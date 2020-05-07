Moody's assigns definitive ratings to SME ABS notes issued by Weser Funding S.A., Compartment No. 2

Up to EUR 959.3 million of securities rated
Frankfurt am Main, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned the following definitive
ratings to the debts issued by Weser Funding S.A. acting
in respect of its Compartment No. 2 (the Issuer):
....Up to EUR906.7M Class A Compartment
No. 2 Fixed Rate Notes due May 2055, Assigned A2 (sf)
....EUR52.6M Class B Compartment No.
2 Fixed Rate Notes due May 2055, Assigned Ba1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned ratings to the subordinated notes.
The transaction is the second revolving cash securitisation of term loans
to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates located
mainly in Germany and originated by Oldenburgische Landesbank AG ("OLB")
(Baa2 / P-2 / A3(cr)). The initial portfolio amounts to
EUR1,100.0mn and is intended to be increased to EUR 1,300.0mn
("Total Transaction Amount") by end of December 2020.
As of the closing date, the Issuer issued an initial amount of class
A notes equal to EUR 726.7mn, a class B note of EUR 52.6mn
and the subordinated note of EUR 328.8mn (whereby EUR 320.7mn
financing the portfolio, the remaining amount financing the reserves)
in order to fund (i) the initial portfolio of EUR 1,100.0mn
and (ii) the EUR 6.0mn cash reserve and the EUR 2.08mn initial
commingling reserve. Subject to the conditions and the terms of
the transaction documents, which include (i) ensuring a minimum
level of subordination and (ii) satisfying the portfolio eligibility and
concentration criteria, on or before 31 December 2020 the issuer
intends to purchase an additional portfolio amount of EUR 200.0mn
by issuing (i) further class A notes to increase total class A notes amount
to up to EUR 906.7mn and (ii) further subordinated notes to increase
the subordinated note portion financing the portfolio to up to EUR 340.7mn.
After this upsizing, the total portfolio will amount to EUR 1,300.0mn
and the class A note will benefit from 30.25% subordination.
Moody's took into account the intended upsizing of the transaction
and the respective targeted capital structure in its analysis.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit
quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of
the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection
provided by credit enhancement.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the German economy as well as the effects that the announced government
measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on
the performance of corporate assets and small businesses. The contraction
in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall
recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However,
there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that
the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated.
As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal
include, among others:
(i) above average portfolio quality due to large number of corporate borrowers
(min 20%) and at most 30% micro SMEs;
(ii) relatively high credit enhancement levels composed of a non-amortising
cash reserve equal to EUR 6.0mn and minimum 30.25%
subordination for class A and 26.2% for class B; and
(iii) a strong back-up servicing agreement.
However, the transaction has several challenging features,
such as:
(i) a three-year revolving period mitigated by a tight early amortisation
trigger terminating the revolving period as soon as the performing portfolio
is lower than the sum of the notes financing the portfolio;
(ii) a relatively high portion of up to 40% bullet loans in the
portfolio which we considered in our default probability assumption;
(iii) up to EUR 250mn acquisition finance loans with higher credit risk
linked to the obligors given the higher leverage of these obligors compared
to standard corporate borrowers; we considered these higher risk
loans in our default probability assumption;
(iv) an unhedged interest rate mismatch between (a) the fixed rate interest
payable on the rated notes and (b) the floating rate portion of the securitised
portfolio representing up to 50% of the total pool. This
risk is partly mitigated by a minimum yield earned on the portfolio as
well as a minimum weighted average margin earned by the floating rate
portion of the portfolio; additionally, we tested a stressed
portfolio yield assumptions in our analysis;
(v) the transaction faces potential set-off risks given that borrowers
of the portfolio might also hold deposits / current accounts with OLB
and / or entered into derivatives contracts with OLB causing positive
market values for the clients. This risk is partly mitigated by
a set-off reserve dedicated to cover any set-off risks in
excess of 10% of the aggregated portfolio balance; we took
into account 10% set-off risks in our modelling approach;
and
(vi) high degree of linkage to the originator OLB given that OLB continues
to service the portfolio and has the obligation to continuously finance
the reserves.
