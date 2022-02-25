Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Ritz Series 63 backed by residential mortgages

Approximately JPY8.9 billion in debt securities affected
Tokyo, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned definitive ratings
to the following transaction.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: Ritz Series 63
Class, Issue Amount, Scheduled Dividend/Interest Rate,
Rating
Investor Beneficial Interests, JPY8,162,820,000,
Fixed, A1 (sf)
Trust ABL, JPY700,000,000, Fixed, A1 (sf)
Total Issue Amount: JPY8,862,820,000
Closing Date: February 25, 2022
Final Maturity Date: February 28, 2059
Underlying Assets: Residential mortgage loan receivables insured
by the Japan Housing Finance Agency ("JHF")
Credit and Liquidity Support Provider: JHF
Housing Loan Insurance Underwriter: JHF
Arranger/Underwriter: SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Seller entrusts a pool of its residential mortgage loan receivables
as well as cash to the First Trustee, and receives in return the
Investor Beneficial Interests, the Lender Beneficial Interests and
the Reserve Beneficial Interests.
The Seller sells the Investor Beneficial Interests and the Lender Beneficial
Interests to the Underwriter, but holds the Reserve Beneficial Interests.
The Underwriter sells the Investor Beneficial Interests to beneficial
interest investors and the Lender Beneficial Interests to the Second Trustee.
The Seller as the Settlor of the Second Trust entrusts cash to the Second
Trustee and receives the Beneficial Interests. The Second Trustee
receives limited recourse loans, the Trust ABL, from ABL investors.
The proceeds are used to purchase the Lender Beneficial Interests.
The Seller acts as the initial servicer, under the Servicing Agreement
with the First Trustee. The Back-up Servicer/Special Servicer
is appointed, under the Back-up Servicing Agreement/Special
Servicing Agreement with the First Trustee.
JHF (Issuer Rating: A1) and the First Trustee enters into a Credit
Support and Liquidity Support Agreement under which JHF is obliged to
guarantee the principal of and scheduled dividend payments on the Investor
Beneficial Interests and the Lender Beneficial Interests.
The Investor Beneficial Interests and the Lender Beneficial Interests
are redeemed on a pari passu basis according to the collections from the
pool in a monthly, pass-through manner.
The dividend and principal collections of the Lender Beneficial Interests
are allocated to the interest and principal payments on the Trust ABL.
Moody's considers the Seller and the Special Servicer sufficiently capable
of servicing the pool, having taken into account their business
experiences and servicing operations.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts (Japanese)" published in June 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_195787.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The primary factor that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings is an
upgrade of the JHF's rating. The primary factor that could
lead to a downgrade of the ratings is a downgrade of the JHF's rating.
Moody's assigns the ratings based solely on JHF's capability to perform
its guarantee obligation pursuant to a Credit and Liquidity Support Agreement.
Moody's did not use any models in its analysis and therefore did
not conduct the sensitivity analysis.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kiyomine Sato
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Releasing Office:
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210