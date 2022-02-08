Moody's assigns definitive ratings to RMBS Notes issued by Canada Square Funding 6 PLC

GBP 359.5 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK residential mortgage loans
London, 08 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to Notes issued by Canada Square Funding 6 PLC:
....GBP 298.4M Class A Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....GBP 22.4M Class B Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
....GBP 13.8M Class C Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa3 (sf)
....GBP 6.9M Class D Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Definitive Rating Assigned
A3 (sf)
....GBP 2.6M Class E Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
....GBP 12.1M Class X1 Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
....GBP 3.5M Class X2 Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Definitive Rating Assigned
Caa3 (sf)
The rating action takes into account the final tighter Notes' spreads
and the increased Class X1 Notes notional size compared to those assumed
at the initial provisional rating date.
Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the GBP 18.9M VRR Loan
Note due January 2059, the Class S1 Certificate due January 2059,
the Class S2 Certificate due January 2059 and the Class Y Certificate
due January 2059.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Notes are backed by a pool of UK buy-to-let ("BTL")
mortgage loans originated by Fleet Mortgages Limited ("Fleet", NR),
Topaz Finance Limited ("Topaz", NR), Landbay Partners Limited
("Landbay", NR) and Hey Habito Ltd ("Habito",
NR). The pool was acquired by Citibank, N.A.,
London Branch (Aa3/(P)P-1 & Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) from each
originator.
The portfolio of assets amounts to approximately GBP 362 million as of
the 30 November 2021 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund
will be partially funded to 1% of the Class A Notes' balance at
closing. The VRR Loan Note is a risk retention Note which receives
5% of all available receipts, while the remaining Notes and
Certificates receive 95% of the available receipts on a pari-passu
basis.
The ratings are based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the
structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve
initially sized at 1.0% of 100/95 of the outstanding Class
A Notes, with a floor of 1.0% of 100/95 prior to the
step-up date and no floor post step-up date in January 2027.
The liquidity reserve fund supports the Class S1 Certificate, Class
S2 Certificate and interest on the Class A Notes. The target amount
of the liquidity reserve fund is 1.25% of 100/95 of the
outstanding Class A Notes. Principal receipts are used to fund
the reserve fund from 1.0% up to its target and release
amounts from the liquidity reserve fund will flow through the principal
waterfall. There is no general reserve fund.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 1.5%
and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 13.0% related
to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations
of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the
MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event
of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE
are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss
distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential
future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.
Portfolio expected loss of 1.5%: This is broadly in
line with the UK BTL RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account:
(i) the collateral performance of originated loans to date, as provided
by the originators; (ii) the performance of previously securitised
portfolios, with cumulative losses of 0% to date; (iii)
the fact that some originators are new and have a limited track record;
(iv) below 1% of satisfied CCJs in the pool; (v) 19.8%
of the loans in the pool backed by multifamily properties; (vi) the
current macroeconomic environment in the UK and the impact of future interest
rate rises on the performance of the mortgage loans; and (vii) benchmarking
with other UK BTL transactions.
MILAN CE for this pool is 13.0%, which is in line
with other UK BTL RMBS transactions, owing to: (i) the WA
current LTV for the pool of 71.9%; (ii) top 20 borrowers
constituting 8.3% of the pool; (iii) static nature
of the pool; (iv) the fact that 94.4% of the pool are
interest-only loans; (v) the share of self-employed
borrowers of 56.5%, and legal entities of 53.0%;
(vi) the presence of 19.8% of MUB loans in the pool;
and (vii) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.
Operational Risk Analysis: Fleet, Topaz, Landbay and
Habito are the servicers in the transaction whilst Citibank, N.A.,
London Branch, will be acting as the cash manager. In order
to mitigate the operational risk, CSC Capital Markets UK Limited
(NR) will act as back-up servicer facilitator. To ensure
payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime, the transaction
documentation incorporates estimation language whereby the cash manager
can use the three most recent servicer reports available to determine
the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. The
transaction also benefits from approx. 2 quarters of liquidity
for Class A Notes based on Moody's calculations. Finally,
there is principal to pay interest mechanism as a source of liquidity
for the Classes A to E which is available either when the relevant tranches
PDL does not exceed 10%, or when the relevant class of Notes
becomes the most senior class without any other condition.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: 92.9% of the loans in
the pool are fixed rate loans reverting to BBR. The Notes are floating
rate securities with reference to daily SONIA. To mitigate the
fixed-floating mismatch between fixed-rate assets and floating-rate
liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional fixed-floating
interest rate swap provided by BNP Paribas (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different actual losses compared with our expectations at
close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario
forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions.
For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast,
the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment,
worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result
in a downgrade of the ratings. Deleveraging of the capital structure
or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement
could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the ratings, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Son Nguyen
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
