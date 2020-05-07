Moody's assigns definitive ratings to SME ABS notes issued by Weser Funding S.A., Compartment No. 2

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns definitive ratings to SME ABS notes issued by Weser Funding S.A., Compartment No. 2

07 May 2020

Up to EUR 959.3 million of securities rated

Frankfurt am Main, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned the following definitive ratings to the debts issued by Weser Funding S.A. acting in respect of its Compartment No. 2 (the Issuer):

....Up to EUR906.7M Class A Compartment No. 2 Fixed Rate Notes due May 2055, Assigned A2 (sf)

....EUR52.6M Class B Compartment No. 2 Fixed Rate Notes due May 2055, Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the subordinated notes.

The transaction is the second revolving cash securitisation of term loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates located mainly in Germany and originated by Oldenburgische Landesbank AG ("OLB") (Baa2 / P-2 / A3(cr)). The initial portfolio amounts to EUR1,100.0mn and is intended to be increased to EUR 1,300.0mn ("Total Transaction Amount") by end of December 2020.

As of the closing date, the Issuer issued an initial amount of class A notes equal to EUR 726.7mn, a class B note of EUR 52.6mn and the subordinated note of EUR 328.8mn (whereby EUR 320.7mn financing the portfolio, the remaining amount financing the reserves) in order to fund (i) the initial portfolio of EUR 1,100.0mn and (ii) the EUR 6.0mn cash reserve and the EUR 2.08mn initial commingling reserve. Subject to the conditions and the terms of the transaction documents, which include (i) ensuring a minimum level of subordination and (ii) satisfying the portfolio eligibility and concentration criteria, on or before 31 December 2020 the issuer intends to purchase an additional portfolio amount of EUR 200.0mn by issuing (i) further class A notes to increase total class A notes amount to up to EUR 906.7mn and (ii) further subordinated notes to increase the subordinated note portion financing the portfolio to up to EUR 340.7mn. After this upsizing, the total portfolio will amount to EUR 1,300.0mn and the class A note will benefit from 30.25% subordination. Moody's took into account the intended upsizing of the transaction and the respective targeted capital structure in its analysis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection provided by credit enhancement.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the German economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets and small businesses. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal include, among others:

(i) above average portfolio quality due to large number of corporate borrowers (min 20%) and at most 30% micro SMEs;

(ii) relatively high credit enhancement levels composed of a non-amortising cash reserve equal to EUR 6.0mn and minimum 30.25% subordination for class A and 26.2% for class B; and

(iii) a strong back-up servicing agreement.

However, the transaction has several challenging features, such as:

(i) a three-year revolving period mitigated by a tight early amortisation trigger terminating the revolving period as soon as the performing portfolio is lower than the sum of the notes financing the portfolio;

(ii) a relatively high portion of up to 40% bullet loans in the portfolio which we considered in our default probability assumption;

(iii) up to EUR 250mn acquisition finance loans with higher credit risk linked to the obligors given the higher leverage of these obligors compared to standard corporate borrowers; we considered these higher risk loans in our default probability assumption;

(iv) an unhedged interest rate mismatch between (a) the fixed rate interest payable on the rated notes and (b) the floating rate portion of the securitised portfolio representing up to 50% of the total pool. This risk is partly mitigated by a minimum yield earned on the portfolio as well as a minimum weighted average margin earned by the floating rate portion of the portfolio; additionally, we tested a stressed portfolio yield assumptions in our analysis;

(v) the transaction faces potential set-off risks given that borrowers of the portfolio might also hold deposits / current accounts with OLB and / or entered into derivatives contracts with OLB causing positive market values for the clients. This risk is partly mitigated by a set-off reserve dedicated to cover any set-off risks in excess of 10% of the aggregated portfolio balance; we took into account 10% set-off risks in our modelling approach; and

(vi) high degree of linkage to the originator OLB given that OLB continues to service the portfolio and has the obligation to continuously finance the reserves.

