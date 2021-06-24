Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Progress Residential 2021-SFR5 Trust

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to four classes of certificates backed by one fixed-rate
loan secured by mortgages on 1,248 single-family rental properties
owned by Progress Residential (Progress) 2021-SFR5 Trust securitization.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Progress Residential 2021-SFR5 Trust
Cl. A, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. D, Assigned Baa1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Overview
The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to
the Moody's Value) is 36.85%. Moody's uses the advance
rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted
rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end
of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk
for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines
and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization
of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the
effect on the performance of single family rental sector from a gradual
and unbalanced recovery in US economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Key Transaction Features
Enhanced structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier
DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class
F to H. Similar to Progress 2021-SFR4 transaction,
the PIKable certificates can receive partial interest payment even before
the multi-tier DSCR test kicks in. In our opinion,
this structure is slightly credit negative because in several scenarios,
available funds in the cash collateral can be lower than prior transactions.
In an event of default, funds in this account can act as additional
credit enhancement to the certificates. Our advance rates reflect
a small adjustment for this feature.
High Leverage: The total leverage (excluding Class I) of 87.5%
in Progress 2021-SFR5 is the same as in Progress 2021-SFR4.
The sponsor will retain Class I, which is about 7.50%
of total BPO value, for the term of the transaction.
Delinquent tenants: As of May 24, 2021, there are 73
tenants who have been delinquent for 30 days or more, representing
approximately 5.8% of the total property count, which
is substantially higher than most Progress transactions of approximately
1-2% but is similar to the delinquency rates seen in recent
Progress transactions. However, total delinquent amount is
approximately $715,631 (as of April 30, 2021),
representing approximately 2.6% of total annual gross revenue.
For tenants who are affected by COVID-19, Progress does not
offer rent forgiveness but instead would waive late charges, accept
partial payments and offer rental repayment plans. Overall,
Progress has maintained strong rent collections on the 2021-SFR5
pool with over 90% rental collection rate.
Payment Priority: On each monthly payment date, except during
a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will
be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, tax account,
and insurance account as necessary in order to make required payments,
then to the lender, funds sufficient to pay the monthly debt service
coverage which will be used to pay interest due on class A through class
E-2 sequentially, and, if funds are available,
to pay the class F up to the lesser of its coupon and 4.5%,
to pay the class G up to the lesser of its coupon and 4.5%,
to pay the class H up to the lesser of its coupon and 4.5%,
and then if the DSCR for the non-PIK bonds is at least 1.20x,
to pay remaining interest due on class F (if any), and if the DSCR
for classes A through F is at least 1.20x, to pay remaining
interest due on class G, and if the DSCR for classes A through G
is at least 1.20x, to pay remaining interest due on class
H.
The interest otherwise due on the PIK bonds will be subordinated to mandatory
principal repayment of the loan, property management fees,
and the capital expenditure reserve account. Any remaining cash
will be trapped in the cash collateral account. Failure to pay
current interest to the class F, G and H will not result in an event
of default, but the interest due will accrue to the balance of these
bonds. Once the DSCR ratio for class A through class E-2
is above 1.20x for two consecutive quarters, the funds in
the cash collateral account will first be used to reduce the balance of
the PIK bonds by the amount of their respective deferred interest amounts
in sequential order.
Voluntary prepayments from unrestricted cash not associated with a release
of collateral would be distributed in reverse sequential order.
This benefits the trust not only because the securitized loan balance
would decrease while the collateral balance would remain unchanged,
but the reverse sequential payment would also improve the transaction
debt service coverage ratio as weighted average spread on the loan decreases.
Overall, we are credit neutral on this particular feature as the
cash flow is from the sponsor and not from the trust, and is an
option that the sponsor can exercise. Of note, voluntary
prepayments to cure low DSCR trigger still remain sequential.
