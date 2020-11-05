Moody's assigns definitive ratings to RMBS Notes issued by Elstree Funding No.1 PLC

GBP258.3 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK residential mortgage loans
Frankfurt am Main, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to Notes issued by Elstree Funding No.1 PLC:
....GBP 208.7M Class A Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....GBP 21.8M Class B Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
....GBP 12.2M Class C Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
....GBP 6.8M Class D Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
....GBP 4.1M Class E Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba1 (sf)
....GBP 4.8M Class F Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP 13.6M Class Z Mortgage
Backed Notes due December 2053, the GBP 10.9M Class X Floating
Rate Notes due December 2053 and the Residual Certificates.
The difference between the provisional and definitive ratings assigned
to the Class B, C, D, E and F Notes is caused by higher
excess spread in the transaction than anticipated when provisional ratings
were assigned.
The portfolio backing this transaction consists of first lien and second
lien UK non-conforming residential loans originated by West One
Secured Loans Limited ("West One", NR) and West One Loan Limited
("WOLL", NR). West One is the Seller and Servicer under the
Transaction.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage
loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement
(CE) and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction
structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss
of 6.5% and the MILAN CE of 23.0% serve as
input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on
a probabilistic lognormal distribution.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak UK economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
MILAN CE for this pool is 23.0% and the expected loss is
6.5%.
The portfolio expected loss of 6.5%: this is higher
than other recent UK non-conforming securitisations and is based
on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation taking into account:
(i) 66.4% of the pool consists of second lien mortgages;
(ii) 45.1% of the loans in the pool are secured by non-owner
occupied properties; (iii) 43.4% of the loans are interest-only
mortgages; (iv) the current macroeconomic environment and in particular
the fact that as at 30 September 2020 3.4% of the pool for
the second charge loans and 1.9% for first charge buy-to-let
loans has suspended its payment according to coronavirus-related
payment holidays; and (v) benchmarking with similar transactions
in the UK non-conforming sector.
The MILAN CE for this pool is 23.0%: this is higher
than other recent UK non-conforming transactions and follows Moody's
assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account
the historical performance and the following key drivers: (i) the
relatively low weighted-average current LTV of 66.7%;
(ii) the presence of 52.3% loans where the borrower is self-employed;
(iii) borrowers with bad credit history with 4.9% of the
pool containing borrowers with CCJ's; (iv) the low weighted-average
seasoning of the pool of 1.14 year; and (v) benchmarking with
similar transactions in the UK non-conforming sector.
At closing, the mortgage pool balance consists of GBP 271.3
million of loans. The size of the pool balance including accrued
interests is GBP 271.9 million. At closing, an amortising
general reserve fund will be equal to 2.0% of the aggregate
principal amount outstanding of the Notes (excluding the Class X Notes).
The general reserve fund will amortise up to a floor of 1.0%
of the closing balance of the Notes (excluding Class X Notes).
The general reserve fund will be replenished after the PDL of the Class
F Notes and can be used to pay senior fees and costs and interest on the
Class A to F Notes and clear Class A to F PDL.
The liquidity reserve fund is zero at closing and at any other time equal
to 1.0% of the outstanding Class A Notes and is initially
funded from available redemption receipts on each interest payment date.
The liquidity reserve fund will be available to cover senior fees and
costs, and Class A interest. After the liquidity reserve
fund reaches its target, it will no longer be replenished from principal
but from the interest collections, if it is utilised thereafter.
Operational Risk Analysis: West One will act as servicer and the
entity is not rated by Moody's. In order to mitigate the operational
risk, the transaction has a back-up servicer, Link
Mortgage Services Limited (not rated). Citibank, N.A.,
London Branch (Aa3/P-1; Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) will be acting
as cash manager and will ensure payment continuity over the transaction's
lifetime. The transaction documents incorporate estimation language
whereby the cash manager can use the most recent servicer reports to determine
the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. At
closing, Class A Notes benefit from approximately 9 months of liquidity.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: At closing, 72.1%
of the pool consists of fixed rate loans and they will all revert to either
SVR or Libor. The fixed-floating mismatch between the fixed
rate loans and the variable Notes is mitigated by a balance guaranteed
fixed-floating swap provided by NatWest Markets Plc (Baa2/P-2;
A3(cr)/P-2(cr)).
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating
assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes include
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the Notes include, significantly
higher losses compared to our expectations at closing, due to either,
performance factors related to the originator and servicer, or a
significant, unexpected deterioration of the housing market and
the economy, including the negative effects of a prolonged coronavirus
outbreak.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sebastian Schranz
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454