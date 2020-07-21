Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Tricon American Homes 2020-SFR1

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to four classes of Tricon American Homes 2020-SFR1 certificates
backed by one fixed-rate loan with a seventy-one months
term secured by mortgages on 3,540 single-family rental properties
owned by SFR JV-1 2020-1 Borrower LLC.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Tricon American Homes 2019-SFR1
Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tricon American Homes 2020-SFR1 is a $601.4 million
securitization backed by a single loan secured by 3,540 single-family
rental (SFR) properties owned by SFR JV-1 2020-1 Borrower
LLC, an indirect SPE subsidiary of a joint venture between Tricon
Residential Inc. ("Tricon"), Government of Singapore Investment
Corporation and Teacher Retirement System of Texas. The sponsor
of the mortgage loan is SFR JV-1 LP (the loan sponsor), which
is a Delaware limited partnership. Tricon owns approximately 33%
of the SFR JV-1 LP. We view the sponsor/manager arrangement
in this transaction as moderately weaker than in most other SFR transactions
where the sponsor wholly owns the manager. When the sponsor owns
the properties and wholly owns the manager, there are strong economic
incentives to put in its own money to maintain the properties even during
an economic downturn. The incentives are less when the sponsor
is merely hiring the property manager but does not wholly own it.
In this transaction Tricon, who owns the property manager and indirectly
controls the loan sponsor, only has approximately 33% stake
in the sponsor. The other partners of the sponsor may or may not
have the same level of incentive to support the properties as Tricon.
Furthermore, the other JV partners could potentially sell their
interests to entities with less financial wherewithal to preserve the
properties in a downturn, although any such sale would require Tricon's
consent. We factored in the weaker alignment of interest in this
transaction and the transfer risk in our analysis.
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government
measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic
outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across
sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of the single family rental (SFR) sector
from the collapse in the US economic activity in the second quarter and
a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However,
that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies
while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in
infections.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter was severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
Specifically, for SFR transactions, government and private
organizations have enacted and may continue to enact policies to try and
curb the negative effects of the virus' spread, which may include
temporary suspension of tenant evictions, rent relief, rental
assistance, or other relief programs for tenants. While such
policies have the potential of temporarily reducing cashflows to the trust,
they will likely have limited impact on the credit quality of the rated
bonds because 1) the most stressful scenario for certificate holders (which
is our rating scenario) would be one where the loan is in default and
properties are liquidated over an extended period of time. In this
scenario, rental income accounts for a very small portion of the
overall recoveries, and our liquidation stresses already factor
in a stressed home price environment; 2) the loan has an underwritten
DSCR of 2.94, allowing for significant declines in cashflows
before the loan is at risk of default; 3) the loan is secured by
properties that are geographically diversified, which reduces exposure
to any single market that may be more affected by COVID-19.
Also the geographic diversification reduces cash flow volatility since
excess cash flow from one property can augment the cash flow of another
to meet the debt service requirements. As a result, we have
not made any adjustments related to COVID-19 for this transaction.
We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The securitization incorporates up to 5% voluntary substitution
(by property count) over the life of the transaction. Voluntary
substitution of properties is subject to a number of conditions including
(i) the aggregate property value of the substitute properties will at
least be equal or higher than the higher of current property value or
closing date property value of the replaced properties (ii) the aggregate
in place rents of the substitute properties is equal or greater than the
current rent of the replaced properties at the time of receiving the written
notice to substitute the properties (iii) the underwritten net cash flow
of the substitute properties for the trailing twelve months at the time
of receiving the written notice to substitute the properties is at least
equal or greater than the greater of (a) trailing twelve months current
underwritten cash flow or (b) underwritten net cash flow as of the closing
date (iv) No new MSA can be introduced in the transaction and no MSA percentage
can be increased by more than 2.5% of allocated loan amount.
Having flexibility to remove or substitute properties from the securitization
is valuable to a sponsor as it allows the sponsor to efficiently manage
its overall portfolio. However, an operator's use of substitution
to acquire a property from the securitization could otherwise reduce the
incentive to acquire properties through the premium release mechanism.
Our analysis incorporates the reduced premium release incentives,
potential adverse selection of properties, potential increase in
geographic concentration and limited independent third party diligence
on the substitute properties.
The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to
the Moody's Value) is 41.4%. Moody's uses the advance
rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted
rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.
The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is
calculated through the following steps.
The aggregate BPO of the properties is approximately $763.3
million. The initial Moody's Value for all properties were determined
after considering 1) the sponsor's acquisition cost adjusted for 50%
of Moody's estimate of home price appreciation (excluding lower-value
properties) since acquisition, plus 50% of the rehabilitation
cost; and 2) 85% of the most recent BPO. The total
Moody's value is $646.9 million.
1. As the borrower can substitute properties, Moody's assumed
that a lower percentage of these properties will be sold out of the transaction
at full market value before a borrower default, netting proceeds
equal to the allocated loan amounts plus a pre-determined premium
on those properties.
2. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic
concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties
remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's applied a home price
depreciation factor to the properties' values ranging from 30%
to 50% of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on
the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by,
among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs
and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs.
For this pool, we increased our HPD stress to account for a potential
increase in geographic concentration due to voluntary substitution.
3. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the
total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool
after default, including real estate taxes, property management
fees, vacancy, home owner's association fees, insurance,
repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 33 months
while a portion of the properties would generate income for 23 months.
Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower
than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure
process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual
borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special
purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity.
4. Moody's estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal
costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan
amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75%
of the property value; and transfer taxes.
5. Finally, Moody's assumed that the master servicer will
continue to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on
the certificates until the properties are liquidated, and estimated
the interest accrued on the servicer advances.
In addition, the loan agreement specifies minimum tenant eligibility
criteria and lease requirements. We view the tenant eligibility
criteria in the loan agreement as weak because there is no income-to-rent
coverage criteria. We took this into consideration in our analysis
and applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries.
Moody's assessment of TAH Operations LLC, the property manager,
is that the company has the ability to effectively handle the day-to-day
business of managing a national single-family rental platform.
A seasoned senior management team and effective use of technology are
strengths of the property manager. The master servicer and special
servicer is Midland Loan Services, a division of PNC Bank,
National Association.
Master and special servicer
A highly rated master servicer, Midland Loan Services, a division
of PNC Bank, National Association (long-term deposit rating
of Aa2 stable and a baseline credit assessment of a2) is responsible for
advancing timely payments of interest on the loan to the extent deemed
recoverable. The servicer will also receive monthly updates on
the status of every property backing the transaction. Having a
special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to maximize
recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower default
is credit positive.
Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction
and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the
event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that
could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and
of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's
real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience
as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer
for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional
investors.
Although we deem Midland Loan Services to be a strong servicer,
we applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the
concentration risk of having a limited number of available servicers in
SFR securitizations.
Cash flow analysis
Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash
flow was -26.0%. In particular, since
this transaction has a seventy-one months term, we increased
capital expenditures to account for higher expenses associated with maintenance
and repairs to take into consideration potential deterioration of properties
due to aging. The Moody's debt service coverage ratio is 2.18x
, which is based a weighted average fixed rate coupon of 2.79%.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
UP
Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches
if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were
to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain
well maintained.
DOWN
Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction
were to breach its debt yield trigger. Additionally, breaches
of certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction
and, if unremedied, a downgrade. Moody's will also
monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected changes.
Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual patterns in the
properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated by the transaction
documents. Also, where available, changes in rent renewal
and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent could indicate performance
issues.
Single-Family Rental Securitizations Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was " Single-Family
Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
