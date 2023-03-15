Moody's assigns definitive ratings to SMB Private Education Loan Trust 2023-A

$533.0 million of asset-backed securities rated

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings of Aaa (sf) to the Class A-1A and Class A-1B notes issued by SMB Private Education Loan Trust 2023-A (SMB 2023-A). The collateral underlying the transaction consists of Sallie Mae Bank's private student loans, which are loans the government does not guarantee. Our cumulative net loss rate expectation for SMB 2023-A's loan pool is approximately 9.0% of the disbursement balance of the loans, equivalent to 8.5% of the closing pool balance. The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: SMB Private Education Loan Trust 2023-A

Fixed Rate Class A-1A Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Floating Rate Class A-1B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying private student loan collateral and its expected performance, the capital structure, and the experience and expertise of Sallie Mae Bank as the servicer of the transaction.

The definitive ratings assigned to the Class A Notes are based on (1) the expected initial overcollateralization of 10.9% of the initial pool balance, (2) a non-declining reserve account that is expected to be fully funded at closing at 0.25% of the initial pool balance, (3) gross excess spread, which we expect to range anywhere from 4% to 8% per year, depending on the level of interest rates, and a structural feature that will trap the excess spread to build the transaction's initial overcollateralization to a target level of 20.0% of the pool balance with a floor of $71.5 million and (4) the expected subordination of 7.1% provided by the Class B notes.

The ratings also consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden of student loans and the affordability of education in the US. Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available to the trust.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390473. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Downgrade

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if net losses are higher than Moody's expects, if the usage of borrower relief programs is substantially higher than anticipated, or if the servicer's financial stability or quality of servicing deteriorates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1360752.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Puri Romil

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joseph Grohotolski

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

