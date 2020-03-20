Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Progress Residential 2020-SFR1 Trust

New York, March 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings to four classes of certificates backed by
one fixed-rate loan secured by mortgages on 2,317 single-family
properties owned by Progress Residential (Progress) 2020-SFR1 Trust
securitization. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to Baa2 (sf).
The definitive rating on Class C and Class D is higher than the provisional
rating assigned because the actual coupon is lower than the coupon used
for assigning the provisional ratings.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Progress Residential 2020-SFR1 Trust
Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Overview
The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to
the Moody's Value) is 43.08%. Moody's uses the advance
rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted
rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus
will have on the performance of the Single Family Rental (SFR) sector.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
Specifically, for SFR transactions, in the coming weeks and
months, government and private organizations will enact policies
to try and curb the negative effects of the virus' spread,
which may include temporary suspension of tenant evictions, rent
relief, rental assistance, or other relief programs for tenants.
Key Transaction Features
Enhanced structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier
DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class
F to H. However, unlike prior Progress transactions,
where the PIKable certificates were completely locked out from receiving
interest payment if the multi-tier DSCR test failed, in this
transaction, the PIKable certificates can receive partial interest
payment even before the multi-tier DSCR test kicks in. In
our opinion, this structure is slightly credit negative because
in several scenarios, available funds in the cash collateral can
be lower than prior transactions. In an event of default,
funds in this account can act as additional credit enhancement to the
certificates. Our advance rates reflect a small adjustment for
this feature.
Increased leverage: The total leverage of 95.00% in
Progress 2020-SFR1 is the highest when compared to prior Progress
transactions. As a result of the higher total leverage, the
borrower has less equity in the properties and less incentive to maintain
or create value, and in stress scenarios may choose to divert resources
to other properties with lower leverage. We made a negative adjustment
to our recoveries to account for this increased risk. Of note,
Progress will retain Class I for the life of the deal, which is
about 7.5% of total BPO value.
Payment Priority: On each monthly payment date, except during
a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will
be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, tax account,
and insurance account as necessary in order to make required payments,
then to the lender, funds sufficient to pay the monthly debt service
coverage which will be used to pay interest due on class A through class
E sequentially, and, if funds are available, to pay
the class F up to the lesser of its coupon and 4.5%,
to pay the class G up to the lesser of its coupon and 4.5%,
to pay the class H up to the lesser of its coupon and 4.5%,
and then if the DSCR for the non-PIK bonds is at least 1.20x,
to pay remaining interest due on class F (if any), and if the DSCR
for classes A through F is at least 1.20x, to pay remaining
interest due on class G, and if the DSCR for classes A through G
is at least 1.20x, to pay remaining interest due on class
H.
The interest otherwise due on the PIK bonds will be subordinated to mandatory
principal repayment of the loan, property management fees,
and the capital expenditure reserve account. Any remaining cash
will be trapped in the cash collateral account. Failure to pay
current interest to the class F, G and H will not result in an event
of default, but the interest due will accrue to the balance of these
bonds. Once the DSCR ratio for class A through class E is above
1.20x for two consecutive quarters, the funds in the cash
collateral account will first be used to reduce the balance of the PIK
bonds by the amount of their respective deferred interest amounts in sequential
order.
Voluntary prepayments from unrestricted cash not associated with a release
of collateral would be distributed in reverse sequential order.
This benefits the trust not only because the securitized loan balance
would decrease while the collateral balance would remain unchanged,
but the reverse sequential payment would also improve the transaction
debt service coverage ratio as weighted average spread on the loan decreases.
Overall, we are credit neutral on this particular feature as the
cash flow is from the sponsor and not from the trust, and is an
option that the sponsor can exercise. Of note, voluntary
prepayments to cure debt yield trigger still remain sequential.
This deal has a three-year yield maintenance premium that requires
the borrower to pay a yield maintenance amount following the voluntary
release of the property. With respect to 7.5% of
optional release properties, the sponsor may release these properties
at any time and will not be subjected to the payment of yield maintenance
premium. We are credit neutral on this feature since the yield
maintenance premium amount is not used to pay down the notes and we do
not rate to this amount. In addition, this deal is a non-amortizing
deal. The cash from the property release payments will benefit
the trust since proceeds from the sale up to the allocated loan amount
plus the premium release amount would be available to repay the notes.
