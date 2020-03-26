Moody's assigns definitive ratings to RMBS Notes issued by Canada Square Funding 2020-1 PLC

Frankfurt am Main, March 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive credit ratings
to the following Notes issued by Canada Square Funding 2020-1 PLC:
....GBP 244,373,000 Class A Mortgage
Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2056, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....GBP 24,153,000 Class B Mortgage
Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2056, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
....GBP 8,524,000 Class C Mortgage
Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2056, Definitive Rating Assigned
A3 (sf)
....GBP 4,262,000 Class D Mortgage
Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2056, Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
....GBP 2,841,000 Class E Mortgage
Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2056, Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
....GBP 9,945,000 Class X Mortgage
Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2056, Definitive Rating Assigned
Caa3 (sf)
The GBP 15,479,000 VRR Loan Note due 2056, the Class
S1 Certificate, the Class S2 Certificate and the Class Y Certificates
have not been rated by Moody's.
The Notes are backed by a pool of UK buy-to-let ("BTL")
mortgage loans originated by Fleet Mortgages Limited ("Fleet", NR),
Topaz Finance Limited ("Topaz", NR) and Landbay Partners
Limited ("Landbay", NR). The pool was acquired
by Citibank N.A., London Branch (Aa3/(P)P-1
& Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) from: (1) Hart Funding Limited following
its purchase from Fleet for Fleet-originated loans; (2) Zephyr
Funding Limited following its purchase from Topaz for Topaz-originated
loans; and (3) Broadway Funding Limited following its purchase from
Landbay for Landbay-originated loans. The securitised portfolio
consists of 1,253 mortgage loans with a current balance of GBP 299.1
million as of 29 February 2020. The VRR Loan Note is a risk retention
Note which receives 5% of all available receipts, while the
remaining Notes and Certificates receive 95% of the available receipts
on a pari-passu basis.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the Notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics
and credit quality of the underlying buy-to-let mortgage
pool, sector wide and originator specific performance data,
protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external
counterparties and the structural features of the transaction.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures, put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
MILAN CE for this pool is 13.0% and the expected loss is
2.0%.
The portfolio's expected loss is 2.0%, which is in
line with other UK BTL RMBS transactions owing to: (i) the performance
of comparable originators; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment
in the UK; (iii) some historical track record, evidencing good
performance for the Fleet portion of the pool; and (iv) benchmarking
with similar UK BTL transactions.
MILAN CE for this pool is 13.0%, which is in line
with other UK BTL RMBS transactions, owing to: (i) the WA
current LTV for the pool of 71.29%; (ii) top 20 borrowers
constituting 10.5% of the pool; (iii) static nature
of the pool; (iv) the fact that 97.5% of the pool are
interest-only loans; (v) the share of self-employed
borrowers of 31.2%, and legal entities of 44.6%;
(vi) the presence of 20.0% of HMO and MUB loans in the pool;
and (vii) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.
At closing, the transaction benefits from a fully funded,
amortising liquidity reserve fund that equals 1.5% of 100/95
of the outstanding Class A Notes with a floor of 1.00% of
100/95 prior to and no floor post the step-up date in March 2025
supporting the Class S1 Certificate, Class S2 Certificate and Class
A Notes. The release amounts from the liquidity reserve fund will
flow through the revenue waterfall prior to and through the principal
waterfall post the step-up date. There is no general reserve
fund.
There is limited liquidity support for Class B to E notes. As long
as Class A is outstanding relatively high senior payments including servicing
fees, swap payments and S Certificate payments (in total approx.
0.9%), spread on Class A and a relatively low portfolio
yield (3.48% on average) limit the liquidity available for
the more junior classes of notes. In case of extensive payment
holidays due to current government initiatives on Coronavirus relief measures
or a servicer disruption event this could lead to interest payment deferrals
on the Class B to E notes. This risk is partially mitigated by
the principal to pay interest mechanism applicable to Class B to E notes
available in many scenarios. However, low scheduled portfolio
amortisation amounts and low expected prepayments limit this benefit.
Other mitigants are certain portfolio characteristics like the fact that
a large number of loans in the portfolio were recently originated to professional
landlords and have good interest coverage ratios. We also note
that the interest on these notes is deferrable and such shortfall will
not result in the event of default under the notes. The interest
will accrue on any interest shortfall experienced by the notes.
Operational Risk Analysis: Fleet, Topaz and Landbay are the
servicers in the transaction whilst Citibank N.A.,
London Branch, acts as the cash manager. In order to mitigate
the operational risk, CSC Capital Markets UK Limited (NR) acts as
back-up servicer facilitator. To ensure payment continuity
over the transaction's lifetime, the transaction documentation incorporates
estimation language whereby the cash manager can use the three most recent
servicer reports available to determine the cash allocation in case no
servicer report is available. The transaction also benefits from
approx. 2 quarters of liquidity for Class A based on Moody's calculations.
Finally, there is principal to pay interest as an additional source
of liquidity for the Classes A to F (if relevant tranches PDL does not
exceed 10%, unless it is the most senior Class of Notes outstanding).
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: 96.74% of the loans in
the pool are fixed rate loans reverting to three months LIBOR with the
remaining portion linked to three months LIBOR. The Notes are floating
rate securities with reference to daily compounded SONIA. To mitigate
the fixed-floating mismatch between fixed-rate assets and
floating-rate liabilities, there is a scheduled notional
fixed-floating interest rate swap provided by Citibank Europe plc,
UK Branch (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different actual losses compared with our expectations at
close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario
forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions.
For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast,
the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment,
worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result
in a downgrade of the ratings. Deleveraging of the capital structure
or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement
could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the ratings, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Armin Krapf
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Olga Gekht
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454