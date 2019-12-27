Moody's assigns definitive ratings to SB handset ABS transaction

JPY 20.0 billion in Debt Securities affected
Tokyo, December 27, 2019 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned definitive ratings to
SB Handset Installment Sales Receivables Securitization 2019-12
backed by handset installment sales receivables, originated by SoftBank
Corp.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: SB Handset Installment Sales Receivables Securitization
2019-12
Class, Issue Amount, Scheduled Dividend Rate/Interest Rate,
Rating
Investor Trust Certificates, JPY10.0 billion, Floating,
Aaa (sf)
Investor ABL, JPY10.0 billion, Floating, Aaa
(sf)
Total Issue Amount: JPY20.0 billion
Closing Date: December 27, 2019
Final Maturity Date: July 4, 2024
Underlying Asset: Handset Installment Sales Receivables
Total Amount of Receivables: JPY27,000,016,302
(JPY25,568,969,791 in principal, as of the end
of October 2019)
Seller (Originator/Initial Servicer): SoftBank Corp. ("SB")
Asset Trustee: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
("Mizuho Trust")
Specified Money Trustee: Mizuho Trust
Back-up Servicer: Japan Collection Service Co.,
Ltd.
Cap Provider: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ("Mizuho Bank")
Arranger: Mizuho Bank, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Arranger/Program Manager: Mizuho Bank
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Seller entrusts a pool of installment sales receivables and cash to
the Asset Trustee, and in turn, receives the Senior Trust
Certificates, the Class A through D Seller Trust Certificates,
and the Subordinated Trust Certificates.
The entrustment of the receivables is perfected against third parties
under the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors is not made
unless certain events occur.
The Specified Money Trustee raises funds by issuing the Investor Trust
Certificates and taking out the Investor ABL. The Investor Trust
Certificates and the Investor ABL rank pari-passu in terms of cash
allocation at the Specified Money Trust level.
The Specified Money Trustee receives the Senior Trust Certificates by
using the funds raised. The transfer of the Senior Trust Certificates
is perfected against the relevant obligors and third parties under Article
94 of Japan's Trust Law. The Seller, acting as the Initial
Servicer, holds the Class A through D Seller Trust Certificates
and the Subordinated Trust Certificates.
The Asset Trustee enters into an interest-rate cap agreement with
a cap provider to hedge its interest-rate risk.
Credit enhancement is mainly provided by the senior/subordinated structure.
Subordination comprises approximately 21.8% (including 1.1%
of the amount of the Subordinated Beneficial Interests to be redeemed
on the first payment date) of the initial principal balance of the Senior
Trust Certificates and the Subordinated Trust Certificates.
The Senior Trust Certificates are redeemed in a monthly pass-through
amortization manner. The redemption of the Subordinated Beneficial
Interest is suspended until the full redemption of the Senior Trust Certificates
excluding the first payment date (sequential payment mechanism).
Defaulted receivables in the underlying pool are used as redemption in
kind of the Subordinated Trust Certificates. At the same time,
cash -- equivalent to the principal balance of the defaulted
receivables -- is transferred from the interest collection
account to the principal collection account, and the outstanding
amount of the Subordinated Trust Certificates is increased by the same
amount (default trapping mechanism).
If any early amortization events occur, the dividend waterfall to
the Subordinated Trust Certificates is suspended, and interest collections
-- after the payment of cost -- are used to
pay dividend and principal of the Senior Trust Certificates.
Key early amortization events include the occurrence of a tax event and
asset performance triggers being reached.
If any servicer replacement events occur, the Asset Trustee can
dismiss the Servicer. The Back-up Servicer is appointed
at closing. In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity
is provided in the form of a cash reserve at closing. If any servicer
replacement preparation events occur, additional enhancement is
provided.
Commingling risk is covered by the Subordinated Trust Certificates.
In this transaction, the underlying assets include receivables under
the programs such as "Tokusuru Support". Under the
program, when obligors recontract with new phones, they have
the option of offsetting their remaining loan balance — up to an
amount equivalent to 24 months of installments — by selling to SB
their old phones, which must be in a satisfactory condition as determined
by SB.
To compensate for the lost receivables collections, the transaction
requires the seller to make an indemnity payment to the Asset Trustee,
within approximately three months after the option is exercised,
equal to the outstanding receivable amount at the time the mobile phone
is returned.
These potentially large indemnity payments expose the transaction to the
default of the seller during the period between the return of the mobile
phones and the indemnity payments. To partially mitigate this risk,
the seller entrusts some amount of cash in advance, based on pre-fixed
formulas. If the seller defaults and fails to make the indemnification
payments to the Asset Trustee, the cash held by the Asset Trustee
and the subordinated trust certificates will provide protection to the
Senior ABS.
The ratings are based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure and the Originator/Initial Servicer's
experience and credit quality.
The assets are handset installment sales receivables originated by SB.
The portfolio is highly granular with a large number of consumer obligors
and no large exposures.
Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying
assets at approximately 1.4%, taking into consideration
the receivables' attributes, historical data on the Seller's
entire pool, performance data on existing securitization pools,
and industry trends. The expected default rate is based on the
default definition used in Moody's analysis and may not be comparable
to other rates.
To determine the ratings, Moody's also conducted a cash flow
analysis by adding stress consistent with the assigned ratings on parameters,
such as the expected default rate.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction
and other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow from
the assets -- in the event of the Seller's or the
Trustee's bankruptcy -- is sufficiently minimized
to achieve the ratings assigned.
Moody's considers the Seller is sufficiently capable of servicing
the underlying pool, as SB has substantial experience as an Initial
Servicer in the mobile telecommunications carrier industry.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" (Japanese) published
in April 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
The primary factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are
the worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's had expected
and the deterioration of the Seller's creditworthiness.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the transaction's annualized expected default rate was changed
from 1.4% to 2.2% and 2.9% and
other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated
output of the Investor Trust Certificates and the Investor ABL would change
by 1 and 2 notches.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