Since the optional release properties are not subject to yield maintenance
premium, the borrower may be more inclined to release the property
since it is cost effective for the borrower.
The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is
calculated through the following steps.
1. For the 44 newly acquired properties, we determined Moody's
Value by considering both (a) the Sponsor's acquisition cost (the price
it paid to acquire the properties) adjusted for improvements that the
Sponsor has made and any home price appreciation since acquisition and
(b) the most recent BPO, to which we applied a 15% haircut
because the value was not based on full appraisal by a licensed appraiser,
a process we consider to be most reliable.
To adjust the acquisition cost for improvements and home price appreciation
for the properties, we added 40% of the cost of any renovations
that the sponsor completed, plus 50% of our estimate of the
increase in the property's value from home price appreciation,
based on the change in the MSA-specific National Association of
Realtors' median home value since acquisition. We did not
give a home price appreciation benefit to lower-value properties
because they tend not to appreciate as much as higher value ones and are
less liquid.
For the remaining 2,273 properties (including properties from Progress
Residential 2015-SFR3), we estimated Moody's Value by applying
an additional haircut to the recent BPO values instead of using the lower
of haircutted BPOs and cost basis to estimate a new Moody's value.
We applied this approach because as properties age, original purchase
price and renovation costs become less relevant whereas current property
values become more important. We estimate the Moody's value to
be $432.4 million.
2. We assumed that a lower percentage of these properties will
be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower
default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus
a pre-determined premium on those properties.
3. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic
concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties
remaining in the pool after a default, we applied a home price depreciation
factor to the properties' values ranging from 30% to 50%
of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on the MSA.
Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by, among other
things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs and geographic
concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs.
4. Under its Aaa stress scenario, we assumed that the total
cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool after
default, including real estate taxes, property management
fees, vacancy, home owners association fees, insurance,
repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 41 months
while a portion of the properties would generate income for 31 months.
Our stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower than
a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure process
to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual
borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special
purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity.
5. We also estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal
costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan
amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75%
of the property value; and transfer taxes.
6. Finally, we assumed that the master servicer will continue
to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on the certificates
until the properties are liquidated, and estimated the interest
accrued on the servicer advances.
In addition, the loan agreement specifies minimum tenant eligibility
criteria and lease requirements. We view the tenant eligibility
criteria in the loan agreement as weak because there is no income-to-rent
coverage criteria. We took this into consideration in our analysis
and applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries.
Our assessment of Progress Residential PM Holdings, LLC, the
property manager, is that the company has proven its ability to
effectively handle the day-to-day business of managing a
national single-family rental platform. A seasoned senior
management team and effective use of technology are strengths of the property
manager. The master servicer and special servicer is Midland Loan
Services, a division of PNC Bank, N.A.
Master and special servicer
A highly rated master servicer, Midland Loan Services, a division
of PNC Bank, N.A. (long-term senior unsecured
A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa2 stable, bca
a2) is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan
to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive
monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction.
Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to
maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower
default is credit positive.
Of note, the master servicer will only be advancing interest payments
only to the non-PIKable certificates (i.e. Class
A through class E). In addition, servicing fees will be calculated
based on outstanding principal balance minus any deferred interest.
Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction
and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the
event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that
could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and
of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's
real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience
as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer
for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional
investors.
Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied
a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration
risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations.
Cash flow analysis
Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash
flow was --24.2%. Based on Moody's assumed starting
interest rate, the Moody's debt service coverage ratio is 1.77x
for class A through class E.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
UP
Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches
if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were
to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain
well maintained.
DOWN
Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction
were to breach its DSCR trigger. Additionally, breaches of
certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction
and, if unremedied, a downgrade. Moody's will also
monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected changes.
Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual patterns in the
properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated by the transaction
documents. Also, where available, changes in rent renewal
and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent could indicate performance
issues.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Single-Family Rental Securitizations" published in November
2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1218559.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
