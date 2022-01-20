Moody's assigns definitive ratings to RMBS Notes issued by IM AndBank RMBS 1, FT

EUR 150 million of rated debt securities affected
Madrid, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive
ratings to Notes issued by IM AndBank RMBS 1, FT:
....EUR138.8M Class A Notes due June
2056, Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR6.0M Class B Notes due June
2056, Assigned Baa3 (sf)
....EUR5.2M Class C Notes due June
2056, Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Moody's has not rated the EUR 6.8M Class Z Notes due June 2056.
On Nov 4, 2021 Moody's withdrew the provisional ratings.
IM AndBank RMBS 1, FT is a one year revolving cash securitisation
with one year ramp-up period consisting of performing residential
mortgage loans extended to borrowers mainly located in Spain, originated
by AndBank Espana S.A.U. ("AndBank", NR).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying
mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the Moody's Individual
Loan Analysis Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") assumption and the portfolio's
expected loss.
The key drivers for the portfolio's expected loss of 1.3%
are: (i) analysis of the static and dynamic information on delinquencies
and recoveries received from originator; (ii) benchmarking with comparable
transactions in the Spanish RMBS market; and (iii) current economic
environment in Spain.
The key drivers for the 8.0% MILAN CE number, which
is below the average for Spanish RMBS, are: (i) the low current
weighted-average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio of 52.7%
calculated taking into account the original full property valuations;
(ii) the positive selection of the pool with 100% of the loans
having never been in arrears (more than 31 days) since the loans were
granted; (iii) no restructured loans in the portfolio; (iv)
no loans in payment holiday due to COVID-19 moratorium; and
(v) only 6.15% of the borrowers in the pool, who are
not Spanish nationals and 2.15% non-Spanish residents.
Moody's considers that the deal has the following credit strength,
a reserve fund, which will be funded at closing and will be equal
to 4.5% of the original balance of the Notes A to C.
The reserve fund covers potential shortfalls in the Notes' interest during
transaction's life and principal at maturity of the Notes.
Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such
as: (i) small originator with historical data that does not cover
a full economic cycle; (ii) limited spread in the transaction;
(iii) no interest rate swap in place to cover floating interest rate risk;
and (iv) the transaction has a 1-year revolving period during which
additional portfolios may be sold to the special-purpose vehicle,
during the first year of the revolving period the portfolio and the outstanding
Notes' balances of existing Notes can increase up to EUR 300 million,
partially mitigated by early amortisation triggers, substitution
criteria both on individual loan and portfolio level and the eligibility
criteria for the portfolio. Moody's has taken this into account
in its quantitative analysis.
The pool has a low seasoning of 1.5 years, with all loans
in the pool having been originated after 2018. WA current LTV of
the pool is 52.7% (based on the original valuation when
the loan was granted), around 47.2% of the loans are
concentrated in the Madrid region and 25.6% in Catalonia.
The weighted average interest rate is 0.76%.
AndBank will continue servicing the securitised loans. Even if
there is no back-up servicer in the transaction, the management
company acts as back-up servicer facilitator and independent cash
manager.
The reserve fund provides liquidity support and is sufficient to cover
27 months of interest payments and senior expenses.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating
assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significantly
better-than-expected performance of the pool combined with
an increase of the Spanish Local Currency Country Risk Ceiling.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include significantly
different loss assumptions compared with our expectations at closing due
to either: (i) a change in economic conditions from our central
forecast scenario; or (ii) idiosyncratic performance factors that
would lead to rating actions. Finally, a change in Spain's
sovereign risk may also result in subsequent rating actions on the Notes.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alberto Barbachano
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