- Key collateral assumptions
Key collateral assumptions have been determined based on a worst possible
portfolio with the target portfolio amount of EUR 1,300.0mn
constructed based on the concentration limits:
Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 7.85%
over a weighted average life of 4 years (equivalent to a Ba2 / Ba3 proxy
rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption
is based on: (1) historical data in the form of migration matrices
of internal ratings and historical vintage data, (2) the performance
of the previous transaction originated by OLB, (3) the concentration
limits applicable on the portfolio during the revolving period,
(4) separate rating mapping tables between OLB's internal rating
categories for SME, corporate and AQF obligors and Moody's rating
scale, and (5) the characteristics of the loan-by-loan
portfolio information. Moody's took also into account the
current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's
future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed
cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.
Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of
variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the
mean default rate explained above) of 61.4%, as a
result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single
obligors and industry sectors.
Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a 25% fixed recovery
rate, primarily based on the characteristics of the collateral-specific
loan-by-loan portfolio information; the legal analysis
of the collateral structure for the debtors complemented by the available
historical recovery data.
Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond
to a portfolio credit enhancement of 35.3%.
As of 14 April 2020, the final initial asset pool of underlying
assets was composed of a portfolio of 2630 contracts amounting to EUR
1,100.0mn. The top industry sector in the pool,
in terms of Moody's industry classification, is Construction &
Building (27.3%). The top borrower group represents
1.5% of the portfolio and the effective number of obligor
groups is 186. The assets were originated mainly between January
2006 and March 2020 and have a weighted average seasoning of 2.6
years and a weighted average remaining term of 5.7 years.
The interest rate is fixed for 65.5% of the pool while the
remaining part of the pool bears a floating interest rate. The
weighted average spread on the floating portion is 2.6%,
while the weighted average interest on the fixed portion is 1.9%.
Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Lower Saxony
(61.3%) and North-Rhine Westphalia (12.5%).
At closing, no loan is in arrears.
- Key transaction structure features:
Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from a non-amortising
EUR 6.0mn reserve fund, equivalent to 0.46%
of the Total Transaction Amount. The reserve fund provides liquidity
protection during the lifetime of the transaction and credit protection
upon full amortisation of the portfolio.
- Counterparty risk analysis:
OLB acts as servicer of the loans for the Issuer, while QuantFS
GmbH is the calculation agent of the transaction. MaplesFS (Luxembourg)
S.A. acts as corporate administrator to the issuer.
All of the payments under the assets in the securitised pool are paid
into the collection accounts at OLB (Baa2 / P-2). There
is a monthly sweep of the funds held in OLB's collection accounts
into the issuer account; which exposes the issuer to potential commingling
losses in case of OLB's insolvency. Such commingling risk
is to a great extent mitigated by (i) the daily re-investment of
principal collections during the replenishment period and (ii) a dynamic
commingling reserve to be funded on each payment date in an amount of
(a) expected interest collections during the replenishment period and
(b) expected interest and principal collections during the amortization
phase, for the next monthly period.
The debtors in the portfolio might hold deposits and / or positive current
account balances with OLB or entered into derivative contracts with OLB,
which exposes the issuer to potential set-off losses in case of
OLB's insolvency. This risk is partially mitigated by a dynamic
set-off reserve equal to any potential set-off amounts in
excess of 10% of the outstanding portfolio determined on each purchase
date and payment date. Set-off risks of up to 10%
of the outstanding loan balance are considered in Moody's cash flow
analysis.
The Issuer account is held at the Bank of New York Mellon (Aa1 / P-1)
with a transfer requirement if the deposit rating of the account bank
falls below A2 / P-1.
- Principal Methodology:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2019 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1177587.
Alternatively, please see the Ratings Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
- Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The notes' ratings are sensitive to the performance of the underlying
portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions
that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties
risk, the level of credit enhancement.
Furthermore, in case the upsizing of the portfolio to the Total
Transaction Amount of EUR 1.3bn does not take place by December
2020, the rated notes amounts will remain at their closing level
resulting in slightly higher credit enhancement levels for class A and
B. At the same time concentration limits will be higher,
which may add sensitivity to the notes' rating.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model
that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and
therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that
stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account
the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions
of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Silvia Baumann
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Carole Gintz
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
