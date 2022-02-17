Moody's assigns definitive ratings to SC Austria Consumer Loan 2021 Designated Activity Company ABS

EUR 880.8 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Austrian consumer loans
Madrid, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive
ratings to Notes issued by SC Austria Consumer Loan 2021 Designated Activity
Company:
....EUR 730.1M Class A Floating Rate
Secured Notes due February 2040, Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR 150.7M Class B Floating Rate
Secured Notes due February 2040, Assigned B2 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 68.9M Subordinated
Loan.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Notes are backed by a three-year revolving pool of Austrian
unsecured consumer loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank GmbH (NR),
which is owned by Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (A2/P-1;
A3(cr)/P-2(cr)). This represents the second issuance out
of the SC Austria label.
The portfolio consists of approximately EUR 942.2 million of loans
as of January 2022 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will
be funded to 0.85% of the rated Notes balance at closing
and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 23.3%.
The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising reserve sized
at 0.85% of Class A and B Notes balance. However,
Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such
as an unrated servicer and a three-year revolving period.
Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such
as a back-up servicer facilitator which will endeavor to find a
back-up servicer in case of a servicer insolvency or another servicer
termination event, as well as replenishment criteria which limit
portfolio volatility during the revolving period.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 8.0%,
expected recoveries of 25.0% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 19.0% related to borrower receivables.
The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance
considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures
the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession
scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's
to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate
a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash
flow model to rate Consumer ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 8.0% are higher than the
EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the three-year
revolving period.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 25.0% are higher than the
EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 19.0% is in higher than the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS
average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly
driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented
by the historical performance information as provided by the originator,
(ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA Consumer loan
market and (iii) the three-year revolving period. The PCE
level of 19.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation
("CoV") of 30.8%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Approach
to Rating Consumer Loan Backed ABS' published in September 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264327.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i)
increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing
or cash management interruptions and (ii) economic conditions being worse
than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paula Couce Iglesias
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anthony Parry
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454