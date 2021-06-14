Moody's assigns definitive ratings to RMBS Notes issued by Stratton Mortgage Funding 2021-3 plc

GBP 253.2 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of United Kingdom non-conforming mortgage loans
London, 14 June 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to Notes issued by Stratton Mortgage Funding 2021-3 plc:
....GBP 209.2M Class A Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....GBP 17.05M Class B Mortgage Backed
Capped Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
....GBP 11.15M Class C Mortgage Backed
Capped Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
....GBP 5.25M Class D Mortgage Backed
Capped Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
....GBP 5.25M Class E Mortgage Backed
Capped Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba2 (sf)
....GBP 5.25M Class F Mortgage Backed
Capped Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the:
....GBP 4.6M Class X1 Mortgage Backed
Capped Rate Notes due December 2043
....GBP 1.35M Class X2 Mortgage Backed
Capped Rate Notes due December 2043
....GBP 9.19M Class Z1 Mortgage Backed
Notes due December 2043
....GBP 4.86M Class Z2 Mortgage Backed
Notes due December 2043
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Notes are backed by a static pool of United Kingdom non-conforming
mortgage loans which were previously securitised in the transactions Oncilla
Mortgage Funding 2016-1 plc and Stratton Mortgage Funding plc transactions.
The portfolio of assets amount to approximately GBP 262.9 million
as of 31st May 2021 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund
will be funded to 2% of the Class A to D Notes balance at closing
and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 22.3%.
The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve
sized at 2% of Class A to D Notes balance. However,
Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such
as no back-up servicer and neither the seller nor servicer actively
monitoring for loan warranty breaches. Various mitigants have been
included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer
facilitator which is obliged to appoint a servicer if certain triggers
are breached, also the loans in the pool have been rated as part
of previous transactions and are well seasoned. Moody's excluded
one loan from its analysis currently undergoing legal proceedings and
which is not covered by the transaction's representations and warranties.
This loan largely provides a small amount of overcollateralization to
the transaction and therefore any future cash flows will benefit Noteholders.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 4.5%
and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 22% related to
borrower receivables. The expected loss capture our expectations
of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the
MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event
of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE
are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss
distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential
future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.
Portfolio expected loss of 4.5%: This is higher than
the United Kingdom non-conforming RMBS sector and is based on Moody's
assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account:
(i) the average seasoning of the pool of 14.5 years, which
is higher than the average non-conforming UK RMBS transaction;
(ii) 83.3% of the pool consists of interest-only
loans; (iii) pool arrears, with 10.35% of the
pool in arrears more than 90 days, 9.8% excluding
payment holidays; (iv) the current macroeconomic environment in the
UK and the potential impact of future interest rate rises on the performance
of the mortgage loans; and (v) benchmarking with comparable transactions
in the UK market.
MILAN CE of 22%: This is in line with the United Kingdom
sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan
information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the
weighted average current loan to value of 81.2% which is
slightly higher than comparable transactions whilst the current indexed
loan to value of 60.8% which is lower than comparable transactions;
(ii) 83.3% of the pool consists of interest-only
loans; (iii) pool arrears, with 9.8% of the pool
in arrears more than 90 days, excluding loans that are in payment
holiday; and (iv) adverse credit history with 18% borrowers
with prior CCJs in the pool.
CURRENT ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY:
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond
the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main
risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if
vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward
a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened
degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced
recovery in United Kingdom economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating
assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i)
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes; or (ii) a deleveraging
of the capital structure.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i)
further restructuring of pool loans resulting in higher losses; (ii)
increase in current CCJ's resulting in higher than expected losses;
and (iii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher
arrears and losses.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
