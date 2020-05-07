Moody's assigns definitive ratings to SME ABS notes issued by Weser Funding S.A., Compartment No. 2

Up to EUR 959.3 million of securities rated

Frankfurt am Main, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned the following definitive ratings to the debts issued by Weser Funding S.A. acting in respect of its Compartment No. 2 (the Issuer):

....Up to EUR906.7M Class A Compartment No. 2 Fixed Rate Notes due May 2055, Assigned A2 (sf)

....EUR52.6M Class B Compartment No. 2 Fixed Rate Notes due May 2055, Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the subordinated notes.

The transaction is the second revolving cash securitisation of term loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates located mainly in Germany and originated by Oldenburgische Landesbank AG ("OLB") (Baa2 / P-2 / A3(cr)). The initial portfolio amounts to EUR1,100.0mn and is intended to be increased to EUR 1,300.0mn ("Total Transaction Amount") by end of December 2020.

As of the closing date, the Issuer issued an initial amount of class A notes equal to EUR 726.7mn, a class B note of EUR 52.6mn and the subordinated note of EUR 328.8mn (whereby EUR 320.7mn financing the portfolio, the remaining amount financing the reserves) in order to fund (i) the initial portfolio of EUR 1,100.0mn and (ii) the EUR 6.0mn cash reserve and the EUR 2.08mn initial commingling reserve. Subject to the conditions and the terms of the transaction documents, which include (i) ensuring a minimum level of subordination and (ii) satisfying the portfolio eligibility and concentration criteria, on or before 31 December 2020 the issuer intends to purchase an additional portfolio amount of EUR 200.0mn by issuing (i) further class A notes to increase total class A notes amount to up to EUR 906.7mn and (ii) further subordinated notes to increase the subordinated note portion financing the portfolio to up to EUR 340.7mn. After this upsizing, the total portfolio will amount to EUR 1,300.0mn and the class A note will benefit from 30.25% subordination. Moody's took into account the intended upsizing of the transaction and the respective targeted capital structure in its analysis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection provided by credit enhancement.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the German economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets and small businesses. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal include, among others:

(i) above average portfolio quality due to large number of corporate borrowers (min 20%) and at most 30% micro SMEs;

(ii) relatively high credit enhancement levels composed of a non-amortising cash reserve equal to EUR 6.0mn and minimum 30.25% subordination for class A and 26.2% for class B; and

(iii) a strong back-up servicing agreement.

However, the transaction has several challenging features, such as:

(i) a three-year revolving period mitigated by a tight early amortisation trigger terminating the revolving period as soon as the performing portfolio is lower than the sum of the notes financing the portfolio;

(ii) a relatively high portion of up to 40% bullet loans in the portfolio which we considered in our default probability assumption;

(iii) up to EUR 250mn acquisition finance loans with higher credit risk linked to the obligors given the higher leverage of these obligors compared to standard corporate borrowers; we considered these higher risk loans in our default probability assumption;

(iv) an unhedged interest rate mismatch between (a) the fixed rate interest payable on the rated notes and (b) the floating rate portion of the securitised portfolio representing up to 50% of the total pool. This risk is partly mitigated by a minimum yield earned on the portfolio as well as a minimum weighted average margin earned by the floating rate portion of the portfolio; additionally, we tested a stressed portfolio yield assumptions in our analysis;

(v) the transaction faces potential set-off risks given that borrowers of the portfolio might also hold deposits / current accounts with OLB and / or entered into derivatives contracts with OLB causing positive market values for the clients. This risk is partly mitigated by a set-off reserve dedicated to cover any set-off risks in excess of 10% of the aggregated portfolio balance; we took into account 10% set-off risks in our modelling approach; and

(vi) high degree of linkage to the originator OLB given that OLB continues to service the portfolio and has the obligation to continuously finance the reserves.

- Key collateral assumptions

Key collateral assumptions have been determined based on a worst possible portfolio with the target portfolio amount of EUR 1,300.0mn constructed based on the concentration limits:

Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 7.85% over a weighted average life of 4 years (equivalent to a Ba2 / Ba3 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption is based on: (1) historical data in the form of migration matrices of internal ratings and historical vintage data, (2) the performance of the previous transaction originated by OLB, (3) the concentration limits applicable on the portfolio during the revolving period, (4) separate rating mapping tables between OLB's internal rating categories for SME, corporate and AQF obligors and Moody's rating scale, and (5) the characteristics of the loan-by-loan portfolio information. Moody's took also into account the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.

Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 61.4%, as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors.

Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a 25% fixed recovery rate, primarily based on the characteristics of the collateral-specific loan-by-loan portfolio information; the legal analysis of the collateral structure for the debtors complemented by the available historical recovery data.

Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond to a portfolio credit enhancement of 35.3%.

As of 14 April 2020, the final initial asset pool of underlying assets was composed of a portfolio of 2630 contracts amounting to EUR 1,100.0mn. The top industry sector in the pool, in terms of Moody's industry classification, is Construction & Building (27.3%). The top borrower group represents 1.5% of the portfolio and the effective number of obligor groups is 186. The assets were originated mainly between January 2006 and March 2020 and have a weighted average seasoning of 2.6 years and a weighted average remaining term of 5.7 years. The interest rate is fixed for 65.5% of the pool while the remaining part of the pool bears a floating interest rate. The weighted average spread on the floating portion is 2.6%, while the weighted average interest on the fixed portion is 1.9%. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Lower Saxony (61.3%) and North-Rhine Westphalia (12.5%). At closing, no loan is in arrears.

- Key transaction structure features:

Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from a non-amortising EUR 6.0mn reserve fund, equivalent to 0.46% of the Total Transaction Amount. The reserve fund provides liquidity protection during the lifetime of the transaction and credit protection upon full amortisation of the portfolio.

- Counterparty risk analysis:

OLB acts as servicer of the loans for the Issuer, while QuantFS GmbH is the calculation agent of the transaction. MaplesFS (Luxembourg) S.A. acts as corporate administrator to the issuer.

All of the payments under the assets in the securitised pool are paid into the collection accounts at OLB (Baa2 / P-2). There is a monthly sweep of the funds held in OLB's collection accounts into the issuer account; which exposes the issuer to potential commingling losses in case of OLB's insolvency. Such commingling risk is to a great extent mitigated by (i) the daily re-investment of principal collections during the replenishment period and (ii) a dynamic commingling reserve to be funded on each payment date in an amount of (a) expected interest collections during the replenishment period and (b) expected interest and principal collections during the amortization phase, for the next monthly period.

The debtors in the portfolio might hold deposits and / or positive current account balances with OLB or entered into derivative contracts with OLB, which exposes the issuer to potential set-off losses in case of OLB's insolvency. This risk is partially mitigated by a dynamic set-off reserve equal to any potential set-off amounts in excess of 10% of the outstanding portfolio determined on each purchase date and payment date. Set-off risks of up to 10% of the outstanding loan balance are considered in Moody's cash flow analysis.

The Issuer account is held at the Bank of New York Mellon (Aa1 / P-1) with a transfer requirement if the deposit rating of the account bank falls below A2 / P-1.

- Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1177587. Alternatively, please see the Ratings Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

- Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The notes' ratings are sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of credit enhancement.

Furthermore, in case the upsizing of the portfolio to the Total Transaction Amount of EUR 1.3bn does not take place by December 2020, the rated notes amounts will remain at their closing level resulting in slightly higher credit enhancement levels for class A and B. At the same time concentration limits will be higher, which may add sensitivity to the notes' rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

