cost of any renovations that the sponsor completed, plus 50% of our estimate of the increase in the property's value from home price appreciation, based on the change in the MSA-specific National Association of Realtors' median home value since acquisition. We did not give a home price appreciation benefit to lower-value properties because they tend not to appreciate as much as higher value ones and are less liquid. For the remaining 2,273 properties (including properties from Progress Residential 2015-SFR3), we estimated Moody's Value by applying an additional haircut to the recent BPO values instead of using the lower of haircutted BPOs and cost basis to estimate a new Moody's value. We applied this approach because as properties age, original purchase price and renovation costs become less relevant whereas current property values become more important. We estimate the Moody's value to be $432.4 million. 2. We assumed that a lower percentage of these properties will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus a pre-determined premium on those properties. 3. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties remaining in the pool after a default, we applied a home price depreciation factor to the properties' values ranging from 30% to 50% of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by, among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs. 4. Under its Aaa stress scenario, we assumed that the total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool after default, including real estate taxes, property management fees, vacancy, home owners association fees, insurance, repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 41 months while a portion of the properties would generate income for 31 months. Our stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity. 5. We also estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75% of the property value; and transfer taxes. 6. Finally, we assumed that the master servicer will continue to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on the certificates until the properties are liquidated, and estimated the interest accrued on the servicer advances. In addition, the loan agreement specifies minimum tenant eligibility criteria and lease requirements. We view the tenant eligibility criteria in the loan agreement as weak because there is no income-to-rent coverage criteria. We took this into consideration in our analysis and applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries. Our assessment of Progress Residential PM Holdings, LLC, the property manager, is that the company has proven its ability to effectively handle the day-to-day business of managing a national single-family rental platform. A seasoned senior management team and effective use of technology are strengths of the property manager. The master servicer and special servicer is Midland Loan Services, a division of PNC Bank, N.A. Master and special servicer A highly rated master servicer, Midland Loan Services, a division of PNC Bank, N.A. (long-term senior unsecured A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa2 stable, bca a2) is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction. Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower default is credit positive. Of note, the master servicer will only be advancing interest payments only to the non-PIKable certificates (i.e. Class A through class E). In addition, servicing fees will be calculated based on outstanding principal balance minus any deferred interest. Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional investors. Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations. Cash flow analysis Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash flow was --24.2%. Based on Moody's assumed starting interest rate, the Moody's debt service coverage ratio is 1.77x for class A through class E. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: UP Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain well maintained. DOWN Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction were to breach its DSCR trigger. Additionally, breaches of certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction and, if unremedied, a downgrade. Moody's will also monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected changes. Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual patterns in the properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated by the transaction documents. Also, where available, changes in rent renewal and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent could indicate performance issues. The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Single-Family Rental Securitizations" published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1218559. The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. 