This deal has a three-year yield maintenance premium that requires
the borrowers to pay a yield maintenance amount following the voluntary
release of the property. With respect to 7.5% of
optional release properties, the sponsor may release these properties
at any time and will not be subjected to the payment of yield maintenance
premium. We are credit neutral on this feature since the yield
maintenance premium amount is not used to pay down the notes and we do
not rate to this amount. In addition, this deal is a non-amortizing
deal. The cash from the property release payments will benefit
the trust since proceeds from the sale up to the allocated loan amount
plus the premium release amount would be available to repay the notes.
Since the optional release properties are not subject to yield maintenance
premium, the borrowers may be more inclined to release the property
since it is cost effective for the borrowers.
Progress 2021-SFR5 transaction incorporates 5% voluntary
substitution and additional 30% substitution of properties over
the life of the transaction. Any substitution over 5% is
subject to receipt of a no downgrade confirmation (a rating agency confirmation,
or RAC [1]).
Similar to Progress 2021-SFR4, this deal will also include
an Excess Collateral Release (ECR) feature whereby the sponsor can remove
properties without prepaying the loan balance, or paying yield maintenance
or a release premium to the trust. The ECR will be subject to rating
agency confirmation, or RAC, that the ratings will not be
withdrawn or downgraded as a result of the exercise of such feature.
The ECR will also have to satisfy certain LTV ratio requirement as well
as geographic diversity and rents and cash flow tests. Although
ECR is subject to rating agency confirmation and certain other tests,
our recovery analysis took into consideration this feature.
Recovery analysis
The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is
calculated through the following steps.
1. For the 19 newly acquired properties, we determined Moody's
Value by considering both (a) the sponsor's acquisition cost (the price
it paid to acquire the properties) adjusted for improvements that the
sponsor has made and any home price appreciation since acquisition and
(b) the most recent BPO, to which we applied a 15% haircut
because the value was not based on full appraisal by a licensed appraiser,
a process we consider to be most reliable. To adjust the acquisition
cost for improvements and home price appreciation for the properties,
we added 40% of the cost of any renovations that the sponsor completed,
plus 50% of our estimate of the increase in the property's value
from home price appreciation, based on the change in the MSA-specific
National Association of Realtors' median home value since acquisition.
We did not give a home price appreciation benefit to lower-value
properties because they tend not to appreciate as much as higher value
ones and are less liquid.
For the remaining 1,229 properties, we estimated Moody's Value
by applying an additional haircut to the recent BPO values instead of
using the lower of haircutted BPOs and cost basis to estimate a new Moody's
value. We applied this approach because as properties age,
original purchase price and renovation costs become less relevant whereas
current property values become more important.
We estimate the Moody's Value to be $276,647,441.
2. Moody's assumed that a limited percentage of these properties
will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower
defaults, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus
a predetermined premium on those properties.
3. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic
concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties
remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's applied a home price
depreciation factor to the properties' values ranging from 30%
to 50% of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on
the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by,
among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs
and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs.
4. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the
total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool
after default, including real estate taxes, property management
fees, vacancy, home owners association fees, insurance,
repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 46 months
while a portion of the properties would generate income for 36 months.
Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower
than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure
process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual
borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special
purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity.
5. Moody's estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal
costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan
amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75%
of the property value; and transfer taxes.
6. Finally, Moody's assumed that the master servicer will
continue to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on
the certificates until the properties are liquidated, and estimated
the interest accrued on the servicer advances.
In addition, the loan agreement specifies minimum tenant eligibility
criteria and lease requirements. We view the tenant eligibility
criteria in the loan agreement as weak because there is no income-to-rent
coverage criteria. We took this into consideration in our analysis
and applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries.
Property management is critical to the performance of this transaction,
which requires a disciplined approach to renovations and economies of
scale in marketing and management. A strong property manager with
the ability to manage a geographically diverse portfolio of single-family
rental properties is a strong mitigant to operational risk and cash flow
variability. As part of the rating process, we reviewed Progress
Residential Management Services, LLC (the property manager) and
found them to be acceptable in its role. The property manager,
a Delaware limited liability company, was formed in March 2018.
