Moody's assigns definitive ratings to RMBS Notes issued by Stratton Mortgage Funding 2021-3 plc

GBP 253.2 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of United Kingdom non-conforming mortgage loans

London, 14 June 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Stratton Mortgage Funding 2021-3 plc:

....GBP 209.2M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 17.05M Class B Mortgage Backed Capped Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....GBP 11.15M Class C Mortgage Backed Capped Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....GBP 5.25M Class D Mortgage Backed Capped Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....GBP 5.25M Class E Mortgage Backed Capped Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

....GBP 5.25M Class F Mortgage Backed Capped Rate Notes due December 2043, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the:

....GBP 4.6M Class X1 Mortgage Backed Capped Rate Notes due December 2043

....GBP 1.35M Class X2 Mortgage Backed Capped Rate Notes due December 2043

....GBP 9.19M Class Z1 Mortgage Backed Notes due December 2043

....GBP 4.86M Class Z2 Mortgage Backed Notes due December 2043

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of United Kingdom non-conforming mortgage loans which were previously securitised in the transactions Oncilla Mortgage Funding 2016-1 plc and Stratton Mortgage Funding plc transactions.

The portfolio of assets amount to approximately GBP 262.9 million as of 31st May 2021 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 2% of the Class A to D Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 22.3%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve sized at 2% of Class A to D Notes balance. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as no back-up servicer and neither the seller nor servicer actively monitoring for loan warranty breaches. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a servicer if certain triggers are breached, also the loans in the pool have been rated as part of previous transactions and are well seasoned. Moody's excluded one loan from its analysis currently undergoing legal proceedings and which is not covered by the transaction's representations and warranties. This loan largely provides a small amount of overcollateralization to the transaction and therefore any future cash flows will benefit Noteholders.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 4.5% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 22% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 4.5%: This is higher than the United Kingdom non-conforming RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the average seasoning of the pool of 14.5 years, which is higher than the average non-conforming UK RMBS transaction; (ii) 83.3% of the pool consists of interest-only loans; (iii) pool arrears, with 10.35% of the pool in arrears more than 90 days, 9.8% excluding payment holidays; (iv) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK and the potential impact of future interest rate rises on the performance of the mortgage loans; and (v) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the UK market.

MILAN CE of 22%: This is in line with the United Kingdom sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the weighted average current loan to value of 81.2% which is slightly higher than comparable transactions whilst the current indexed loan to value of 60.8% which is lower than comparable transactions; (ii) 83.3% of the pool consists of interest-only loans; (iii) pool arrears, with 9.8% of the pool in arrears more than 90 days, excluding loans that are in payment holiday; and (iv) adverse credit history with 18% borrowers with prior CCJs in the pool.

CURRENT ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY:

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in United Kingdom economic activity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes; or (ii) a deleveraging of the capital structure.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) further restructuring of pool loans resulting in higher losses; (ii) increase in current CCJ's resulting in higher than expected losses; and (iii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

