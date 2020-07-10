Moody's assigns definitive ratings to RMBS Notes issued by Canada Square Funding 2020-2 PLC

London, 10 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive credit ratings
to the following Notes issued by Canada Square Funding 2020-2 PLC:
....GBP 138.6M Class A Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....GBP 13.0M Class B Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa3 (sf)
....GBP 4.9M Class C Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
....GBP 4.1M Class D Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
....GBP 2.4M Class E Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2057 , Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
....GBP 5.7M Class X Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned
Caa3 (sf)
The GBP 8.8M VRR Loan Note due December 2057, the Class S1
Certificate due December 2057, the Class S2 Certificate due December
2057 and the Class Y Certificate due December 2057 have not been rated
by Moody's.
The Notes are backed by a pool of UK buy-to-let ("BTL")
mortgage loans originated by Fleet Mortgages Limited ("Fleet", NR),
Topaz Finance Limited ("Topaz", NR) and Landbay Partners
Limited ("Landbay", NR). The pool was acquired
by Citibank N.A., London Branch (Aa3/(P)P-1
& Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) from: (1) Hart Funding Limited following
its purchase from Fleet for Fleet-originated loans; (2) Zephyr
Funding Limited following its purchase from Topaz for Topaz -originated
loans; and (3) Broadway Funding Limited following its purchase from
Landbay for Landbay-originated loans. The securitised portfolio
consists of 756 mortgage loans with a current balance of GBP 171.6
million as of 30 June 2020. The VRR Loan Note is a risk retention
Note which receives 5% of all available receipts, while the
remaining Notes and Certificates receive 95% of the available receipts
on a pari-passu basis.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the Notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics
and credit quality of the underlying buy-to-let mortgage
pool, sector wide and originator specific performance data,
protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external
counterparties and the structural features of the transaction.
MILAN CE for this pool is 14.0% and the expected loss is
2.2%.
The portfolio's expected loss is 2.2%, which is in
line with other UK BTL RMBS transactions owing to: (i) the performance
of comparable originators; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment
in the UK and in particular the fact that at closing 4.7%
of the pool has suspended its payment according to coronavirus-related
payment holidays; (iii) some historical track record, evidencing
good performance for the Fleet portion of the pool; and (iv) benchmarking
with similar UK BTL transactions.
MILAN CE for this pool is 14.0%, which is in line
with other UK BTL RMBS transactions, owing to: (i) the WA
current LTV for the pool of 70.7%; (ii) top 20 borrowers
constituting 15.28% of the pool; (iii) static nature
of the pool; (iv) the fact that 97.0% of the pool are
interest-only loans; (v) the share of self-employed
borrowers of 26.07%, and legal entities of 56.48%;
(vi) the presence of 24.71% of HMO and MUB loans in the
pool; and (vii) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in the UK economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
At closing, the transaction benefits from a fully funded,
amortising liquidity reserve fund that equals 1.5% of 100/95
of the outstanding Class A Notes with a floor of 1.00% of
100/95 prior to and no floor post the step-up date in March 2025
supporting the Class S1 Certificate, Class S2 Certificate and Class
A Notes. The release amounts from the liquidity reserve fund will
flow through the revenue waterfall prior to and through the principal
waterfall post the step-up date. There is no general reserve
fund.
There is limited liquidity support for Class B to E notes. While
the liquidity reserve provides sufficient liquidity support to Class A,
Classes B to E do not benefit from it. As long as Class A is outstanding
relatively high senior payments including servicing fees, swap payments
and S Certificate payments (in total approx. 0.09%),
spread on Class A and a relatively low portfolio yield (3.45%
on average) limit the liquidity available for the more junior classes
of notes. In case of extensive payment holidays due to current
government initiatives on Coronavirus relief measures or a servicer disruption
event this could lead to interest payment deferrals on the Class B to
E notes. This risk is partially mitigated by the principal to pay
interest mechanism applicable to Class B to E notes as long as the respective
tranche's PDL does not exceed 10% or a tranche becomes the most
senior outstanding class of notes. Low scheduled portfolio amortisation
amounts and low expected prepayments limit this benefit. We have
taken this into account in our analysis and constrained the rating of
the Class B notes.
Operational Risk Analysis: Fleet, Topaz and Landbay are the
servicers in the transaction whilst Citibank N.A.,
London Branch, will be acting as the cash manager. In order
to mitigate the operational risk, CSC Capital Markets UK Limited
(NR) will act as back-up servicer facilitator. To ensure
payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime, the transaction
documentation incorporates estimation language whereby the cash manager
can use the three most recent servicer reports available to determine
the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. The
transaction also benefits from approx. 2 quarters of liquidity
for Class A based on Moody's calculations. Finally, there
is principal to pay interest as an additional source of liquidity for
the Classes A to E (if relevant tranches PDL does not exceed 10%,
unless it is the most senior Class of Notes outstanding).
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: 91.76% of the loans in
the pool are fixed rate loans reverting to three months LIBOR with the
remaining portion linked to three months LIBOR. The Notes are floating
rate securities with reference to daily SONIA. To mitigate the
fixed-floating mismatch between fixed-rate assets and floating
liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional fixed-floating
interest rate swap provided by BNP Paribas (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different actual losses compared with our expectations at
close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario
forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions.
For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast,
the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment,
worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result
in a downgrade of the ratings. Deleveraging of the capital structure
or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement
could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the ratings, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model
that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and
therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that
stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account
the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions
of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
