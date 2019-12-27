Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Renor Master 1912 backed by installment sales receivables

JPY 8.3 billion in Debt Securities affected
Tokyo, December 27, 2019 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned definitive ratings to
Renor Master 1912 backed by installment sales receivables.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: Renor Master 1912
Class, Issue Amount, Scheduled Dividend/Interest Rate,
Rating
Class I Series1912 Senior Beneficial Interests, JPY0.8 billion,
Fixed, Aaa (sf)
Series1912 ABL, JPY7.5 billion, Fixed, Aaa (sf)
Total Issue Amount: JPY8.3 billion
Closing Date: December 27, 2019
Final Maturity Date: December 26, 2034
Underlying Asset: Housing renovation installment sales receivables
Total Principal Amount of Receivables: JPY29,096,043,605
Arranger: The Norinchukin Trust & Banking Co.,
Ltd.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The seller, being both originator and initial servicer, entrusts
a pool of its installment sales receivables to the first trustee.
The first trustee then issues the Class I Series Senior Beneficial Interests,
the Class II Series Senior Beneficial Interests (collectively, "Series
Senior Beneficial Interests"), and the Subordinated Beneficial Interests.
Entrustment of the receivables is perfected against third parties under
the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors is not made unless
certain events occur.
The seller holds the Subordinated Beneficial Interests and transfers the
Class I Series Senior Beneficial Interests to investors through the arranger
and the Class II Series Senior Beneficial Interests to the second trustee.
The transfer of Series Senior Beneficial Interests is perfected against
relevant obligors and third parties under Article 94 of Japan's
Trust Law.
The settlor entrusts cash to the second trustee. The second trustee
receives limited recourse loans, the Series ABL, from ABL
investors. The proceeds are used to purchase the Class II Series
Senior Beneficial Interests.
The principal and dividend of the Class II Series Senior Beneficial Interests
are used to pay the principal and interest of the Series ABL.
The Class I Series Senior Beneficial Interests and the Class II Series
Senior Beneficial Interests are structured pari-passu in the principal
and dividend waterfall under the first trust agreement.
Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and
available excess spread. Subordination (excluding that corresponding
to a cash reserve) comprises approximately 11.7% of the
total initial principal balance of the receivables.
The Series Senior Beneficial Interests and the Series ABL are redeemed
on a monthly pass-through basis. The redemption of the Subordinated
Beneficial Interests is suspended until the full payment of all the Series
Senior Beneficial Interests and the Series ABL (sequential payment mechanism).
If any early amortization events occur, the dividend waterfall to
the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended, and excess spread
is used to redeem the Series Senior Beneficial Interests and the Series
ABL.
Key early amortization events include a servicer replacement event occurring,
or asset performance triggers being reached.
If any servicer replacement events occur, the asset trustee can
dismiss the servicer and have a back-up servicer take over the
servicing operations. A back-up servicer is appointed at
closing.
In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity is provided in
the form of a cash reserve at closing. This reserve covers scheduled
dividend/interest payments on the Series Senior Beneficial Interests and
Series ABL, trust fees, and fees relating to the start of
back-up servicer operations, etc.
Commingling risk is covered in full by the Subordinated Beneficial Interests.
The ratings are based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.
Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying
assets at approximately 0.3%, after taking into consideration
the receivable attributes, historical data on the seller's
entire pool, performance data on existing securitization pools,
and industry trends.
The expected default rate is based on the default definition used in Moody's
analysis and may not be comparable to other rates.
To determine the ratings, Moody's also conducted a cash flow
analysis in which it added stress consistent with the assigned ratings
on parameters such as the expected default rate.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction
as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow
from the assets in the event of the seller's or the asset trustee's
bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the ratings assigned.
Moody's considers the seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool,
after having taken into account the seller's business experience and the
servicing operations.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" (Japanese) published
in April 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings is worse
performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the annualized expected default rate was changed from 0.3%
to 0.6% and 0.9% and other assumptions remained
unchanged, the model-indicated output of Class I Series1912
Senior Beneficial Interests and Series1912 ABL would change by 0 and 1
notch, respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kiyomine Sato
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
