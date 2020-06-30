Moody's assigns definitive ratings to SMB Private Education Loan Trust 2020-PT-B

$766.1 million of asset-backed securities rated
New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings of Aaa (sf) to the Class A-1,
Class A-2A and Class A-2B, Aa2 (sf) to the Class B
notes and A1 (sf) to the Class C notes issued by SMB Private Education
Loan Trust 2020-PT-B (SMB 2020-PT-B).
The collateral underlying the transaction consists of Sallie Mae Bank's
private student loans, which are loans the government does not guarantee.
Our remaining net loss rate expectation for SMB 2020-PT-B's
loan pool is approximately 9.1%.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: SMB Private Education Loan Trust 2020-PT-B
$188,488,525 Floating Rate Class A-1 Notes,
Assigned Aaa (sf)
$379,600,000 Fixed Rate Class A-2A Notes,
Assigned Aaa (sf)
$134,900,000 Floating Rate Class A-2B Notes,
Assigned Aaa (sf)
$50,500,000 Fixed Rate Class B Notes, Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
$12,600,000 Fixed Rate Class C Notes, Assigned
A1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings assigned to the Class A notes are based on the
following, as of the 25 May 2020 distribution date, (1) the
expected overcollateralization of 7.3% of the outstanding
pool balance, (2) a reserve account that is funded at 0.24%
of the outstanding pool balance, (3) gross excess spread,
which we expect to range anywhere from 5% to 10% per year,
depending on the level of interest rates, and a structural feature
that will trap the excess spread to build the transaction's initial overcollateralization
to a target level of 22% of the pool balance with a floor of $42.1
million and (4) the expected subordination of 7.6% provided
by the Class B and C notes.
The definitive ratings assigned to the Class B notes are based on the
following, as of the 25 May 2020 distribution date, (1) the
expected overcollateralization of 7.3% of the outstanding
pool balance, (2) a reserve account that is funded at 0.24%
of the outstanding pool balance, (3) gross excess spread,
which we expect to range anywhere from 5% to 10% per year,
depending on the level of interest rates, and a structural feature
that will trap the excess spread to build the transaction's initial overcollateralization
to a target level of 22% of the pool balance with a floor of $42.1
million and (4) the expected subordination of 1.5% provided
by the Class C notes.
The definitive rating assigned to the Class C notes is based on (1) through
(3) above.
SMB 2020-PT-B is exposed to fixed to floating interest rate
risk because the Class A-2A, Class B and Class C notes,
which constitute 58% of the total notes, as of the 25 May
2020 distribution date, carry a fixed rate while only 42%
of the loans, as of the 25 May 2020 distribution date, earn
interest based on a fixed rate. SMB 2020-PT-B's exposure
to this interest rate risk will increase as the percentage of fixed rate
notes grows over time. There is no swap to mitigate this interest
rate risk. The ratings assigned to the notes are based on the transaction
withstanding low interest rates until the notes are paid in full.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of the private student loan asset backed securities (ABS) sector.
Specifically, for private student loan ABS, loan performance
could weaken due to the unprecedent spike in the unemployment rate,
which may limit borrower's income and their ability to service debt.
Borrower assistance programs, such as forbearance and deferment,
may also impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders. We increased
our expected loss assumption primarily to account for the economic disruption
and likely deterioration in pool performance associated with the coronavirus
pandemic. We also increased our forbearance and deferment utilization
rate assumptions in consideration of a likely slowdown in borrower payments
and increased utilization of borrower assistance programs brought on by
the economic impact from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The ratings also consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden
of student loans and the affordability of education in the US.
Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available
to the trust.
Rating Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating U.S. Private Student Loan-Backed Securities"
published January 2010 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_SF189538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the Class B and Class C notes if
net losses are lower or interest rates are higher than Moody's expects,
given that the Class A-2A, Class B and the Class C notes
carry a fixed-rate while most loans earn interest at a floating-rate.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if net losses are higher
than Moody's expects, if the usage of borrower relief programs is
substantially higher than anticipated, or if the servicer's financial
stability or quality of servicing deteriorates.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1219582
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Selven Veeraragoo
Asst. Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Joseph Grohotolski
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653