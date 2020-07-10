Moody's assigns definitive ratings to RMBS Notes issued by Canada Square Funding 2020-2 PLC

London, 10 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive credit ratings to the following Notes issued by Canada Square Funding 2020-2 PLC:

....GBP 138.6M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 13.0M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 4.9M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....GBP 4.1M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....GBP 2.4M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2057 , Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

....GBP 5.7M Class X Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2057, Definitive Rating Assigned Caa3 (sf)

The GBP 8.8M VRR Loan Note due December 2057, the Class S1 Certificate due December 2057, the Class S2 Certificate due December 2057 and the Class Y Certificate due December 2057 have not been rated by Moody's.

The Notes are backed by a pool of UK buy-to-let ("BTL") mortgage loans originated by Fleet Mortgages Limited ("Fleet", NR), Topaz Finance Limited ("Topaz", NR) and Landbay Partners Limited ("Landbay", NR). The pool was acquired by Citibank N.A., London Branch (Aa3/(P)P-1 & Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) from: (1) Hart Funding Limited following its purchase from Fleet for Fleet-originated loans; (2) Zephyr Funding Limited following its purchase from Topaz for Topaz -originated loans; and (3) Broadway Funding Limited following its purchase from Landbay for Landbay-originated loans. The securitised portfolio consists of 756 mortgage loans with a current balance of GBP 171.6 million as of 30 June 2020. The VRR Loan Note is a risk retention Note which receives 5% of all available receipts, while the remaining Notes and Certificates receive 95% of the available receipts on a pari-passu basis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the Notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics and credit quality of the underlying buy-to-let mortgage pool, sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the structural features of the transaction.

MILAN CE for this pool is 14.0% and the expected loss is 2.2%.

The portfolio's expected loss is 2.2%, which is in line with other UK BTL RMBS transactions owing to: (i) the performance of comparable originators; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK and in particular the fact that at closing 4.7% of the pool has suspended its payment according to coronavirus-related payment holidays; (iii) some historical track record, evidencing good performance for the Fleet portion of the pool; and (iv) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.

MILAN CE for this pool is 14.0%, which is in line with other UK BTL RMBS transactions, owing to: (i) the WA current LTV for the pool of 70.7%; (ii) top 20 borrowers constituting 15.28% of the pool; (iii) static nature of the pool; (iv) the fact that 97.0% of the pool are interest-only loans; (v) the share of self-employed borrowers of 26.07%, and legal entities of 56.48%; (vi) the presence of 24.71% of HMO and MUB loans in the pool; and (vii) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in the UK economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

At closing, the transaction benefits from a fully funded, amortising liquidity reserve fund that equals 1.5% of 100/95 of the outstanding Class A Notes with a floor of 1.00% of 100/95 prior to and no floor post the step-up date in March 2025 supporting the Class S1 Certificate, Class S2 Certificate and Class A Notes. The release amounts from the liquidity reserve fund will flow through the revenue waterfall prior to and through the principal waterfall post the step-up date. There is no general reserve fund.

There is limited liquidity support for Class B to E notes. While the liquidity reserve provides sufficient liquidity support to Class A, Classes B to E do not benefit from it. As long as Class A is outstanding relatively high senior payments including servicing fees, swap payments and S Certificate payments (in total approx. 0.09%), spread on Class A and a relatively low portfolio yield (3.45% on average) limit the liquidity available for the more junior classes of notes. In case of extensive payment holidays due to current government initiatives on Coronavirus relief measures or a servicer disruption event this could lead to interest payment deferrals on the Class B to E notes. This risk is partially mitigated by the principal to pay interest mechanism applicable to Class B to E notes as long as the respective tranche's PDL does not exceed 10% or a tranche becomes the most senior outstanding class of notes. Low scheduled portfolio amortisation amounts and low expected prepayments limit this benefit. We have taken this into account in our analysis and constrained the rating of the Class B notes.

Operational Risk Analysis: Fleet, Topaz and Landbay are the servicers in the transaction whilst Citibank N.A., London Branch, will be acting as the cash manager. In order to mitigate the operational risk, CSC Capital Markets UK Limited (NR) will act as back-up servicer facilitator. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime, the transaction documentation incorporates estimation language whereby the cash manager can use the three most recent servicer reports available to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. The transaction also benefits from approx. 2 quarters of liquidity for Class A based on Moody's calculations. Finally, there is principal to pay interest as an additional source of liquidity for the Classes A to E (if relevant tranches PDL does not exceed 10%, unless it is the most senior Class of Notes outstanding).

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: 91.76% of the loans in the pool are fixed rate loans reverting to three months LIBOR with the remaining portion linked to three months LIBOR. The Notes are floating rate securities with reference to daily SONIA. To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between fixed-rate assets and floating liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional fixed-floating interest rate swap provided by BNP Paribas (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Significantly different actual losses compared with our expectations at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the ratings. Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the ratings, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

