Moody's assigns definitive ratings to RMBS Notes issued by Charles Street Conduit Asset Backed Securitisation 2 Limited

GBP 1,251.4 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK non-conforming mortgage loans

London, 08 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Charles Street Conduit Asset Backed Securitisation 2 Limited:

....GBP175M Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2067, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....GBP975M Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2067, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....GBP67.6M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2067, Assigned Baa1 (sf)

....GBP33.8M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2067, Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP 101.5M Subordinated Note due December 2067. The Classes A1 and A2 Notes (collectively, the Class A Notes) rank pari passu without preference or priority among themselves at all times as to payments of interest and principal.

RATINGS RATIONALE

This transaction represents a warehouse securitisation of loans originated by Blemain Finance Limited, Harpmanor Limited, Together Commercial Finance Limited and Together Personal Finance Limited (collectively Together, NR), which are wholly owned subsidiaries of Together Financial Services Limited (NR). The transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of residential mortgage loans extended to borrowers in the UK; the length of the revolving period is 48 months. The portfolio consists of loans secured by mortgages on residential properties in England, Scotland and Wales extended to 9,295 borrowers. The current pool balance is equal to around GBP679.7 million at the 30 September 2021 pool cut-off date.

The ratings of the Notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics and credit quality of the underlying mortgage pool, sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the structural features of the transaction.

MILAN CE for this pool is 28.0% and the expected loss is 5.5%.

The expected is 5.5% and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) 46.4% of the pool consists of second-lien mortgages; (ii) the performance of comparable originators; (iii) the current macroeconomic environment and our view of the future macroeconomic environment in the UK; and (iv) benchmarking with similar transactions in the UK non-conforming sector.

The MILAN CE for this pool is 28.0% and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the presence of second lien loans; (ii) 69.9% of the loans in the pool are secured by non-owner occupied properties; (iii) 58.5% of the loans are interest-only mortgages; (iv) the revolving nature of the deal and the portfolio limits on LTV, regional concentration, arrears and loan purpose; and (v) the current portfolio characteristics including current LTV of 56.7%, the low weighted average seasoning of the pool of 3.3 years and the presence of 13.2% of the borrowers with a CCJ.

The transaction benefits from a reserve fund which is equal to 1.5% of the closing principal balance of the Class A, B and C notes. The reserve fund will amortise together with the balances of the Class A, B and C notes and is available to pay senior expenses and interest on the Class A notes.

Operational Risk Analysis

The subsidiaries of Together are acting as servicers in the transaction and are not rated by Moody's. In order to mitigate the operational risk, BCMGlobal Mortgage Services Limited (NR) will act as back-up servicer. In addition, US Bank Global Corporate Trust Limited (NR) will act as a backup cash manager.

All of the payments under the loans in this pool will be paid into a separate collection account in the name of the originator at National Westminster Bank PLC (A1/P-1 bank deposits rating). Payments are transferred daily from the collection account to the issuer account held at Lloyds Bank plc (A1/P-1 bank deposits rating) with a transfer requirement if the short-term senior unsecured rating of the collection account bank falls below P-2. There is a collection account declaration of trust, made between the originators, the issuer and the security trustee over the funds held in the collection account in favour of the issuer.

To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime the transaction documents incorporate estimation language whereby the cash manager can use the three most recent servicer reports to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis

87.9% of the loans in the final pool are SVR-linked loans.

Should the share of the fixed rate mortgages exceed 10% of the pool, a cash equivalent of 2.5% of the fixed rate mortgages' principal balance in excess of 10% will be deposited as a separate cash reserve or an interest rate hedge will be implemented. The issuer will additionally implement interest rate hedging, if the share of the fixed rate mortgage loans in the pool exceeds 17.5%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278125. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Significantly different actual losses compared with our expectations at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the ratings. Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the ratings, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Son Nguyen

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

