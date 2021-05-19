Moody's assigns definitive ratings to SMB Private Education Loan Trust 2021-B

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings of Aaa (sf) to the Class A notes, Aa2
(sf) to the Class B notes issued by SMB Private Education Loan Trust 2021-B
(SMB 2021-B). The collateral underlying the transaction
consists of Sallie Mae Bank's private student loans, which are loans
the government does not guarantee. Our cumulative net loss rate
expectation for SMB 2021-B's loan pool is approximately 8.2%.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: SMB Private Education Loan Trust 2021-B
$491,000,000 Class A Private Education Loan-Backed
Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
$40,000,000 Class B Private Education Loan-Backed
Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive rating assigned to the Class A Notes is based on (1) the
expected initial overcollateralization of 4.9% of the initial
pool balance, (2) a non-declining reserve account that is
expected to be fully funded at closing at 0.25% of the initial
pool balance, (3) gross excess spread, which we expect to
range anywhere from 5% to 9% per year, depending on
the level of interest rates, and a structural feature that will
trap the excess spread to build the transaction's initial overcollateralization
to a target level of 20% of the pool balance with a floor of $56
million and (4) the expected subordination of 7.5% provided
by the Class B notes.
The definitive rating assigned to the Class B Notes is based on (1) through
(3) above.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond
the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main
risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if
vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward
a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened
degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced
recovery in U.S. economic activity. Specifically
for private student loan ABS, performance will weaken due to the
unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers'
income and their ability to service debt. Furthermore, borrower
assistance programs to affected borrowers, such as forbearance,
may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The ratings also consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden
of student loans and the affordability of education in the US.
Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available
to the trust.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published
in November 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1248885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the Class B notes if net losses are
lower than Moody's expects.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if net losses and prepayments
are higher than Moody's expects, if the usage of borrower relief
programs is substantially higher than anticipated, or if the servicer's
financial stability or quality of servicing deteriorates.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1284486.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Toms Zachariah
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Joseph Grohotolski
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653