- Key collateral assumptions

Key collateral assumptions have been determined based on a worst possible portfolio with the target portfolio amount of EUR 1,300.0mn constructed based on the concentration limits:

Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 7.85% over a weighted average life of 4 years (equivalent to a Ba2 / Ba3 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption is based on: (1) historical data in the form of migration matrices of internal ratings and historical vintage data, (2) the performance of the previous transaction originated by OLB, (3) the concentration limits applicable on the portfolio during the revolving period, (4) separate rating mapping tables between OLB's internal rating categories for SME, corporate and AQF obligors and Moody's rating scale, and (5) the characteristics of the loan-by-loan portfolio information. Moody's took also into account the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.

Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 61.4%, as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors.

Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a 25% fixed recovery rate, primarily based on the characteristics of the collateral-specific loan-by-loan portfolio information; the legal analysis of the collateral structure for the debtors complemented by the available historical recovery data.

Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond to a portfolio credit enhancement of 35.3%.

As of 14 April 2020, the final initial asset pool of underlying assets was composed of a portfolio of 2630 contracts amounting to EUR 1,100.0mn. The top industry sector in the pool, in terms of Moody's industry classification, is Construction & Building (27.3%). The top borrower group represents 1.5% of the portfolio and the effective number of obligor groups is 186. The assets were originated mainly between January 2006 and March 2020 and have a weighted average seasoning of 2.6 years and a weighted average remaining term of 5.7 years. The interest rate is fixed for 65.5% of the pool while the remaining part of the pool bears a floating interest rate. The weighted average spread on the floating portion is 2.6%, while the weighted average interest on the fixed portion is 1.9%. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Lower Saxony (61.3%) and North-Rhine Westphalia (12.5%). At closing, no loan is in arrears.

- Key transaction structure features:

Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from a non-amortising EUR 6.0mn reserve fund, equivalent to 0.46% of the Total Transaction Amount. The reserve fund provides liquidity protection during the lifetime of the transaction and credit protection upon full amortisation of the portfolio.

- Counterparty risk analysis:

OLB acts as servicer of the loans for the Issuer, while QuantFS GmbH is the calculation agent of the transaction. MaplesFS (Luxembourg) S.A. acts as corporate administrator to the issuer.

All of the payments under the assets in the securitised pool are paid into the collection accounts at OLB (Baa2 / P-2). There is a monthly sweep of the funds held in OLB's collection accounts into the issuer account; which exposes the issuer to potential commingling losses in case of OLB's insolvency. Such commingling risk is to a great extent mitigated by (i) the daily re-investment of principal collections during the replenishment period and (ii) a dynamic commingling reserve to be funded on each payment date in an amount of (a) expected interest collections during the replenishment period and (b) expected interest and principal collections during the amortization phase, for the next monthly period.

The debtors in the portfolio might hold deposits and / or positive current account balances with OLB or entered into derivative contracts with OLB, which exposes the issuer to potential set-off losses in case of OLB's insolvency. This risk is partially mitigated by a dynamic set-off reserve equal to any potential set-off amounts in excess of 10% of the outstanding portfolio determined on each purchase date and payment date. Set-off risks of up to 10% of the outstanding loan balance are considered in Moody's cash flow analysis.

The Issuer account is held at the Bank of New York Mellon (Aa1 / P-1) with a transfer requirement if the deposit rating of the account bank falls below A2 / P-1.

- Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1177587. Alternatively, please see the Ratings Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

- Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The notes' ratings are sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of credit enhancement.

Furthermore, in case the upsizing of the portfolio to the Total Transaction Amount of EUR 1.3bn does not take place by December 2020, the rated notes amounts will remain at their closing level resulting in slightly higher credit enhancement levels for class A and B. At the same time concentration limits will be higher, which may add sensitivity to the notes' rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Silvia Baumann
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Carole Gintz
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com