The property manager is an affiliate of the sponsor. Properties
in the securitized pool will be 100% managed by the property manager
and its affiliates, who are responsible for all aspects of operations:
renovations, repairs, leasing, marketing, tenant
screening, tenant services, compliance, safety and general
preservation of the collateral.
Sponsor
The sponsor of the mortgage loan is Pretium True North JV, LP ("True
North Joint Venture"), which is a joint venture between PSP Investments
(95% equity owner) and Pretium Partners, LLC ("Pretium Partners"
- 5% equity owner). We view the sponsor/manager arrangement
in this transaction as moderately weaker than in most other SFR transactions
where the sponsor wholly owns the manager. When the sponsor owns
the properties and wholly owns the manager, there are strong economic
incentives to put in its own money to maintain the properties even during
an economic downturn. The incentives are less when the sponsor
does not wholly own it. In this transaction, Pretium Partners,
who owns the property manager, only has approximately 5%
stake in the sponsor. The other partner of the sponsor may or may
not have the same level of incentive to support the properties as Pretium
Partners. Furthermore, the other JV partner could potentially
sell their interests to entities with less financial wherewithal to preserve
the properties in a downturn. We factored in the weaker alignment
of interest in this transaction and the transfer risk in our analysis.
Of note, failure of the loan sponsor (or a replacement non-recourse
carveout guarantor) to maintain (i) net assets of not less than $150,000,000
(inclusive of the loan sponsor's or such replacement non-recourse
carveout guarantor's direct or indirect interest in the borrower) and
(ii) Net assets of not less than $90,000,000 (exclusive
of the loan sponsor's or such replacement non-recourse carveout
guarantor's direct or indirect interest in the borrower) (clauses (i)
and (ii), collectively, the "Sponsor Financial Covenant")
would not constitute a loan event of default. In addition,
so long as the loan sponsor complies with the Sponsor Financial Covenant,
the loan sponsor's investments and other activities will be entirely unrestricted.
In our view, the net worth of the loan sponsor might not be adequate
for the transaction to manage the properties in the securitized pool and
to affect the undertaking of prohibited actions covered by the limited
recourse guaranty or to honor any obligations under the limited recourse
guaranty if such prohibited actions are taken and losses result under
the loan. We factored in the weaker net worth of the sponsor in
our analysis.
Master and special servicer
Midland Loan Services, a division of PNC Bank, National Association
is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan to
the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive monthly
updates on the status of every property backing the transaction.
Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to
maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower
default is credit positive.
Of note, the master servicer will only be advancing interest payments
to class A through class E-2 and not class F, G and H.
In addition, servicing fees will be calculated based on outstanding
principal balance minus any deferred interest and other than in respect
of Component I.
Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction
and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the
event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that
could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and
of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's
real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience
as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer
for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional
investors. Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate,
we applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the
concentration risk of having a limited number of available servicers in
SFR securitizations.
Cash flow analysis
Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash
flow was -23.7%. The Moody's debt service
coverage ratio is 1.38x for class A through class H. For
more details on Moody's CMBS approach to analyzing rental cash flows,
refer to "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS."
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
UP
Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches
if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were
to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain
well maintained.
DOWN
Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction
were to breach its DSCR trigger. Additionally, breaches of
certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction
and, if unremedied, a downgrade. Moody's will also
monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected changes.
Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual patterns in the
properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated by the transaction
documents. Also, where available, changes in rent renewal
and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent could indicate performance
issues.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family
Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1290810.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] See Moody's 2010 Special Comment, "Moody's Clarifies Policy
for the Issuance of RACs," which makes clear that the provision
of a RAC remains entirely within Moody's discretion, and it may
be that Moody's will not provide a RAC even if the transaction documents
(to which Moody's is not a party) require it.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
